Shenkman Capital Management, Inc. partners with TRAction

Shenkman Capital Management, Inc. has partnered with TRAction for seamless transaction reporting in Australia using TRAction's trade reporting solution.

Shenkman Capital, a leading investment manager focused on the leveraged credit markets, has engaged TRAction, a premier regulatory technology provider for trade reporting solutions, to enhance their compliance with the ASIC OTC derivatives trade reporting obligations.

Through TRAction's trade reporting solution, the collaboration aims to simplify Shenkman Capital's trade reporting processes. This solution will enable the firm to dedicate human and internal resources towards other functions while enhancing the understanding of trade reporting obligations and ensuring continued compliance with reporting requirements and adhering to industry standards.

Quinn Perrott, co-CEO at TRAction, commented:

We are excited to announce our collaboration with Shenkman Capital Management Inc., which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to simplifying trade reporting for firms. With the support of TRAction's services, the collaboration will enable Shenkman Capital to allocate more resources towards their services, whilst seamlessly maintaining compliance under the ASIC reporting regime.

Daniel Mangiero, Chief Operating Officer of Shenkman Capital, commented:

Shenkman Capital is pleased to collaborate with TRAction, utilising their expertise in regulatory technology to meet its trade reporting requirements. By working alongside industry experts to support its middle- and back-office, Shenkman Capital can maintain its focus on investing and providing exceptional credit solutions to its clients.

About TRAction

TRAction is a global leader in regulatory reporting solutions, serving over 700 firms across Australia, Singapore, Europe, the UK and Canada. The company provides a full suite of trade reporting services including data extraction and conversion to trade repository formats, onboarding and submission of trades to a trade repository or Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM), and insights into practical application of trade reporting rules.

TRAction supports a diverse range of financial entities including firms, brokers, investment managers, banks, and electricity suppliers in managing their growing daily reporting obligations. TRAction currently provides a comprehensive range of reporting services under ASIC, MAS, EMIR, MiFID II/MiFIR, SFTR, Canada, and Best Execution for MiFID II and MAS.

About Shenkman Capital Management, Inc.

Shenkman Capital Management, Inc. ("Shenkman") is an independently owned traditional and alternative credit manager, founded and registered as an investment adviser with the SEC in 1985. Over the past 39 years, Shenkman has focused on the leveraged finance market, earning a reputation as a pioneer in the asset class as well as an early practitioner of credit research analytics. They seek to be a world leader in the research and management of leveraged finance investments for institutional and high net worth investors. The Shenkman Group of Companies manages approximately $35.9 billion of assets* for a predominantly institutional client base, with offices located in New York, NY, Stamford, CT, Boca Raton, FL and London, UK. For more information, please visit www.shenkmancapital.com, or their LinkedIn.

