Undervalued Mortgagee Sale: Can You Sue the Bank?

When a bank sells mortgaged property for less than expected, property owners may wonder whether they have grounds to take legal action. Queensland law imposes specific duties on mortgagees conducting property sales, requiring them to act in good faith and take reasonable care regarding market value.

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Article Summary

A mortgagee is not free to sell secured property however it chooses. Although a bank or other mortgagee is entitled to enforce its security after default, the law imposes important duties governing how a mortgagee sale must be conducted. In Queensland, those duties arise under both statute and the common law and are designed to ensure that a mortgagee exercising its power of sale acts properly and does not unnecessarily prejudice the interests of the mortgagor. A property selling below expectations does not, by itself, establish that the mortgagee acted unlawfully. Courts recognise that property values fluctuate, markets change, and no sale process can guarantee the highest possible price. The legal question is whether the mortgagee complied with its statutory and common-law obligations when conducting the sale, including taking reasonable care in relation to market value where the applicable legislation requires it and exercising the power of sale in good faith. Successful claims usually depend far more on the quality of the sale process than on the sale price alone. Independent valuation evidence, marketing records, auction documents, selling agent instructions, comparable sales, lender communications and evidence of conflicts of interest frequently determine whether a mortgagee exercised reasonable care and whether any breach caused financial loss. Where a mortgagee has failed to comply with its legal obligations, affected borrowers may be entitled to recover compensation. In appropriate cases, that compensation may reduce or offset part of any mortgage shortfall debt, although proving breach, causation and the amount of loss often requires detailed expert and documentary evidence. Because mortgagee sale disputes frequently involve complex questions of valuation, statutory interpretation, causation and damages, borrowers concerned that their property was sold below market value should obtain legal advice promptly. Early investigation often provides the best opportunity to preserve valuation evidence, marketing records and other documents that may prove critical to a successful claim.

Undervalued Mortgagee Sale: Can You Sue the Bank?

An undervalued mortgagee sale can leave a borrower without their property, without expected equity, and still facing a substantial shortfall debt. Although a bank or other mortgagee may be entitled to sell secured property after the power of sale has arisen and become exercisable, the mortgagee must comply with the applicable statutory requirements and must exercise the power in good faith. In Queensland, the applicable legislation may impose a statutory duty requiring the mortgagee to take reasonable care in relation to the market value obtained on sale.

These obligations become particularly important where a property is sold below market value. An undervalued mortgagee sale may eliminate a borrower’s equity and increase any shortfall debt remaining after the sale. In some cases, a borrower may lose their property and still owe a substantial balance to the lender.

In certain circumstances, borrowers may be entitled to pursue compensation if the sale process was conducted improperly and caused financial loss. However, not every disappointing sale price gives rise to a claim. Whether a lender may be liable depends on the duties owed by the mortgagee and the circumstances of the sale.

Can You Sue for an Undervalued Mortgagee Sale?

Potentially, yes. A borrower may have a claim against a bank or other mortgagee if the property was sold below market value because the lender failed to comply with its legal obligations when exercising its power of sale. However, these cases are often misunderstood. The question is not whether a higher price could theoretically have been achieved. With hindsight, it is almost always possible to identify a different sale strategy, a different marketing campaign, or a different buyer who may have paid more.

The central issue is whether the mortgagee complied with the legal standard applicable to the sale. In Queensland, this ordinarily includes the statutory requirement to take reasonable care in relation to market value, together with the common-law obligation to exercise the power of sale in good faith. The precise formulation may depend on the legislation governing the transaction and the cause of action relied upon.

In Queensland, mortgagee sales are governed by statutory requirements and common-law principles. For transactions governed by the Property Law Act 2023 (Qld), the provisions concerning the exercise of a mortgagee’s power of sale must be considered. For earlier transactions, the Property Law Act 1974 (Qld), including former s 85, may remain relevant because of the commencement and transitional provisions. At common law, a mortgagee must exercise the power of sale in good faith and must not recklessly or wilfully sacrifice the mortgagor’s interests.

