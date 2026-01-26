Managing psychosocial risks: A top priority for employers

Psychosocial hazards are no longer a 'soft' workplace issue - they have become a critical compliance priority. Employers who fail to manage them can face serious consequences, from legal liability and regulatory scrutiny to prosecution. Across Australia, safety regulators are making it clear: mental health risks must be treated as seriously as physical hazards.

While this article focuses on Queensland's legislative framework, Victoria has recently commenced its new Occupational Health and Safety (Psychological Health) Regulations 2025 and New South Wales continues to strengthen its approach to psychosocial risks. Recent cases also demonstrate that courts and regulators are reinforcing psychological safety as an enforceable workplace right.

Employer obligations under Queensland law

In Queensland, the obligation is set out clearly in the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (Qld) (WHS Act). Section 19 requires a person conducting a business or undertaking (PCBUs) to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health and safety of workers and others. Crucially, this includes the psychological health of workers.

Under the Work Health and Safety Regulation 2011 (Qld) (WHS Regulation), psychosocial hazards can arise from:

how work is designed, organised or managed

the physical work environment

plant and equipment at a workplace

workplace interactions and behaviours.

Examples of these hazards include high job demands, low job control, poor organisational support, and instances of violence, aggression, bullying, harassment and sexual harassment. Such hazards create a significant and foreseeable risk to the health and safety of a worker and may cause psychological harm, such as stress, anxiety, depression and, in some circumstances, physical harm.

What effective risk management looks like

To ensure compliance with the WHS Act and WHS Regulation, PCBUs must strive to provide a work environment without risks to health and safety. This requires:

assessing the likelihood and potential consequences of harm

implementing appropriate control measures to eliminate or minimise risks

monitoring workplace conditions and adjusting controls as needed.

Regulators expect these measures to consider factors such as the duration, frequency, and severity of exposure to psychosocial hazards, as well as work design, systems, workplace behaviours, and environmental conditions. The result is a more complex compliance landscape, and one that employers must navigate carefully.

A sharp rise in mental health claims

The renewed regulatory focus on psychological safety is supported by national claims data. Safe Work Australia CEO, Marie Boland, recently highlighted a 37% increase in mental health compensation claims between 2017-18 and 2021-22. These claims now make up 9% of all serious workers' compensation matters, reflecting both rising awareness and rising workplace pressures.

Queensland-specific data in the WorkSafe Queensland 2024-2025 annual report shows a similar trend:

3,633 primary mental injury claims accepted (an 8% increase from the previous year)

average statutory claim cost for a mental injury is $23,600, which is significantly higher than the $13,000 average for physical injuries

longer claim duration due to the complexity of psychological injury and the need for counselling, therapy and extended recovery

continued growth in primary and secondary mental injury claims is putting upward pressure on claim costs and durations.

The financial and organisational impacts of psychosocial harm are real and growing.

Recent cases demonstrate regulator expectations

Courts and regulators are reinforcing that psychological safety is an enforceable workplace right. We highlight a number of relevant cases below.

False allegations as a psychological safety risk

In Haytham M J Remawi v Virgin Australia Airlines Pty Ltd [2023] FWC 1501, the Fair Work Commission found that a worker's false reports about his colleagues created 'psychosocial safety' risks. The reports included overstated accusations, false reports and unfounded allegations.

Commissioner McKinnon's decision reinforced that a person's employment can be terminated for causing a safety hazard. In particular, the Commissioner stated:

"The making of false and/or exaggerated reports about other operators and leading hands was not only likely to undermine the trust of his colleagues, but also created risks to their health and safety, including psychosocial safety."

In the circumstances, it was found that the employee's termination was fair.

SafeWork NSW halts UTS downsizing process

In September 2025, SafeWork NSW issued a prohibition notice to the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), requiring a pause on staff reductions due to the risk of serious and imminent psychological harm to employees. The regulator made it clear that employers must manage psychosocial risks "like any other health and safety issue". The prohibition notice will remain effective until UTS demonstrates compliance by addressing the identified health and safety concerns.

Macquarie University issued improvement notices

SafeWork NSW also issued improvement notices to two faculties at Macquarie University, directing them to consult workplace safety committees during restructuring. Staff input was required to ensure decision-making processes considered the psychological impact of change. The notices provide further evidence of Australia's safety regulators increasingly focusing on psychosocial hazards in the workplace.

WorkSafe ACT clarifies enforcement actions

In October 2025, WorkSafe ACT emphasised that psychosocial hazards, although less visible, must be managed through the same structured risk management approach used for physical hazards. Specifically, PCBUs need to identify the hazard, assess the risk, implement controls and monitor effectiveness.

The regulatory trend is clear

Across Australia, safety regulators are tightening expectations around psychosocial risk management. Prohibition notices, improvement notices and increasing scrutiny show that psychological health is being treated on equal footing with physical safety under WHS laws.

This regulatory environment means that proactive psychosocial risk management is no longer optional, it is a legal and organisational imperative. By doing this, employers can protect their workers, reduce organisation risk, and support a safer, more resilient workplace.

