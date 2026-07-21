Can You Exit A Commercial Lease Early In Queensland? (Video)

Commercial leases in Queensland are generally binding for the full agreed term, and tenants cannot usually terminate early simply because a business is struggling financially, relocating, closing down, or experiencing economic hardship.

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Article Summary

Commercial leases in Queensland are generally binding for the full agreed term, and tenants cannot usually terminate early simply because a business is struggling financially, relocating, closing down, or experiencing economic hardship.

A tenant may only be able to exit a commercial lease early where the lease contains an express termination right, the landlord agrees to a negotiated surrender, the lease is assigned or subleased with the necessary consent, a serious breach or repudiation justifies termination, or another recognised legal doctrine such as frustration applies.

In this article, our lease disputes lawyers explain the legal options available to tenants seeking to exit a commercial lease early in Queensland, as well as the risks associated with abandoning premises without proper legal authority.

It examines the differences between commercial leases and retail shop leases, the operation of the Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 (Qld), the Property Law Act 2023 (Qld), assignment and subleasing rights, landlord consent requirements, repudiation, forfeiture, frustration, mitigation of loss, personal guarantees, and continuing liability after leaving the premises.

The article also explains what happens if a tenant simply walks away from a lease; whether landlords can claim future rent and damages; the circumstances in which directors and guarantors may remain personally liable; and how negotiated surrender, assignment, or subleasing arrangements can reduce exposure.

It further outlines the dispute resolution process for commercial and retail lease disputes in Queensland, including mediation through the Queensland Small Business Commissioner and the differing roles of QCAT and the courts.

In short, exiting a commercial lease early in Queensland is possible in some circumstances, but doing so incorrectly can result in substantial ongoing liability.

The safest approach is usually to carefully review the lease, understand any statutory rights and obligations, and explore negotiated solutions before attempting to terminate, surrender, assign, sublease, or abandon the lease.

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Can You Exit a Commercial Lease Early

To exit a commercial lease early in Queensland, a tenant usually needs more than financial hardship, business closure, or a desire to relocate.

Commercial leases are generally binding for the full agreed term unless the lease itself allows early termination, the landlord agrees to an early exit, a serious breach justifies termination, or another recognised legal doctrine applies.

This distinction is critical because improperly walking away from a commercial lease can expose tenants and guarantors to ongoing rent claims, damages, enforcement proceedings, and substantial continuing liability.

Queensland commercial leasing disputes are governed by a combination of:

contractual principles;

property law;

common law repudiation doctrine; and

in some cases, the Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 (Qld).

The legal consequences of early termination often depend less on whether a tenant leaves the premises and more on how the lease is brought to an end.

In Progressive Mailing House Pty Ltd v Tabali Pty Ltd (1985) 157 CLR 17 , the High Court confirmed that, where termination follows repudiation or fundamental breach, a landlord may be able to recover damages for loss of bargain, not merely arrears accrued before re-entry. Mason J stated:

THEN the Lessor may at any time thereafter but without prejudice to any claim which the Lessor may have against the Lessee in respect of any breach of the covenants and provisions in this Lease on the part of the Lessee to be observed or performed either re-enter into and repossess and enjoy the Demised Premises as of its former estate

In Shevill v Builders Licensing Board (1982) 149 CLR 620, the High Court held that the landlord could not recover loss of bargain damages merely because it re-entered for non-payment of rent under the forfeiture clause, where the tenant’s conduct did not amount to repudiation or breach of an essential term. Gibbs CJ stated:

The only possible inference is that the lessee was experiencing financial difficulty which made it unable to make the payments of rent at the times required by the lease.

Whether a tenant can lawfully exit a commercial lease early in Queensland, therefore, depends on:

the wording of the lease;

the conduct of the parties;

whether repudiation or breach has occurred;

whether the landlord accepts termination; and

the extent of any continuing liability after exit.

The position may also differ where the lease is a retail shop lease regulated by the Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 (Qld).

If you are facing problems concerning your commercial lease in Queensland, contact our commercial lease dispute professionals today.

Can You Exit a Commercial Lease Early in Queensland?

A commercial lease in Queensland is generally intended to bind both parties for the entire agreed term.

Unlike residential tenancies, commercial tenancies do not usually have a broad statutory right to terminate early merely because circumstances have changed or the business is struggling financially.

Whether a tenant can lawfully exit a commercial lease early depends primarily on:

the terms of the lease itself;

whether the landlord agrees to an early exit;

whether legislation applies to the lease;

whether one party has committed a sufficiently serious breach; and

whether the conduct of either party amounts to repudiation.

