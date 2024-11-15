Last chance to provide feedback on AED public access regulations – Due 14 Nov

The Automated External Defibrillators (Public Access) Act (the Act) was enacted by the South Australian Parliament in November 2022 and is expected to come into operation on 1 January 2025. This Act mandates the use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in certain buildings, facilities, and vehicles across South Australia, placing an obligation on specific property owners to ensure the installation, maintenance, and management of AEDs.

The Act will have a significant impact on the property sector across South Australia. Property owners of certain buildings will be required to ensure that AEDs are installed, maintained, and managed in accordance with the Act. The responsibility for AED compliance will fall on property owners. Property owners will need to work closely with their advisors and asset managers to ensure that all requirements under the Act are met.

Recent developments

Following a review of the legislation and feedback received from building owners and other impacted stakeholders, the Automated External Defibrillators (Public Access) (Miscellaneous) Amendment Bill 2024 (the Amendment Bill) was proposed to ensure the Act's consistent application and implementation. After a six-week public consultation, the Amendment Bill was passed by both Houses of the South Australian Parliament in October 2024. The Amendment Bill will be implemented alongside the commencement of the Act on 1 January 2025.

Supporting regulations

To accompany the Act, the Automated External Defibrillators (Public Access) Regulations 2024 (the Regulations) have been developed to support its operationalisation.

The Regulations aim to:

Clarify the applicability of the Act, including specifying buildings and facilities that are included or excluded.

Define the relevant authority responsible for prescribed vehicles.

Specify a distance requirement between buildings for classification as a relevant facility.

Outline a method for calculating the floor area of a building or facility.

Define a "prescribed sporting facility" and provide specific examples.

Detail exemptions for hospitals or medical facilities.

Set the maximum number of AEDs required in a designated building or facility.

Mandate compliance for private, public, and independent schools in a consistent manner.

Clarify the placement and installation requirements for AEDs within buildings or facilities.

Have your say

The draft Regulations are currently open for public consultation, and the State Government is seeking feedback to refine and finalise these regulations.

To participate, you can access a survey via the link below:

Consultation deadline

Please note that the consultation period closes at 5:00 pm on Thursday, 14 November 2024.

