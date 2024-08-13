Managing Partner Intro Roadmap24

In 1957, a computer composed a string quartet for the first time. Today, we can listen to a new Beatles song, decades after John Lennon passed away...

In 1957, a computer composed a string quartet for the first time. Today, we can listen to a new Beatles song, decades after John Lennon passed away, with the help of artificial intelligence.

Hundreds of AI generators can help you create music. But then again, do they?

The Oxford Dictionary defines music as "vocal or instrumental sounds (or both) combined in such a way as to produce beauty of form, harmony, and expression of emotion". Even the biggest tech enthusiasts will agree that technology can't have emotions. Hence, one must ask if music produced by a machine indeed counts as music. For the time being, AI still needs to be "briefed" to generate music. Does this briefing bring in the necessary emotional factors?

In the end, listeners must decide whether they appreciate AI music or any kind of AI art.

As an avid musician, I know my answer. What touches me is not just the final product, but the thought and passion that went into its creation. That doesn't apply only to works of art. Our intrinsic motivation, our passion is what makes us unique, creative, powerful and interesting. It is what leads to extraordinary results, in art and in legal advice.

Originally published 01 February 2024