The High Court has recognised that, although a mortgagee may exercise the power of sale for its own legitimate purposes, the power must be exercised in good faith and must not be exercised so as recklessly or wilfully to sacrifice the mortgagor’s interests. In Pendlebury v Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Ltd (1912) 13 CLR 676, the Court held that a mortgagee must not “recklessly or wilfully sacrifice the mortgagor’s interests”.

At 684, Griffith CJ stated:

I understand Lord Herschell to mean that the mortgagee must not recklessly or wilfully sacrifice the interests of the mortgagor, and that if he does he is to be regarded as not having acted in good faith.

In practice, the greatest challenge in these cases is usually evidentiary rather than legal. Borrowers must often prove not only that the property sold at an undervalue, but that deficiencies in the sale process caused that result. Valuation evidence, marketing records, agent communications, auction documents, and comparable sales frequently become critical in determining whether the lender’s conduct gives rise to a compensable claim.

A mortgagee sale is usually preceded by a period of arrears, lender correspondence and escalating enforcement action. For borrowers dealing with missed mortgage payments in Queensland, early action may create more options to negotiate, refinance, address hardship, sell voluntarily or challenge enforcement before the property reaches the sale stage. Once a mortgagee sale has occurred, the focus often shifts from preventing the sale to investigating whether the lender obtained market value and whether compensation may be available.

What Duties Does a Bank Owe When Conducting a Mortgagee Sale?

An undervalued mortgagee sale is not assessed solely by comparing the sale price with the borrower’s own estimate of value. The legal question is whether the mortgagee complied with the statutory and common law duties that apply when exercising its power of sale, including the obligation to take reasonable care to obtain market value and avoid recklessly sacrificing the borrower’s interests.

The Statutory Duty to Obtain Market Value

In Queensland, a mortgagee’s obligations are not left entirely to the common law. The statutory provisions governing mortgagee sales under the Property Law Act 2023 (Qld) must be considered for transactions to which that Act applies. For transactions governed by the former Property Law Act 1974 (Qld), s 85 required a mortgagee exercising a power of sale to take reasonable care to ensure that the property was sold at market value.

Market value is ordinarily assessed by reference to the circumstances existing at the relevant date. A mortgagee is not ordinarily required to postpone a properly exercisable sale merely because delay might produce a higher price. However, the mortgagee must comply with the applicable statutory standard and cannot disregard reasonable steps necessary to test the market and obtain reliable evidence of value.

Where the statutory obligation applies, it protects persons whose interests may be affected by requiring reasonable care in the conduct of the sale and in relation to the market value obtained.

The Queensland Court of Appeal considered the statutory mortgagee-sale duty under the former s 85 of the Property Law Act 1974 (Qld) in Higton Enterprises Pty Ltd v BFC Finance Ltd [1994] QCA 558. That decision predates the Property Law Act 2023 (Qld) and must not be described as interpreting the later Act. Higton nevertheless remains an important authority on the operation of former s 85 and continues to provide guidance on the content of the statutory duty that existed under the Property Law Act 1974 (Qld).

In assessing whether a mortgagee complied with the applicable duty, courts may examine matters such as the valuation evidence obtained, the choice and instructions of the selling agent, the marketing campaign, the duration and timing of the sale process, offers received and the conduct of any auction or private-treaty negotiations. The inquiry is directed to compliance with the applicable legal duty, not merely to whether a higher price can be identified with hindsight.

The Common Law Duty

The statutory duty operates alongside long-established common law principles governing mortgagee sales.

A mortgagee is entitled to act in its own commercial interests when enforcing its security. It is not a trustee for the borrower and is not required to subordinate its interests to those of the mortgagor. However, the power of sale must still be exercised in good faith and for proper purposes.

