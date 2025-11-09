Podcast: SMSFs With CGW – What Is Happening With Division 296 Tax? (Tax On Large Superannuation Balances)

In this episode of SMSFs with CGW, we're giving updates on the government's proposed tax on super balances over $3 million.

We discuss indexation to the thresholds, the new proposed start date and what needs to be done with clients to prepare for this.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

self

© Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.