How a Limited Child Support Agreement Works in Australia

In Australia, a limited child support agreement is a legal arrangement between separated or divorced parents outlining the financial support provided for their children.

This type of agreement differs from binding child support agreements in that it allows for greater flexibility and ease of modification. Limited child support agreements enable parents to agree on payment amounts that at least meet the minimum required by a child support assessment conducted by Services Australia.

This flexibility can be beneficial for families seeking a responsive arrangement that can be adjusted if circumstances change over time.

Limited child support agreements are particularly suitable for parents who maintain a cooperative relationship and desire a straightforward, adaptable solution for child support without requiring legal advice to validate the agreement.

Let's dive into the specifics of a limited child support agreement to understand its purpose, how it works, and what to consider if you're thinking about setting one up.

What Is a Limited Child Support Agreement?

A limited child support agreement is a legal contract between two parents in Australia that outlines child support arrangements.

This type of agreement is called "limited" because it provides more flexibility than a binding child support agreement, making it easier to modify over time if the family's circumstances change.

Unlike binding agreements, a limited agreement doesn't require legal advice to be signed, though getting advice is always recommended for clarity and fairness.

In a limited child support agreement, parents agree on the amount and frequency of payments for the care and wellbeing of their children. These payments can be in the form of cash or may include other forms of support, such as paying for school fees or health insurance.

For a limited child support agreement to be valid, the agreement must involve a payment amount that's at least equal to the amount calculated by Services Australia (previously known as the Department of Human Services).

Who Can Enter Into a Limited Child Support Agreement?

In Australia, a limited child support agreement can be established by any two parents who have a child support assessment in place with Services Australia. This assessment calculates the minimum required support based on both parents' income, the number of children, and each parent's percentage of care.

Typically, limited child support agreements are beneficial for parents who have an amicable co-parenting relationship and wish to keep their support arrangements flexible.

Since these agreements don't require legal advice to be binding, they're often easier and faster to put in place. However, both parents must still have a child support assessment to create a valid agreement. Without this assessment, a limited agreement cannot be enforced by Services Australia.

It's also important to know that both parents need to agree on the terms, and neither parent can be forced into a limited child support agreement. This agreement is voluntary, and each party should carefully consider the financial commitments they're agreeing to before signing.

How Long Does a Limited Child Support Agreement Last and Can It Be Changed?

Limited child support agreements are designed to be flexible, making it easier for families to adapt to changing circumstances. Generally, a limited child support agreement lasts for as long as both parents agree to the terms and the agreement remains fair based on the child support assessment amount.

One of the main advantages of a limited child support agreement is that it can be reviewed and changed after three years or if certain conditions arise. For example, if one parent experiences a significant change in income or if the child's living arrangements change, the agreement can be modified or even ended.

To modify an existing limited child support agreement, the parents will need to meet specific conditions set by Services Australia, and the new agreement must still be above the assessed minimum amount.

Parents may also cancel the agreement if they both agree to do so. Otherwise, one parent may apply to Services Australia to have the agreement ended if it no longer seems fair or if their financial situation has changed considerably.

What Are the Pros and Cons of a Limited Child Support Agreement?

Like any legal arrangement, limited child support agreements have their advantages and disadvantages. Here's a look at some of the pros and cons to consider:

Pros:

Flexibility: Limited agreements are easier to change than binding agreements, allowing for reviews and modifications every three years or under specific circumstances.

No Legal Advice Requirement: Unlike binding agreements, limited child support agreements don't require legal advice to be valid, making them simpler to set up.

Easy to Modify or End: If both parents agree, they can adjust or terminate the agreement when necessary. Additionally, parents can apply to Services Australia to cancel the agreement if it no longer reflects their financial situation.

Cons:

Requires a Child Support Assessment: Before creating a limited child support agreement, parents need a child support assessment from Services Australia, which may be time-consuming.

Less Stability: Since it's easier to end or change a limited agreement, it may not provide as much long-term security compared to a binding agreement.

Limited Enforceability: While Services Australia can enforce payments if parents stop complying, the agreement itself has less legal weight than a binding child support agreement, which could be problematic if one parent becomes non-compliant.

Deciding whether a limited child support agreement is the right choice depends on each family's needs and how comfortable they are with the level of flexibility versus the level of stability provided by this type of agreement.

How Do I Terminate or Modify a Limited Child Support Agreement?

There are a few ways a limited child support agreement can be ended or changed. First, parents can review and adjust the agreement after three years if they both agree on new terms. This flexibility allows for updates based on changes in employment, income, or the child's needs.

If parents want to end the agreement sooner, they'll need to meet specific conditions set by Services Australia. For example, a change in financial circumstances or a significant change in the child's care arrangements could be grounds for one parent to request an early termination or modification.

Either parent can apply to Services Australia to terminate the agreement if the new child support assessment amount becomes significantly different from what was originally agreed upon.

If both parents agree to terminate the limited agreement, they simply need to put their decision in writing.

If only one parent wishes to end the agreement, they can apply to Services Australia for a termination, provided they can show that the agreement is no longer fair or reasonable based on the new circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.