In Forsyth v Blundell [1973] HCA 20; (1973) 129 CLR 477, the High Court reaffirmed that a mortgagee must act in good faith and recognised that taking reasonable precautions to obtain a proper price forms part of that obligation.

At 481 Menzies J stated:

I do not think that statements in some cases, such as McHugh v. Union Bank of Canada (1913) AC 299 or Cuckmere Brick Co. Ltd. v. Mutual Finance Ltd. (1971) Ch 949, that the mortgagee is under a duty to take reasonable precautions to obtain a proper price, are at odds with the rule stated by Lord Herschell. To take reasonable precautions to obtain a proper price is but a part of the duty to act in good faith. This duty to act in good faith falls far short of the Golden Rule and permits a mortgagee to sell mortgaged property on terms which, as a shrewd property owner, he would be likely to refuse if the property were his own.

Similarly, in Pendlebury v Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Ltd (1912) 13 CLR 676, the High Court held at 684 that a mortgagee must not “recklessly or wilfully sacrifice the mortgagor’s interests”.

I understand Lord Herschell to mean that the mortgagee must not recklessly or wilfully sacrifice the interests of the mortgagor, and that if he does he is to be regarded as not having acted in good faith.

A mortgagee does not guarantee the best possible outcome. At common law, the question is whether the power was exercised in good faith. Where a statutory reasonable-care duty applies, the court must separately determine whether that statutory standard was satisfied. Neither question is resolved merely by showing, with hindsight, that a different process might have produced a higher price.

What Actually Makes an Undervalued Mortgagee Sale?

Many borrowers assume a mortgagee sale was undervalued simply because they disagree with the sale price. In practice, the legal analysis is far more nuanced.

A sale is not automatically undervalued because the owner believes the property was worth more, because the market subsequently improved, or because another purchaser later expressed interest at a higher figure. Courts assess the sale based on the circumstances that existed when the mortgagee exercised its power of sale, not with the benefit of hindsight. A lender will not usually be liable merely because another strategy might have produced a better result.

Instead, the court examines the legal duty relied upon and the evidence concerning the sale process. In Forsyth v Blundell (1973) 129 CLR 477 at 481, Menzies J treated reasonable precautions to obtain a proper price as part of the common-law duty of good faith. A separate statutory duty to take reasonable care in relation to market value may impose an additional and differently expressed obligation.

Common Indicators of a Potentially Undervalued Mortgagee Sale

A discrepancy between the sale price and a later valuation will rarely determine the matter by itself. Evidence concerning the sale process may be necessary to establish breach and causation. The following checklist identifies matters that may warrant closer investigation, although none is necessarily decisive on its own.

While every case turns on its facts, certain issues regularly arise in mortgagee sale disputes.

These include:

inadequate advertising or marketing campaigns;

failure to properly expose the property to potential purchasers;

an unreasonably short marketing campaign in the circumstances;

failure to obtain, consider or act consistently with appropriate and sufficiently current valuation advice;

sale prices that are difficult to reconcile with comparable market transactions;

sales involving related parties, associated entities, or potential conflicts of interest;

auction irregularities affecting competition between bidders.

The authorities demonstrate that both the sale process and the price obtained may be relevant. In Cuckmere Brick Co Ltd v Mutual Finance Ltd [1971] Ch 949, the English Court of Appeal considered the mortgagee’s failure to advertise valuable planning permission and the duty, under English law, to take reasonable care to obtain the property’s true market value or proper price. The case is persuasive, but not binding, in Australia but must be applied consistently with Australian authority and any governing Queensland statute.

Salmon LJ observed:

Advertisements appeared in the national and local Press, posters were published and particulars of sale sent to land-developers all over the country advertising the sale of this building site comprising 2.65 acres with planning consent for the erection of 33 detached houses. The cover and the first seven pages of the particulars of sale prominently featured this planning consent… Nowhere in any of the literature in connection with the sale was any mention made of the existence of the planning consent for 100 flats.