The starting point is that a lease is both:

a contractual arrangement; and

an interest in land.

That distinction is important because the rights and remedies arising under a commercial lease are often governed by both contractual principles and property law principles.

In Queensland, the relevant statutory framework may include:

Accordingly, vacating premises without properly resolving the lease can expose a tenant to substantial continuing liability.

The Starting Position Under Queensland Commercial Leases

Most Queensland commercial leases are fixed-term arrangements.

This means the tenant ordinarily remains liable for rent and other lease obligations until:

the lease expires;

the lease is validly terminated;

the landlord accepts a surrender; or

another lawful basis for termination arises.

Many disputes arise because tenants assume that closing a business or vacating the premises automatically ends the lease.

That is not generally the position at law.

The legal effect of leaving the premises depends heavily on:

the wording of the lease;

the landlord’s response;

whether repudiation is accepted; and

whether the landlord seeks damages or re-entry.

Commercial leases also vary significantly depending on whether they fall within the retail leasing regime.

Some leases are governed solely by common law principles and contractual drafting.

Others are regulated by the Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 (Qld), which imposes additional statutory obligations and protections.

The Property Law Act 2023 (Qld) also affects:

lease enforcement;

assignment issues;

forfeiture processes; and

relief applications.

Commercial Lease vs Retail Shop Lease

Not every commercial premises in Queensland is covered by the Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 (Qld).

The legislation applies only to certain retail businesses operating from qualifying retail shop premises.

This distinction is important because retail shop leases are subject to additional statutory protections that may not apply to ordinary commercial or industrial leases.

For example, retail leasing legislation in Queensland imposes:

disclosure obligations;

procedural requirements;

mediation pathways; and

restrictions affecting some lease provisions.

For retail tenancy disputes, the parties must generally attempt mediation through the Queensland Small Business Commissioner before the dispute can proceed to QCAT, subject to the Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 (Qld) and any urgent or jurisdictional exceptions.

Disclosure obligations under the Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 (Qld) can become particularly important where a tenant alleges misleading conduct, nondisclosure, or procedural non-compliance during lease negotiations.

However, tenants should not assume that retail leasing legislation creates a general right to terminate early.

In many cases, the lease remains binding unless:

the parties negotiate an exit;

the lease itself permits termination; or

recognised contractual or statutory grounds arise.

The position also varies significantly across Australian jurisdictions.

Queensland retail leasing legislation differs from equivalent legislation in New South Wales, Victoria, and other states.

Accordingly, interstate leasing authorities and commentary should be applied cautiously when considering Queensland commercial lease disputes.

Whether a tenant can exit a commercial lease early may also depend on whether the lease falls within the retail leasing regime and whether additional statutory protections or procedural requirements apply under Queensland law.

What Are the Legal Grounds for Ending a Lease Early?

Understanding the available legal pathways for ending a commercial lease early in Queensland can help tenants assess whether negotiation, assignment, surrender, or formal termination rights apply in their circumstances.

A tenant cannot usually terminate a commercial lease early simply because the arrangement has become inconvenient or financially difficult.

Queensland law instead recognises limited legal grounds upon which a lease may be brought to an end before expiry.

Those grounds commonly include:

exercising an express contractual termination right;

termination for serious breach or repudiation;

frustration in exceptional circumstances; or

negotiated surrender by agreement.

The availability of each ground depends heavily on:

the wording of the lease;

the conduct of the parties; and

the surrounding commercial circumstances.

Exercising an Express Termination Clause

Some commercial leases contain clauses permitting early termination in specified circumstances.

These clauses are often heavily negotiated and may include:

break clauses;

redevelopment clauses;

demolition rights;

relocation rights;

insolvency events; or

default-based termination provisions.

Where a lease contains an express termination mechanism, strict compliance with the clause is usually required.

This commonly includes compliance with:

notice periods;

service requirements;

timing obligations;

payment obligations; and

any conditions precedent to termination.

A tenant may lose the benefit of an otherwise valid termination right if the contractual procedure is not followed precisely.

