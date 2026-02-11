Insights into purchasing creditor claims in an Insolvency process with Mitch Taylor

self

In this episode of The Cut, Simon Cathro sits down with Mitch Taylor, founder of ClaimCloud, to explore a concept still unfamiliar to many Australian creditors: selling creditor claims for immediate liquidity.

With over 25 years in credit markets, including time on Wall Street during the GFC, Mitch shares why time is often the most overlooked cost in insolvency. Together, Simon and Mitch unpack how claim trading works, why insolvencies can stretch on for years, and how emotion, uncertainty and litigation shape creditor decisions.

This conversation challenges traditional thinking about recoveries and asks whether maximising cents in the dollar should always come at the expense of time.

Key Points

Time is as important as recovery value – Maximising cents in the dollar often comes at the cost of years of waiting.

Creditors are not a single group – Every creditor has different priorities, emotions and financial pressures.

Selling a claim should be an option, not a taboo – Claim trading gives creditors control over when they exit an insolvency.

