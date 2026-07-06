Tree & Hedges Dispute: What Can You Fix And Can’t Fix?

When trees on neighbouring properties cause disputes over damage, safety concerns, or sunlight obstruction, the Trees (Disputes Between Neighbours) Act 2006 provides a legal framework for resolution...

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What’s the primary legislation that applies to tree disputes between the neighbours?

Trees (Disputes Between Neighbours) Act 2006 (NSW) (Tree Disputes Act) applies to any trees and/or hedges situated on adjoining private lands which include residential, business, industrial, or rural-residential. If an amicable resolution between the neighbours was not achieved or if mediation is not achievable, Land and Environment Court of NSW (L&E Court) can make order for you about the tree in dispute.

If you are a landowner/landholder, you have a legal right to apply to the L&E Court for an order to remedy, restrain, or prevent damage to property on the land or to prevent injury to any person, especially after you have given a warning notice about potential danger to human life, and/or damage to your property. You can lodge Class 2 Tree Applications at the L&E Court in NSW by filling in the relevant Tree Dispute Application forms.

Tree Disputes Act is, however, not applicable to trees on public land or the Crown land. Tree disputes cannot also be claimed in nuisance regardless of damage caused by a tree on adjoining private lands.

Leaf litter dropping from a tree is not really a legal issue that can be resolved by the L&E Court unless there is expert evidence that a tree in dispute is causing or will cause in the near future damage to property or injury to people.

Tree Disputes Act defines trees as any woody perennial plant, any plant resembling a tree in form and size, and any other plant prescribed by the regulations.

What’s high hedge dispute?

Tree Disputes Act provides guidance on high hedge and severe obstruction of sunlight to adjoining property in a situation involving two, three or more trees on adjoining lands, in addition to any large or small plants or shrubs which are intertwined and formed as high hedges which also must be grown to be more than 2.5 meters above the ground.

You may then make a Class 2 tree application concerning high hedges to the L&E Court under the Tree Disputes Act.

What must be proved by landowner and expert(s) under the Tree Disputes Act?

Onus of proof is on the person who alleges that high hedge or tree is causing severe obstruction of sunlight to their adjoining property or a particular tree is causing danger to human life and/or likely to cause injury. Tree disputes are expert driven process, and you will need to consult arborist for expert opinion and evidence. It is important for experts not to give an opinion as to whether a tree application should be granted or dismissed, but rather experts only deal with the relevant issues raised by the parties.

Experts must be careful not to provide incomplete reports that cause delay in the court proceedings and may even attract adverse cost orders if acted unreasonably or commenced the proceedings for an improper cause. L&E Court will consider matters under section 12 of the Tree Disputes Act before determining a tree application; and you should seek legal advice if you’re not sure what to prove. Parties must, above all, consider time and estimated costs of the expert reports during the early stages of the proceedings to prepare for the best outcome in tree dispute.

At PCL Lawyers, we can assist you with any boundary or tree disputes. Speak to one of our property lawyers to get advice and get a resolution on your dispute.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.