In Laurinda Pty Ltd v Capalaba Park Shopping Centre Pty Ltd (1989) 166 CLR 623, Mason CJ reproduced cl 15.7 of the deed at [3]:

The obligations of the Lessor and the Lessee are not conditional or in any way dependent upon the preparation and execution of the Lease and are not affected by any default or delay in or waiver or extension of time for the preparation and execution of the Lease

Although Laurinda Pty Ltd v Capalaba Park Shopping Centre Pty Ltd (1989) 166 CLR 623 is more commonly cited in repudiation cases than in cases involving the exercise of express termination rights, it illustrates the broader principle that courts will closely examine the contractual relationship and surrounding circumstances before concluding that a right to terminate has arisen.

It also demonstrates that courts will closely examine:

the wording of the agreement;

the seriousness of the alleged breach; and

whether contractual preconditions for termination have actually arisen.

Termination for Breach or Repudiation

A lease may sometimes be terminated where one party commits a sufficiently serious breach of its obligations.

However, not every breach gives rise to a right to terminate.

The law distinguishes between:

minor breaches;

breaches of intermediate terms; and

breaches going to the root of the contract.

Whether termination is justified depends on the seriousness and consequences of the breach.

In Koompahtoo Local Aboriginal Land Council v Sanpine Pty Limited [2007] HCA 61, the High Court explained that a right to terminate may arise where there has been a sufficiently serious breach of a non-essential term. The Court stated at [52]:

The practical utility of a classification which includes intermediate terms, and the consequent greater flexibility of which the Court spoke in Ankar, appears from several consequences. First, the interests of justice are promoted by limiting rights to rescind to instances of serious and substantial breaches of contract.

The Court further stated at [64]:

Finally, as to whether there had been termination for sufficiently serious breaches of intermediate terms, Giles JA noted the principles stated in Hongkong Fir and Ankar and concluded: Without repetition, what I have already said in these reasons causes me to conclude that circumstances [to] justify a finding of a sufficiently serious breach to found termination on the basis of breach of an intermediate term of the Agreement have not been demonstrated.

In the leasing context, serious landlord conduct that may potentially justify termination could include:

substantial interference with possession;

persistent failure to provide essential services;

refusal to comply with fundamental lease obligations; or

conduct demonstrating unwillingness to perform the lease.

Importantly, a tenant who wrongfully purports to terminate a lease may itself commit repudiation.

That can expose the tenant to damage claims, ongoing rent exposure, and enforcement action.

Frustration of a Commercial Lease

Some tenants assume that severe financial hardship, market downturns, or unexpected commercial difficulties automatically bring a lease to an end.

That is not generally the position under Australian law.

The doctrine of frustration applies only in limited circumstances where events fundamentally alter the nature of the contractual obligations.

Frustration rarely succeeds in commercial leasing disputes.

Economic hardship alone is usually insufficient.

Likewise:

reduced profitability;

declining customer demand;

increased operating costs; and

adverse market conditions

will not ordinarily frustrate a lease.

In Codelfa Construction Pty Ltd v State Rail Authority of NSW (1982) 149 CLR 337 , the High Court discussed the principles governing frustration and implied contractual obligations. Aickin J described the contractor’s frustration argument at [375]:

The Contractor’s argument was that the grant of the injunction had such a drastic effect upon its construction programme, both physically and financially, that it was transformed into an obligation radically different from that which it had undertaken on the common erroneous understanding.

Queensland also lacks an equivalent to the Frustrated Contracts Act 1978 (NSW).

Accordingly, frustration issues in Queensland continue to be governed largely by common law principles.

Whether frustration applies will therefore depend heavily on the specific factual circumstances and the extent to which the obligations under the lease have become radically different from those originally undertaken.

Although frustration arguments rarely succeed, tenants attempting to exit a commercial lease early often raise frustration, economic hardship, or changed business conditions when negotiating with landlords or responding to enforcement action.

Read more here – Frustration of Contract & Force Majeure Clauses

Mutual Surrender by Agreement

In practice, many commercial lease exits occur through negotiated surrender rather than litigation.

A landlord and tenant may agree to:

terminate the lease early;

enter into a deed of surrender;

negotiate a settlement payment; or

vary ongoing obligations.

Commercial negotiations commonly involve:

lump sum exit payments;

make-good obligations;

release clauses;

guarantor releases; and

confidentiality provisions.

Careful drafting is important because tenants and guarantors may otherwise remain exposed to future claims.

This issue can become particularly significant where directors have provided personal guarantees or indemnities.

In Chan v Cresdon Pty Ltd (1989) 168 CLR 242 , the High Court examined guarantor obligations arising under lease arrangements. The lease in that case provided:

GUARANTEES to the (respondent) due and punctual performance by (Sarcourt) of the obligations on its part to be performed under this lease

Accordingly, negotiating an early exit often involves more than simply ending occupation of the premises.

