14 February 2026

Podcast: SMSFs With CGW – Update On What Is Happening With Div 296 Tax

Update on Division 296 tax - the tax on large superannuation balances.
Scott Hay-Bartlem and Clinton Jackson
In this episode of SMSFs with CGW, we provide an update on what is happening with Div 296 tax - the tax on large superannuation balances as at February 2026.

In this episode of SMSFs with CGW, partners Scott Hay-Bartlem and Clinton Jackson provide a February 2026 update on Division 296 tax, the tax on large superannuation balances.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Scott Hay-Bartlem
Clinton Jackson
