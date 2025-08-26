Inside Safety Podcast Series - Episode 2 Spotlight On Silica – Recent Developments And Trends

In this second episode of Inside Safety, presenters Nerida Jessup and Olga Klimczak examine the evolving legal and regulatory landscape surrounding silica exposure and the associated risk of silicosis.

In this second episode of Inside Safety, presenters Nerida Jessup and Olga Klimczak examine the evolving legal and regulatory landscape surrounding silica exposure and the associated risk of silicosis. The episode offers timely insights into compliance, risk management, and health outcomes – particularly in high-risk sectors like manufacturing and mining.

The discussion also draws on historical parallels, such as asbestos, to explore what the future may hold for silica regulation. With the establishment of a dedicated regulatory silica taskforce, the presenters highlight emerging guidance and enforcement trends that are shaping workplace safety. Whether you're advising on policy, managing operations, or working on the ground, this episode provides essential context for navigating silica-related risks in today's industrial environments.

Note: this episode was recorded before the recent amendments enabling NSW courts to extend the limitation period if it is in 'the interests of justice.'