Likewise, in Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd v Bangadilly Pastoral Co Pty Ltd [1978] HCA 21; (1978) 139 CLR 195, the High Court considered a sale affected by an association between the mortgagee and purchaser and the heightened scrutiny required where the mortgagee’s duty to obtain a proper price may conflict with a desire that an associate obtain a bargain.

At 202, Jacobs J stated:

However, when there is a possible conflict between that desire and a desire that an associate should obtain the best possible bargain the facts must show that the desire to obtain the best price was given absolute preference over any desire that an associate should obtain a good bargain. When those circumstances exist it may not be sufficient that steps are taken in the conduct of the sale which would suffice to support the validity of the sale when there was no conflict of interest.

As a practical matter, a claim is generally stronger where the evidence identifies material deficiencies in the sale process and connects those deficiencies to the price obtained, rather than merely establishing that the sale price was disappointing.

How Do Courts Assess Whether An Undervalued Mortgagee Sale Has Occurred?

Mortgagee sale cases are often won or lost on evidence rather than legal principle. Even where a borrower strongly believes a property was sold too cheaply, the Court will generally require objective evidence demonstrating both the property’s value and deficiencies in the sale process. The focus is usually on what information was available to the mortgagee at the time of sale and whether reasonable steps were taken to achieve market value.

One of the most common misconceptions is that proving a property was worth more than the sale price is enough to win a claim. In reality, courts generally require a combination of valuation evidence and sale process evidence. This infographic explains the evidence that is most commonly relied upon in mortgagee sale litigation.

Mortgagee sale cases are often won or lost on evidence rather than legal principle. Even where a borrower strongly believes a property was sold too cheaply, the Court will generally require objective evidence demonstrating both the property’s value and deficiencies in the sale process. The focus is usually on what information was available to the mortgagee at the time of sale and whether reasonable steps were taken to achieve market value.

Even where a borrower strongly believes a property was sold too cheaply, the Court will generally require objective evidence demonstrating both the property’s value and deficiencies in the sale process. The focus is usually on what information was available to the mortgagee at the time of sale and whether reasonable steps were taken to achieve market value.

This table helps readers understand the types of evidence that commonly strengthen or weaken a mortgagee sale claim.

Strong Evidence of a Potential Claim Usually Weak Evidence on Its Own Persuasive valuation evidence of market value at the date of sale, supported by appropriate comparable sales and assumptions Owner’s personal opinion of value Absence of appropriate valuation evidence, or failure to consider reliable valuation advice before sale General dissatisfaction with sale outcome Limited or inadequate advertising campaign Property selling below expectations Evidence the property was sold without a reasonable period of market exposure or without proper consideration of available offers A higher valuation obtained years later Comparable sales significantly exceeding sale price General market growth after sale Internal documents showing poor sale decisions A belief that more marketing may have helped Auction irregularities affecting competition A single unsuccessful negotiation Conflict of interest or related-party sale concerns Rumours that someone else may have paid more

Valuation Evidence

Valuation evidence is commonly the starting point.

Courts may rely on expert valuation evidence concerning the property’s market value at the legally relevant date. A retrospective valuation may be admissible even if prepared years later, but its weight will depend on the information available, the comparable sales selected, the assumptions adopted and the expert’s reasoning. The valuation date must be identified carefully because it may not always be identical to the date on which settlement occurred.

It is not unusual for experts to reach materially different conclusions. Differences may arise because valuers rely on different comparable sales, adopt different assumptions, or place varying weight on the property’s development potential and market conditions. In practice, valuation disputes frequently involve competing expert reports, differing assumptions about comparable sales, and extensive disclosure requests directed to the lender, selling agents, and valuers involved in the transaction. The availability and quality of that evidence often has a greater impact on the outcome than the underlying legal principles.

Sale Process Evidence

Courts also examine how the sale was conducted.

Relevant evidence may include:

marketing and advertising records;

campaign duration;

instructions given to selling agents;

valuation reports obtained by the lender;

offers received before sale;

auction attendance and bidding records;

internal lender communications and decision-making documents.

