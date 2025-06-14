Is nitazene legal in Australia?

Nitazenes are a class of synthetic opioids that have gained notoriety in recent years due to their extreme potency and involvement in the rising opioid crisis in Australia. Similar to Fentanyl, Nitazene is a highly potent synthetic opioid that is made in a lab as distinct to morphine or heroin which are drugs that originate from opium poppy.

Originally developed in the 1950s by a Swiss pharmaceutical company as potential pain relievers, Nitazenes were never brought to market due to their high risk of dependence and overdose. Despite this, they have resurfaced in illicit drug markets and are now considered highly dangerous substances with significant health consequences.

Is it Illegal to Possess, Supply or Manufacture Nitzene in New South Wales?

It is illegal to possess or supply Nitazene in New South Wales without requisite pre-approval given it is a schedule 9 substance by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. Section 18B of the Drug Misuse and Trafficking Act 1985 (NSW) ('DMTA') prescribe a penalty and criminal conviction of up to 12 months' imprisonment and/or $2,200 fine for manufacturing, producing or knowingly taking part in manufacturing or producing this drug, or supplying this drug, or possessing this drug.

It is a defence to a charge of possessing, supplying or manufacturing Nitazene if you have a licence or authority under the Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act 1966, or you do so in accordance with an authorisation given by the Secretary of the Ministry of Health under section 17D of that legislation.

Nitazenes are classified as a Schedule 9 substance by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. This effectively means that it is considered a prohibited substance that can be abused or misused. Its manufacture, possession, supply or use is prohibited by law unless being used for medical or scientific reasons, including clinical trials, with approval of the Commonwealth or the relevant State or Territory Health Authority.

The Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act 1966 (NSW) prescribe the poisons list in section 8, referring to 9 schedules with substances included in each schedule categorising it by its level of danger and use.

Nitazene is increasingly being sold in the black market as heroin and Ketamine. Possession or supply of heroin or ketamine warrant criminal prosecution with heavy penalties of up to 2 years imprisonment and/or $2,200 fine.

Here is more on the offences and penalties for possessing or supply drugs.

The Origin and Development of Nitazene

The Nitazene class was first synthesized by CIBA Pharmaceuticals during research aimed at finding alternatives to morphine. The compounds showed strong analgesic effects in animal studies—some Nitazenes, such as isotonitazene, were found to be several hundred times more potent than morphine. Due to their risk profile, development ceased and they remained largely forgotten until clandestine labs began producing them in the 2010s as part of the wave of novel psychoactive substances (NPS).

How is Nitazene Made?

Nitazenes are chemically synthesized in laboratories using precursor chemicals that are sometimes legally available. Unlike naturally derived opioids such as morphine or codeine, Nitazenes are entirely synthetic. Illicit production often occurs in unregulated labs, mainly in China or Eastern Europe, and the substances are frequently shipped as powders or pressed into counterfeit pills resembling pharmaceutical opioids.

Some common Nitazenes are isotonitazene, protonitazene, etonitazene, and metonitazene.

How is Nitazene Consumed?

Illicit Nitazenes are consumed in various ways: orally, sublingually (under the tongue), nasally (snorted), intravenously, or smoked. The form of consumption often depends on how the drug is processed—whether it's in pill form, powder, or mixed with other substances such as heroin or fentanyl. Their presence is sometimes unknown to users, as they are increasingly found in counterfeit painkillers or street drugs.

Nitazene Effects and Benefits

Medically, Nitazenes have theoretical benefits as powerful painkillers. Their mechanism of action involves binding to mu-opioid receptors in the brain and spinal cord, reducing the perception of pain. However, because none of the Nitazenes are approved for human use, their therapeutic benefits are entirely academic and not realized in clinical practice.

Nitazene Side Effects and Risks

Nitazenes are extremely potent and dangerous. Side effects can include:

Respiratory depression (potentially fatal)

Sedation

Dizziness

Nausea and vomiting

Constipation

Loss of consciousness

Coma or death in overdose cases

They are more potent than fentanyl, which already carries a high risk of overdose, making Nitazenes even more concerning for public health. Naloxone (Narcan), an opioid overdose reversal agent, may work against some Nitazenes but often requires higher or repeated doses.

Nitazene Availability

Nitazenes are not legally available for prescription or sale in most countries. Their presence is almost entirely limited to illegal drug markets. In the United States and Europe, they are increasingly being scheduled as controlled substances due to their role in opioid-related deaths. However, due to constant chemical modifications by illicit chemists, new Nitazene analogues are often not immediately regulated.

Treatment for Opioid Overdoses

The most effective treatment to revers Opioid's harmful consequences is a medicine called Naloxone. Naloxone works to effectively reverse the harmful effects of an overdoes from Nitazene or other harmful opioid's.

Other opioid dependence treatments that have been proven effective is methadone and buprenorphine.

Given the threats posed by Nitazene in Australia, it is important to be aware of the facts, dangers and treatment. This public health response to the threat can be lifesaving.

