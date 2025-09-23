The Role Of Agriculture In Investment Portfolios (Video)

FTI Consulting is an independent global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. Located in all major business centres worldwide, we work with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and opportunities.

Different Investors, Different Goals

Agriculture is attracting a broader mix of investors than ever before. Sovereign investors are prioritising food security in regions heavily reliant on imports, while private equity firms are targeting transformational opportunities that lift assets to higher-value uses. From converting grazing land into cropping to investing in permanent plantings, capital is increasingly directed toward projects with the potential to outperform traditional benchmarks.

Opportunities and Risks in Global Trade

Agriculture's role in global trade makes supply chains a central factor in portfolio performance. Export orientation in some markets and reliance on both imports and exports in others highlight the importance of understanding commodity cycles and market volatility. Investors who recognise these dynamics and have the patience to manage through cycles are best positioned to capture long-term value in this evolving sector.