Documentary records may provide important evidence where they show that the mortgagee or its agents were aware of material valuation information, competing offers, marketing deficiencies or other matters but failed to address them appropriately.

Comparable Sales Evidence

Comparable sales frequently become central because they provide an objective benchmark against which the sale price can be assessed. Courts often consider sales of similar properties in the same area occurring around the same time as the mortgagee sale.

As a practical matter, courts often examine the sale process as closely as the final price. A lender that can demonstrate a thorough marketing campaign, current valuation advice, and genuine market exposure is generally in a stronger position than a lender that simply relies on the fact that a purchaser was willing to buy at the eventual sale price.

What Compensation Is Available If An Undervalued Mortgagee Sale Occurred?

Where breach and causation are established, damages will ordinarily seek to place the claimant in the financial position that would probably have existed had the mortgagee complied with the applicable duty. In an undervalue claim, this may involve the difference between the net amount actually realised and the net amount that would probably have been realised in a compliant sale, subject to the particular cause of action, remoteness, mitigation and other applicable principles.

Expert valuation evidence will often be necessary, but valuation does not complete the damages analysis. The claimant must also establish what would probably have occurred in a compliant sale and quantify the resulting net loss.

One of the most significant consequences of an undervalued sale is its effect on any remaining mortgage debt. In substantial shortfall matters, borrowers may subsequently face debt recovery proceedings, enforcement action, bankruptcy notices, or bankruptcy proceedings based on the increased deficiency balance. If a property is sold for less than market value, the borrower may face a larger shortfall debt than would otherwise have existed. Depending on the pleadings and procedural setting, damages or an equitable set-off may reduce the borrower’s net liability to the lender. The underlying mortgage debt is not automatically extinguished merely because the borrower alleges that the property was sold at an undervalue.

Additional losses may be recoverable only where the applicable cause of action permits their recovery and the claimant proves causation, remoteness and quantum. Losses attributable to the borrower’s pre-existing financial position, later market events or independent causes may not be recoverable.

The assessment of damages is therefore not a simple exercise in comparing two numbers. Courts must determine what the property would probably have realised if the mortgagee had complied with its obligations and then assess the financial consequences flowing from the difference.

Limitation periods must be considered at the outset. In Queensland, a six-year limitation period commonly applies to actions founded on contract, tort or a statutory cause of action, but the correct period, the date on which it begins to run and the availability of any extension or equitable defence depend on the claim pleaded and the facts. Delay may also cause serious evidentiary prejudice even before a limitation period expires.

Can Compensation Eliminate a Shortfall Debt?

Potentially, yes.

If a breach caused the property to realise less than it would probably have realised in a compliant sale, the borrower may have a damages claim and may, in an appropriate case, rely on that claim by way of set-off against the lender’s shortfall demand. Whether the shortfall is reduced in the same proceeding will depend on the pleadings, the parties and the procedural circumstances. The borrower must prove breach, causation and the amount of the resulting loss.

Can You Challenge the Sale Before Settlement Occurs?

Yes, but timing is critical.

There is an important distinction between a mortgagee sale that has already settled and one that remains incomplete. Once a transfer to the purchaser has been completed and registered, setting the transaction aside may be substantially more difficult. The purchaser’s position will depend on the applicable property and land-title legislation, the terms of the mortgagee-sale provisions, registration, notice, fraud and whether the purchaser participated in any impropriety. A claim against the mortgagee for damages may remain available even where the purchaser’s title cannot be disturbed.

Before settlement, however, a borrower may have greater options available. In appropriate circumstances, the Court may grant urgent injunctive relief restraining completion of the sale while the dispute is determined. Such applications are ordinarily made urgently. The applicant must generally establish a serious question to be tried and that the balance of convenience favours relief. The court may also consider the adequacy of damages, delay, the interests of the proposed purchaser and whether the applicant can provide the usual undertaking as to damages.