The parties must also consider:

continuing contractual liabilities;

guarantee exposure;

indemnities;

settlement wording; and

the allocation of future risk.

Negotiating a Commercial Lease Exit

In practice, many commercial lease disputes in Queensland are resolved through negotiation rather than litigation.

Even where a tenant does not have a clear legal right to terminate early, a negotiated exit may still be commercially preferable for both parties.

The willingness of a landlord to negotiate often depends on:

market conditions;

the financial position of the tenant;

the prospects of re-letting the premises; and

the cost and uncertainty of enforcement proceedings.

A negotiated outcome may therefore reduce commercial risk for both sides.

Why Landlords Sometimes Agree to Early Exit

Landlords do not always insist on enforcing the full remaining term of a lease.

In some situations, negotiating an orderly exit may be more commercially attractive than pursuing lengthy disputes with a distressed tenant.

For example, a landlord may prefer:

immediate possession of the premises;

an agreed surrender payment;

a replacement tenant; or

certainty of outcome.

This can become particularly important where:

the tenant’s business is deteriorating;

insolvency risks are emerging;

guarantors have limited financial capacity; or

the market supports quick re-letting opportunities.

Commercial leverage often plays a significant role during negotiations.

A tenant with:

a strong replacement tenant proposal;

substantial fitout value remaining in the premises; or

continuing trading capacity

may have greater negotiating leverage than a tenant that has already ceased trading or abandoned the premises.

Financial disclosure can also become important during negotiations.

Landlords will often seek information regarding:

trading performance;

solvency;

restructuring proposals; and

the tenant’s ability to continue meeting lease obligations.

Timing is frequently critical.

Market conditions can significantly influence negotiations when attempting to exit a commercial lease early, particularly where declining demand, rising vacancy rates, or market rent reviews affect the landlord’s ability to secure a replacement tenant on comparable lease terms.

Tenants who begin negotiations before arrears escalate or insolvency events occur may preserve greater flexibility and bargaining power.

By contrast, abrupt abandonment of premises can significantly weaken a tenant’s negotiating position and increase the likelihood of formal enforcement action.

Common Settlement Structures

Commercial lease exits are commonly documented through:

deeds of surrender;

settlement deeds;

deed polls;

assignment arrangements; or

negotiated lease variations.

The structure used will depend on:

the lease terms;

the remaining lease period;

guarantor arrangements; and

the commercial objectives of the parties.

Many negotiated exits involve a lump sum payment by the tenant in exchange for an agreed release from future liability.

Other arrangements may include:

reduced payout structures;

staged payment arrangements;

partial rent waivers;

make-good compromises; or

incentives to assist in the assignment to a replacement tenant.

Parties should also carefully consider the drafting of release provisions.

A common misconception is that surrender of occupation automatically releases all liability.

That is not always the case.

Poorly drafted settlement arrangements can leave disputes regarding:

future rent;

outgoings;

make-good obligations;

indemnities; and

guarantor liability.

This issue can become particularly important where directors or related entities have provided guarantees.

In Chan v Cresdon Pty Ltd (1989) 168 CLR 242 , the High Court considered guarantor obligations arising under lease arrangements. The lease provided:

GUARANTEES to the (respondent) due and punctual performance by (Sarcourt) of the obligations on its part to be performed under this lease

The case illustrates the importance of carefully analysing:

guarantee wording;

indemnity provisions; and

the precise scope of any negotiated release.

Can You Assign or Transfer a Lease Instead of Terminating?

Assignment and surrender are two of the most common methods for exiting a commercial lease early in Queensland, but they have very different legal and financial consequences.

Issue Assignment of Lease Surrender of Lease What Happens? Lease transferred to new tenant Lease terminated early by agreement Does the lease continue? Yes No Landlord Consent Usually Required? Yes Yes Is a Formal Document Needed? Assignment deed and consent documents Deed of surrender or settlement deed Can Original Tenant Remain Liable? Often yes Usually depends on release wording Typical Commercial Use Sale of business or replacement tenant Business closure or negotiated exit Main Legal Risk Continuing guarantee exposure Incomplete release terms Common Financial Outcome Ongoing contingent liability Exit payment or negotiated settlement

Assignment of a lease is often treated as an alternative to early termination.

Rather than ending the lease entirely, assignment transfers the tenant’s leasehold interest to another party.

