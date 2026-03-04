High Court confirms: No statutory set-off against unfair preference recoveries

Metal Manufactures Pty Ltd v Morton [2023] HCA 1

The High Court has delivered an important clarification for insolvency practitioners and trade creditors alike.

In Metal Manufactures Pty Ltd v Morton [2023] HCA 1, the Court resolved a long-debated issue in Australian insolvency law. A creditor cannot rely on statutory set-off under s 553C of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) to reduce or defeat a liquidator's claim to recover an unfair preference under s 588FF .

While the issue is technical, the commercial consequences are significant. The decision strengthens the operation of the voidable transactions regime and removes what had become a commonly raised defence in preference litigation.

Below is a closer look at the decision and its practical impact.

Background

MJ Woodman Electrical Contractors Pty Ltd made payments to its trade supplier, Metal Manufactures Pty Ltd, during the period leading up to liquidation .

After the company entered winding up, the liquidator alleged those payments were unfair preferences within s 588FA and sought recovery orders under s 588FF .

Metal Manufactures accepted that the payments had been made, but argued it could offset the liquidator's claim against amounts the company still owed to it, relying on the mutual set-off provision in s 553C .

The dispute ultimately turned on a single question of statutory construction:

Does s 553C apply to an unfair preference recovery action?

Issue

The core issue was whether the statutory set-off in s 553C, available where there are mutual credits, mutual debts, or other mutual dealings between the company and a creditor before the relevant date, can be invoked to net off a liquidator's preference claim brought after liquidation .

Decision

The High Court answered no.

Statutory set-off is not available against a liquidator's claim to recover an unfair preference under s 588FF .

Reasoning

The Court's reasoning focused on two central concepts: mutuality and statutory purpose.

First, set-off depends on mutuality. The dealings must be between the same parties, in the same right, and arise before the relation-back date . An unfair preference claim does not satisfy those criteria. It is a statutory cause of action that arises only upon liquidation and is vested in the liquidator to be pursued for the benefit of the general body of creditors . It is not a pre-existing private claim of the company held in the same capacity as the creditor's claim against the company.

Secondly, the Court emphasised the purpose and structure of the Act . The voidable transactions regime is designed to unwind preferential dealings and restore value to the insolvent estate so that creditors share equally. Allowing a preferred creditor to deploy set-off would undermine that aim by permitting the creditor to retain the benefit through netting, effectively recreating the preference the statute seeks to avoid.

Nothing in the text of s 553C suggests it was intended to qualify or diminish the recovery powers in s 588FF. The two regimes operate in different parts of the Act and serve different functions .

Practical Implications For Liquidators

The path to recovery is clearer.

Preference actions proceed without deduction for statutory set-off . The real battleground shifts to issues such as:

Whether payments fall within a continuing business relationship under s 588FA(3)

The running account analysis

Whether the creditor can establish the good-faith defence under s 588FG

Evidence of solvency at the relevant time

The High Court's approach reinforces that preference litigation turns on substance and statutory structure, not accounting netting.

For Creditors and Trade Suppliers

Set-off can no longer be used to blunt exposure to preference claims .

Risk management must move earlier in the trading relationship. That includes:

Tightening credit terms

Ensuring supply genuinely reflects an ongoing commercial relationship

Avoiding conduct that resembles debt recovery pressure

Properly perfecting security interests on the PPSR

Maintaining clear documentation

In contested matters, focus will turn to running-account analysis, good-faith and no-suspicion arguments, and, where appropriate, solvency challenges.

Settlement expectations that previously assumed the availability of set-off will need to be recalibrated.

Takeaway

Metal Manufactures v Morton provides welcome certainty.

The proof of debts and set-off regime in s 553C is not a backdoor mechanism to defeat preference recoveries . Preference law continues to prioritise equal distribution and the restoration of value to the insolvent estate.

For liquidators, the decision strengthens recovery proceedings.

For creditors, it reinforces the need for disciplined credit management and careful reliance on substantive defences.