After completion and registration, relief directed at preventing or reversing the transfer may no longer be practically or legally available, leaving a damages claim against the mortgagee as the principal potential remedy.

For borrowers facing an imminent mortgagee sale, the issues discussed in our articles on How to Stop Repossession of Your Home in Queensland and How to Defend a Possession Claim in Queensland may become relevant well before questions of undervalue arise. Early intervention can sometimes prevent the sale altogether, whereas delay may leave compensation as the only practical remedy.

Practical Risks Frequently Seen in Mortgagee Sale Disputes

Several recurring issues frequently undermine otherwise legitimate concerns about an undervalued mortgagee sale.

Waiting Too Long to Obtain Independent Valuation Evidence

Borrowers often become suspicious of the sale price immediately after settlement but do not obtain independent valuation advice until many months later. By that stage, key evidence may be harder to obtain, memories may have faded, and relevant documents such as marketing records, bidder enquiries, and agent communications may be more difficult to locate. Borrowers should preserve valuation reports, sale contracts, auction materials, advertising records, lender correspondence, real estate agent communications, and any documents identifying competing offers or expressions of interest.

Focusing Only on Sale Price

Many clients initially assume that proving a low sale price is enough to establish wrongdoing.

In reality, the strongest cases are usually built around deficiencies in the sale process rather than the sale figure itself. Depending on the alleged breach, relevant matters may include how the property was valued and marketed, the period of market exposure, the instructions given to the agent, offers received and whether the chosen sale process provided a reasonable opportunity for market competition.

Ignoring the Shortfall Debt Claim

Another issue I regularly encounter is borrowers focusing entirely on the sale while overlooking the financial consequences that follow.

In many cases, the larger commercial problem is not the loss of the property but the shortfall debt remaining after sale. Where substantial amounts remain outstanding, the lender may pursue recovery action, enforcement proceedings, or bankruptcy remedies. Any assessment of a potential claim should therefore consider both the sale itself and the broader financial exposure.

Assuming Every Mortgagee Sale Is Wrongful

Finally, many borrowers understandably feel that a disappointing sale result must indicate misconduct.

That is not necessarily the case. Property markets fluctuate, buyers behave unpredictably, and mortgagee sales often occur under difficult circumstances. The fact that a property sold below an owner’s expectations does not, by itself, establish a breach of duty. The critical question is whether the mortgagee complied with each applicable statutory and common-law obligation and whether any breach caused the alleged loss.

Common Misconceptions About Suing a Bank After a Mortgagee Sale

Many borrowers concerned about an undervalued mortgagee sale focus first on the difference between the sale price and a later valuation. In practice, the stronger question is usually whether the lender’s conduct caused the loss. Marketing records, agent instructions, valuation advice, auction documents and comparable sales may be more important than the sale price considered in isolation.

“The Property Sold Below My Valuation, So I Automatically Win”

No. A valuation is only one piece of evidence. Different valuers can reach different conclusions, and courts are generally interested in whether the mortgagee acted reasonably when conducting the sale. A valuation showing a higher figure does not automatically establish a breach of duty or prove financial loss.

“The Bank Had to Achieve the Highest Possible Price”

No. The law does not require a mortgagee to obtain the highest imaginable price or wait indefinitely for the perfect buyer. The mortgagee must comply with the legal standard applicable to the transaction. That may include a statutory duty to take reasonable care in relation to market value and the common-law duty to exercise the power of sale in good faith. The mortgagee is not required to guarantee the highest conceivable price.

“A Better Offer Appeared Later”

Often insufficient by itself. Property markets change quickly. A later offer may reflect improved market conditions, additional marketing exposure, or circumstances that did not exist when the sale occurred. Without more, the existence of a later purchaser willing to pay more will not usually establish wrongdoing.