This can allow the business to exit the premises while preserving continuity of occupation for the landlord.

However, assignment rights depend heavily on:

the lease terms;

statutory requirements; and

landlord consent provisions.

What is a Lease Assignment?

An assignment occurs when the tenant transfers its interest under the lease to another incoming tenant.

The incoming tenant usually assumes responsibility for future lease obligations from the date of assignment.

Under s 142 of the Property Law Act 2023 (Qld), where a lease requires the lessor’s consent to an assignment or other prescribed dealing, the lessor must not unreasonably withhold consent, and the Act sets out a process involving a proposal notice and a written decision notice.

Retail shop leases may also attract additional statutory requirements under the Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 (Qld).

The Property Law Act 2023 (Qld), which commenced on 1 August 2025, now forms part of the Queensland leasing framework and affects matters including assignment, subleasing, change of use, alterations, forfeiture procedures, relief against forfeiture, and related court applications, subject to the lease terms and any applicable transitional provisions.

An assignment can sometimes provide a commercially attractive outcome because:

the landlord retains a continuing tenant;

the premises avoid vacancy; and

the outgoing tenant may reduce ongoing exposure.

In some situations, landlords may be more willing to approve an assignment than an outright surrender because the income stream continues with minimal interruption.

When Can a Landlord Refuse Consent?

Whether a landlord can refuse an assignment depends primarily on the wording of the lease.

Many leases prohibit assignment without the landlord’s prior written consent.

Some clauses also provide that consent must not be unreasonably withheld.

Whether a refusal is unreasonable depends on the circumstances.

Landlords commonly consider:

the financial capacity of the proposed assignee;

business experience;

proposed use of the premises;

reputational issues; and

compatibility with existing tenants.

In Queensland, assignment consent issues should now be addressed first by reference to the lease and s 142 of the Property Law Act 2023 (Qld). The lessor must not unreasonably withhold consent where the section applies, and disputes may arise about whether the refusal, delay, or conditions imposed are reasonable.

Ongoing Liability After Assignment

A common misconception is that an assignment automatically releases the original tenant from future liability.

That is not always correct.

Many leases provide that the outgoing tenant or guarantor remains liable for certain obligations even after assignment.

This may occur through:

guarantee provisions;

indemnity clauses;

release limitations; or

ongoing obligations preserved by the lease.

Accordingly, assignment documentation should be reviewed carefully to determine:

whether the outgoing tenant receives a complete release;

whether guarantors remain liable; and

whether indemnity obligations survive the transfer.

Without clear release wording, disputes may later arise regarding:

unpaid rent;

make-good obligations;

defaults by the incoming tenant; or

continuing indemnity exposure.

For that reason, the assignment should not automatically be treated as equivalent to a complete contractual exit from the lease.

Can You Sublease Instead of Assigning the Lease?

Subleasing may provide an alternative to assignment where a tenant wishes to reduce its financial exposure without completely transferring the lease.

Under a sublease, the original tenant remains the tenant under the head lease and grants the subtenant rights of occupation. Unlike an assignment, the tenant usually remains directly liable to the landlord for ongoing compliance with the lease, including rent, outgoings, repair obligations, and other covenants.

Whether subleasing is permitted depends primarily on the lease terms and any consent requirements imposed by the landlord. Many commercial leases prohibit subleasing without the landlord’s prior written consent, and the Property Law Act 2023 (Qld) may affect the manner in which consent requests are considered.

Although subleasing may assist a tenant experiencing financial difficulty or seeking to downsize its operations, it does not ordinarily provide a complete release from liability. Careful consideration should therefore be given to the proposed subtenant’s financial capacity and the continuing obligations owed to the landlord under the head lease.

What Happens If You Walk Away From a Commercial Lease?

Many tenants assume that vacating commercial premises automatically ends the lease.

That is usually incorrect.

A tenant who simply abandons premises may remain liable for:

unpaid rent;

outgoings;

damages;

make-good obligations; and

guarantor liabilities.

The legal consequences often depend on how the landlord responds to the tenant’s conduct.

In many cases, abandonment of premises may amount to repudiation of the lease rather than lawful termination.

Abandonment and Repudiation Risks

Simply vacating commercial premises does not automatically end a lease, and tenants may continue to face significant legal and financial exposure after leaving the property.

