Payday Super: Implications For Cashflow, Solvency And Insolvency Risk

From 1 July 2026, employers will be required to remit superannuation contributions within seven days of paying employee wages, rather than under the current payment framework, which can be up to 3 months. This reform, commonly referred to as Payday Super, represents a material shift in the timing of employer obligations and has direct implications for business cashflow, compliance and solvency assessment.

While the policy intent is to better protect employee entitlements, the reform will require businesses to reassess payroll processes, liquidity management and, in some cases, their ongoing financial viability.

Cashflow and Compliance Considerations for Businesses

Under the existing framework, many businesses effectively manage superannuation as a quarterly obligation, providing a degree of short-term cashflow flexibility. Payday Super removes this timing buffer.

With the Superannuation Guarantee rate now at 12%, the acceleration of payment obligations may be significant, particularly for businesses operating with tight margins, irregular cash receipts or reliance on debtor collections.

In addition to the cashflow impact, employers will need to ensure payroll systems and internal controls are capable of supporting more frequent superannuation remittances. For smaller businesses, this administrative uplift should not be underestimated.

Addressing the Unpaid Superannuation Problem

The policy rationale for Payday Super is well established.

Treasury and industry analysis indicates that between 4% and 6% of superannuation entitlements are not paid when due, equating to more than $5 billion in unpaid superannuation annually. In many cases, employees only become aware of unpaid superannuation well after the entitlement arose, often when changing employment or reviewing retirement balances.

The reform is intended to reduce the incidence and scale of unpaid superannuation by:

Improving payment timeliness

Increasing visibility of non-compliance

Reducing the accumulation of unpaid liabilities over extended periods

From an employee protection perspective, the objective is clear and well-founded.

Implications for Restructuring and Insolvency

The introduction of Payday Super has a number of flow-on effects for restructuring and insolvency practitioners, as well as directors and advisors.

Safe Harbour

Superannuation obligations will crystallise earlier and more frequently. Businesses seeking to rely on Safe Harbour protections will need to demonstrate the ability to meet ongoing payroll-linked superannuation payments, rather than managing superannuation as a deferred quarterly obligation.

Small Business Restructuring

Eligibility for, and viability within, the Small Business Restructuring regime will increasingly depend on access to sufficient working capital to meet near-real-time superannuation obligations. This may constrain the ability of some businesses to enter SBR without additional funding or creditor support.

Solvency Assessments

Solvency assessments will need to place greater emphasis on frequent superannuation remittances, rather than assessing superannuation liabilities on a quarterly basis. This may result in earlier identification of insolvency or heightened risk indicators.

Insolvency Outcomes and Employee Entitlements

In formal insolvency appointments, employees may have access to the Commonwealth’s Fair Entitlements Guarantee (FEG) scheme in respect of certain unpaid employment entitlements.

However, it is important to note that:

FEG covers unpaid wages, leave, redundancy and notice entitlements

FEG does not cover unpaid superannuation

Unpaid superannuation remains a claim in the external administration and is subject to the usual priority and recovery outcomes. As a result, employees may still suffer a loss of superannuation entitlements notwithstanding access to FEG for other amounts.

A Structural Change Rather Than an Administrative One

Payday Super should be viewed as a structural change to employer cashflow management, rather than a purely administrative reform.

For employees, the reform is expected to reduce the incidence of unpaid superannuation and improve transparency. For businesses, it places greater emphasis on liquidity discipline and early engagement with advisors where financial stress is emerging.

As with many reforms of this nature, the businesses most affected are likely to be those already operating close to financial limits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.