“The Sale Can Always Be Reversed”

Not necessarily. Once the transfer has been completed and registered, the purchaser may obtain substantial statutory protection, particularly if the purchaser acted in good faith and did not participate in any impropriety. Whether the sale can be set aside depends on matters including registration, fraud, notice, the purchaser’s involvement and the applicable statutory provisions. In many cases, the more realistic remedy is damages against the mortgagee.

Key Takeaways

A mortgagee exercising a power of sale must comply with the statutory regime governing the transaction and with the applicable common-law obligations. A low sale price alone does not establish liability. The claimant must identify the relevant duty, prove breach and establish that the breach caused measurable loss. Valuation evidence, marketing records, agent instructions, offers, auction documents and lender communications may be central. The governing legislation and any transitional provisions should be identified before the claim is assessed.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following frequently asked questions address common concerns about an undervalued mortgagee sale, including whether a bank can be sued, what evidence may prove the property was sold below market value, whether compensation can reduce a shortfall debt, and whether urgent action can stop a pending sale before settlement.

Can I sue a mortgagee for selling my property below market value?

Potentially. A claimant must ordinarily identify the duty owed, establish that the mortgagee breached that duty and prove that the breach caused measurable financial loss. A low sale price or a higher retrospective valuation may be relevant, but neither necessarily proves breach or causation.

What happens if the bank sold my house for less than it was worth?

If a mortgagee sale occurred below market value because the lender failed to comply with its obligations, you may have grounds to seek compensation. An undervalued sale can also increase any shortfall debt remaining after the sale, making the financial consequences more significant.

Can I challenge a mortgagee sale before settlement occurs?

Potentially. Before completion, a mortgagor may apply for urgent interlocutory relief restraining the sale or settlement. Relief is discretionary and ordinarily requires a serious question to be tried, a favourable balance of convenience and consideration of matters such as delay, adequacy of damages and the usual undertaking as to damages. The proposed purchaser’s position will also be relevant.

How do I prove an undervalued mortgagee sale?

Evidence commonly includes independent valuation reports, comparable sales, marketing records, auction documents, agent communications, and lender records. Courts usually assess both the property’s market value and whether deficiencies in the sale process contributed to the outcome.

Does a low sale price automatically mean the bank did something wrong?

No. Property values can be uncertain, and market conditions can affect the sale outcome. A low sale price alone does not establish liability. The key issues are whether the mortgagee complied with the applicable statutory standard, whether it exercised the power in good faith and whether any breach caused loss. These are related but legally distinct questions.

Can a bank sell my property without obtaining the highest possible price?

Yes. The law generally does not require a mortgagee to achieve the highest conceivable price. Instead, the lender must comply with the statutory and common-law standards applicable to the transaction. Those standards do not impose a guarantee that the highest conceivable price will be obtained.

What compensation can I recover for an undervalued mortgagee sale?

Compensation is ordinarily assessed by determining the claimant’s financial position after the actual sale and comparing it with the position that would probably have existed had the mortgagee complied with its duties. This may include the difference in net sale proceeds, together with any further loss recoverable under the applicable cause of action and established by evidence.

Can compensation reduce my mortgage shortfall debt?

Potentially. A proven damages claim may be available as a set-off against a lender’s shortfall demand, depending on the pleadings and procedural circumstances. The borrower must prove breach, causation and quantum; the shortfall is not automatically reduced merely because an undervalue is alleged.

What should I do if I think the bank sold my property too cheaply?

Obtain legal advice and independent valuation evidence as soon as possible. Early investigation can help preserve important evidence such as marketing records, valuation reports, auction information, and communications relating to the sale process.

How long do I have to bring a claim against a bank after a mortgagee sale?

The limitation period depends on the cause of action and when it accrued. In Queensland, a six-year period commonly applies to claims founded on contract, tort or a statutory cause of action, but different rules may apply to equitable relief, fraud, postponement or extension issues. The relevant date should be calculated immediately because it may run from the sale or another earlier event rather than from the date on which the borrower later obtains a valuation or appreciates the possible claim.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.