Tenant Action Possible Landlord Response Potential Consequences for Tenant Stops paying rent Issues a default notice or commences proceedings Arrears, interest, legal costs Vacates premises without agreement Accepts repudiation and terminates the lease Damages claim for remaining lease losses Returns keys without settlement Refuses to surrender and preserves rights Continuing liability under the lease Business enters insolvency Enforces guarantees or lodges a creditor claim Director or guarantor exposure Leaves premises damaged Seeks make-good compensation Additional damages claim Fails to negotiate exit Pursues litigation or enforcement action Increased legal and commercial costs

Repudiation occurs where a party demonstrates an unwillingness or inability to perform its contractual obligations.

Abruptly vacating premises, ceasing rent payments, or returning keys without agreement may potentially amount to repudiatory conduct.

However, repudiation does not automatically terminate the lease.

The landlord must generally elect whether to:

accept the repudiation and terminate the lease; or

affirm the lease and continue insisting on performance.

If repudiation is accepted, the landlord may seek:

possession;

damages;

unpaid rent;

recovery of outgoings; and

enforcement against guarantors.

In Shevill v Builders Licensing Board (1982) 149 CLR 620 , the High Court considered a landlord’s rights following lease forfeiture arising from rent default.

Clause 9(a) of the lease provided:

the Lessor at any time or times thereafter shall have the right to re-enter into and upon the demised premises or any part thereof in the name of the whole to have again repossess and enjoy the same as its former estate anything herein contained to the contrary notwithstanding but without prejudice to any action or other remedy which the Lessor has or might or otherwise could have for arrears of rent or breach of covenants or for damages

Similarly, in Progressive Mailing House Pty Ltd v Tabali Pty Ltd (1985) 157 CLR 17 , the High Court examined the landlord’s entitlement to damages following re-entry and lease breaches.

Mason J stated:

the sole question before this Court, as before the Court of Appeal, is whether his Honour was correct in awarding damages.

These cases demonstrate that liability may continue even after occupation of the premises has ceased.

Wrongfully abandoning a lease can therefore expose tenants to substantial financial consequences.

Landlord Duty to Mitigate Loss

Although landlords may recover damages after accepting repudiation, they are generally expected to take reasonable steps to mitigate their losses.

This commonly involves attempting to re-let the premises within a reasonable time.

Whether sufficient mitigation has occurred depends heavily on the circumstances, including:

market conditions;

rental demand;

the condition of the premises;

the rent sought from replacement tenants; and

the timing of re-letting efforts.

Disputes often arise regarding:

whether the landlord acted reasonably;

whether the premises were marketed appropriately; and

whether losses could have been reduced.

Market evidence may therefore become important in assessing damages claims.

A landlord will not necessarily recover every future rental payment that would have become payable under the lease if the claimed losses could reasonably have been reduced.

The extent of recoverable damages will instead depend on:

the lease terms;

the landlord’s conduct following abandonment; and

the evidence regarding mitigation efforts.

The extent of a landlord’s mitigation efforts can significantly affect the financial consequences for tenants who attempt to exit a commercial lease early without a negotiated agreement.

Personal Guarantees and Director Exposure

Commercial leases frequently involve personal guarantees given by directors or related entities.

This means liability may survive:

business closure;

deregistration;

liquidation; or

insolvency of the tenant company.

Many directors incorrectly assume that operating through a company completely shields them from lease liabilities.

That is often not the case where guarantees or indemnities have been signed.

In Chan v Cresdon Pty Ltd (1989) 168 CLR 242 , the High Court examined guarantor obligations arising under lease arrangements.

The guarantee clause provided:

GUARANTEES to the (respondent) due and punctual performance by (Sarcourt) of the obligations on its part to be performed under this lease

Where insolvency intersects with lease obligations, additional issues may arise under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

This may include:

liquidation processes;

creditor claims;

insolvency negotiations; and

enforcement against guarantors.

Accordingly, directors considering early exit from commercial premises should carefully assess whether personal exposure continues beyond the company itself.

How to Minimise Liability When Exiting a Commercial Lease

The way a tenant approaches an early lease exit can significantly affect the extent of future liability.

Careful planning and communication may reduce the risk of:

repudiation disputes;

guarantor enforcement;

damages claims; and

costly litigation.

By contrast, abrupt abandonment often increases legal and commercial exposure.

Review the Lease Carefully

The lease itself is usually the starting point for assessing available exit options.

Important provisions commonly include:

break clauses;

assignment rights;

default provisions;

notice requirements;

relocation clauses;

redevelopment clauses; and

make-good obligations.

