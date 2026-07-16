10 Year Long Stop On Building Defect Claims Reinforced For Contribution Claims

The recent decision in Fortius Broadway No 1 Pty Ltd V ACN 103 211 141 Pty Ltd (formerly known as Watpac Construction (NSW) Pty Ltd) [2026] NSWSC 710 (Fortius) handed down on 25 June 2026 reinforces the 10-year “long-stop” period on claims for defective building work1, including contribution claims, with the Court failing to allow a late amendment to pleadings on the last day of the 10 year period to bring in an additional claim against the certifier under s37 of the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (DBP).

The Court considered, inter alia, the following questions in respect of the claim for building defects:

Does section 74 of the Limitation Act 1969 (NSW) operate to extend the 10-year statutory limitation imposed under section 6.20? 2 No. Do the long-stop provisions apply to contribution claims under the Law Reform (Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1946 (NSW)? Yes.

Case outcomes

If prejudice is suffered by a party in not being afforded enough time to bring a cross-claim on contributing parties, such as a defendant in a claim which is not subject to proportionate liability3, leave may not be granted for late amendments to pleadings on the eve of expiry of a 10-year limitation period.

It is yet to be seen whether this would also apply to a new claim brought on the last day of the 10-year limitation period. Determining prejudice is a key factor. However, it is a reminder to litigants where contribution claims are available in construction matters, to take early steps to protect their rights.

Background of the Fortius case

In 2022, after proceedings had already been commenced by three separate owners corporations against the original builder and developer of the One Central Park development for building defects, a planter box fell from Level 29 of the building’s exterior (no injury occurred).

This issue was then included in the residential owners corporations’ proceedings along with being an issue in proceedings commenced by the retail owner against a total of 23 defendants (builder, developers, certifiers and more).

The retail owner claimed the defendants breached their common law duty of care, engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct and in addition, against multiple defendants (apart from the certifier), were said to have breached s37 of the DBP Act [7].

In 2023, the retail owner found an Occupation Certificate (OC) dated 19 June 2014. Prior to this, interim OC were issued. This OC was what the retail owner based its argument that it was within 10 years to bring the claim.

During 2024, there were various adjournments throughout January to May 2024 after Pafburn4 was decided.

The retail owner circulated amended pleadings, relying on the 19 June 2014 OC, handed in just days prior to the end of this 10-year period and despite being aware of this OC for a period of 8 months prior. These amended pleading’s had additional defect claims, including an additional claim against the certifier under the DBP.5

Various defendants argued the additional alleged defects were barred by the prejudice they would incur from the 10-year “long-stop” established in section 6.20, arguing there was ‘insufficient time before the expiry of the long stop to investigate, consider and commence crossclaims against third parties’.

The retail owner’s solicitor stated the proceedings were being brought “from a limitations perspective”. Due to the concern of interim OC’s dated February 2013 and 14 January 2014, either of which, would time bar the retail owners claim.

On the final day of the 10-year period, 18 June 2014, the retail owner filed their amended pleadings.

The court found the long-stop period expired on 17 January 2024.

The certifier submitted that the correct view is that s6.20 EPA Act would apply, and that s74 of the Limitation Act 1969 No 31 was unlikely to assist and that they would be prejudiced if the June 2014 date was validated by the Court.

The retail owner submitted that s6.20 is not applicable, relying on its submission that this is a contribution claim, not a ‘civil action for loss or damage’ required by the legislation. It was further submitted that the certifier would have the benefit of s74 of the Limitation Act for any cross-claims filed against existing defendants.6

The retail owner submitted that if they were correct about the June OC date, that are not barred from the amendments they brought. Claiming a defendant could not claim to have suffered any prejudice.

Conclusion

Rees J found there was no explanation for the retail owner’s delay in seeking their amended pleadings. It was also troubled by the lack of disclosure about the inherent knowledge of the June 2014 OC, 8 months prior to bringing their application of amendment [114].

The retail owner’s choice to delay amending their claim did amount to a prejudice suffered by the certifier and was ‘obvious and significant’ [113 (5)]. It was not fair for a party to bring their claim 24 hours before the time bar, to then criticise the defending party for failure to bring a crossclaim [116].

When bringing a claim under the DBP, you should not wait until the last day of the 10-year “long-stop” to bring such claim if contribution claims are available.

Footnotes

1 Section 6.20 of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 No 203 (EPA) is the former s109ZK provision which imposes a 10 year long stop period on bringing a civil action for defective building work .

2 Section 74 of the Limitation Act 1969 No 31.

3 Particularly in light of the High Court decision The Owners – Strata Plan No 84674 v Pafburn Pty Ltd [2023] NSWCA 301 where it was determined that proportionate liability did not apply in respect of DBP Act claims.

4 See footnote 3.

5 Section 37 of the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 No 7 (DBP).

6 Section 74 of the Limitation Act 1969 No 31.

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.