Tenants should also carefully review:

guarantee provisions;

indemnity clauses;

security arrangements; and

any continuing liability provisions following termination or assignment.

Retail shop leases may additionally involve statutory disclosure obligations and procedural protections under the Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 (Qld).

Avoid Repudiatory Conduct

How a tenant communicates during a dispute can materially affect the legal outcome.

Abruptly vacating the premises without notice, refusing to communicate, or unilaterally declaring the lease terminated may strengthen arguments that the tenant repudiated the lease.

In Koompahtoo Local Aboriginal Land Council v Sanpine Pty Limited [2007] HCA 61, the High Court described repudiation as involving:

an inability or unwillingness to render substantial performance of a contract

This means that conduct, not merely formal words, may influence whether repudiation has occurred.

Maintaining communication and attempting a negotiated resolution may therefore reduce legal risk.

Document Any Agreement Properly

Commercial lease exits should generally be documented carefully and comprehensively.

Verbal understandings or informal email exchanges may create uncertainty regarding:

future liability;

release scope;

guarantor obligations; and

make-good responsibilities.

Settlement deeds commonly address:

release provisions;

surrender arrangements;

future claims;

confidentiality;

payment obligations; and

guarantor releases.

Ambiguous drafting can create substantial disputes later regarding which liabilities survived the settlement.

For that reason, parties negotiating an early exit will often seek clear written terms dealing expressly with all continuing obligations and releases.

Businesses seeking to exit a commercial lease early should ensure that any negotiated arrangement clearly addresses future rent liability, guarantees, indemnities, make-good obligations, and release terms.

Common Misconceptions About Exiting a Commercial Lease

Commercial leasing disputes are often complicated by misconceptions about how and when a lease can legally end.

One common misunderstanding is that a tenant can terminate a lease simply because the business is struggling financially.

That is generally incorrect.

Commercial leases usually remain enforceable even where the business becomes unprofitable or trading conditions deteriorate.

Another frequent misconception is that vacating the premises automatically ends the lease.

In most cases, merely leaving the premises does not terminate contractual obligations.

The landlord may still:

pursue unpaid rent;

claim damages;

enforce guarantees; or

seek compensation for losses arising from repudiation.

Some tenants also assume that COVID-19 disruptions, economic downturns, or changing market conditions automatically frustrate a commercial lease.

Frustration is a narrow legal doctrine and rarely applies merely because a lease has become more difficult or less profitable to perform.

Similarly, assignment of a lease does not always eliminate future liability.

Depending on the lease wording, the outgoing tenant or guarantor may remain liable under:

indemnities;

guarantees; or

continuing covenant provisions.

It is also incorrect to assume that a landlord must immediately release a tenant who wishes to leave early.

In many cases, the landlord is entitled to insist on continued performance unless:

the lease permits termination;

the parties negotiate a surrender; or

a recognised legal basis for termination exists.

These issues reinforce the contractual nature of commercial leasing arrangements.

The legal consequences of exiting a lease early usually depend on:

the lease terms;

the conduct of the parties; and

the manner in which the exit occurs.

Dispute Resolution and Court Proceedings

Commercial lease disputes in Queensland are commonly resolved through negotiation or mediation before formal court proceedings occur.

The appropriate dispute pathway often depends on:

the nature of the lease;

the issues in dispute; and

the relief being sought.

Mediation and Queensland Small Business Commissioner Processes

Retail leasing disputes in Queensland may involve mediation processes administered through the Queensland Small Business Commissioner.

These processes are intended to encourage early and cost-effective resolution of disputes concerning matters such as:

rent disputes;

disclosure issues;

assignment disputes;

make-good obligations; and

termination disagreements.

Mediation may allow parties to negotiate practical commercial outcomes without immediately commencing litigation.

Informal resolution processes can also help preserve ongoing commercial relationships and reduce legal costs.

However, unsuccessful mediation may still result in court or tribunal proceedings if the dispute cannot be resolved.

Supreme Court and QCAT Issues

Jurisdiction in commercial leasing disputes depends on several factors, including:

the type of claim;

whether the lease is a retail shop lease;

the amount in dispute; and

the remedies sought.

QCAT’s retail shop lease jurisdiction should not be treated as a general commercial lease jurisdiction; ordinary commercial, office, industrial, or warehouse lease disputes usually proceed through the courts unless another statutory pathway applies.

Where litigation is commenced, procedural issues are generally governed by the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (the UCPR).

For example:

pleadings requirements may arise under r 149 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld);

of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld); summary judgment procedures may arise under r 292 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld); and

of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld); and enforcement issues may involve r 658 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld).

The procedural pathway adopted in any particular dispute will depend heavily on the factual and commercial circumstances.

Conclusion

Exiting a commercial lease early in Queensland is possible in some circumstances, but the legal and financial consequences can be significant.

Whether an early exit is lawful will usually depend on:

the wording of the lease;

the conduct of the parties;

any statutory protections that apply; and

whether recognised contractual grounds for termination exist.

Improperly abandoning premises or wrongly asserting termination rights may expose tenants and guarantors to substantial ongoing liability.

For that reason, many disputes are resolved through negotiated surrender, assignment, or commercial settlement rather than litigation.

The risks associated with early exit are therefore often shaped as much by strategy and communication as by the lease itself.

Careful analysis of the lease terms, guarantees, and surrounding circumstances is usually critical before attempting to terminate or exit a commercial lease arrangement early.

Before attempting to exit a commercial lease early in Queensland, tenants should carefully review the lease terms, potential liabilities, and available negotiation or assignment options.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following frequently asked questions address common issues surrounding how to exit a commercial lease early in Queensland, including surrender, assignment, repudiation, landlord consent, guarantees, and ongoing liability after leaving commercial premises.

Can you exit a commercial lease early in Queensland?

Yes, but only in limited circumstances.

A tenant may be able to exit early if:

the lease contains a break clause;

the landlord agrees to a surrender;

the lease is assigned to another tenant; or

serious breach or repudiation justifies termination.

Simply closing a business or vacating the premises does not usually end the lease automatically.

What happens if you exit a commercial lease early?

Walking away from commercial premises does not automatically terminate the lease.

The landlord may:

accept repudiation;

seek unpaid rent;

claim damages;

enforce guarantees; or

pursue legal proceedings.

The extent of liability will depend on the lease terms, the landlord’s response, and whether losses were mitigated through re-letting.

Can a landlord sue for future rent after a tenant leaves?

Potentially, yes.

A landlord may claim damages for losses arising after early termination, including lost rent and outgoings.

However, landlords are generally expected to take reasonable steps to mitigate their losses, such as attempting to re-let the premises.

The amount recoverable depends on the lease terms and the surrounding circumstances.

Does business hardship allow you to terminate a commercial lease?

Usually not.

Financial difficulty, declining sales, or reduced profitability do not generally give tenants an automatic right to terminate a commercial lease.

Commercial leases are binding contractual arrangements, and economic hardship alone will rarely amount to legal frustration or repudiation by the landlord.

Can you transfer a commercial lease to another business?

In many cases, yes.

This is commonly done through assignment of the lease to a replacement tenant.

However, most leases require landlord consent before assignment can occur.

The lease terms and any applicable retail leasing legislation may affect:

consent requirements;

guarantor obligations; and

continuing liability after assignment.

Does assigning a lease remove all liability?

Not always.

Some leases provide that the outgoing tenant or guarantor remains liable even after assignment.

This may occur through:

indemnity clauses;

continuing guarantees; or

contractual release limitations.

The assignment documents and lease wording should therefore be reviewed carefully before assuming liability has ended.

What is a deed of surrender of lease?

A deed of surrender is a formal agreement ending the lease before expiry by mutual consent.

It commonly addresses:

release terms;

settlement payments;

make-good obligations;

guarantees; and

future claims.

A properly drafted surrender deed can reduce the risk of later disputes regarding ongoing liability.

Can a landlord refuse consent to assignment?

Often yes, depending on the lease terms.

Many commercial leases require landlord consent before assignment.

Some leases also state that consent must not be unreasonably withheld.

Landlords commonly consider:

the financial position of the incoming tenant;

business suitability; and

the proposed use of the premises.

Does COVID-19 automatically frustrate a commercial lease?

Generally no.

Frustration is a narrow legal doctrine and rarely applies merely because trading conditions worsen or business operations become less profitable.

Whether frustration applies depends on whether the lease obligations have become radically different from those originally contemplated by the parties.

Are directors personally liable under commercial leases?

They can be.

Many commercial leases require directors or related parties to provide personal guarantees.

Where guarantees exist, liability may survive:

company insolvency;

liquidation;

deregistration; or

business closure.

The scope of liability depends on the wording of the guarantee and any negotiated release arrangements.

Originally published on 4 June 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.