How to recover unpaid child & spousal support payments

In Australia, child support ensures that children receive the financial support they need from both parents, even after a separation or divorce. The responsibility for providing child support lies with both parents, and it is important for the well-being and development of the child.

Unfortunately, there are instances where a parent may fail or refuse to make the necessary child support payments, leading to significant financial strain on the receiving parent.

There are steps you can take to apply for and recover unpaid child support payments through services Australia or seeking the support of child custody lawyers in Sydney to help enforce these obligations.

How Are Child Support Payments Calculated?

Child support payments in Australia are calculated based on a formula set out in the Child Support (Assessment) Act 1989. The formula considers several factors, including:

The income of both parents

The cost of raising children at different ages

The amount of time each parent spends with the children

The number of children requiring support

The formula or child support estimator aims to provide a fair calculation as it ensures that child support payments reflect the financial capacity of both parents and the amount of responsibility they have for the children.

In some cases, parents may enter into a private agreement, known as a Binding Child Support Agreement, which outlines the terms of child support payments.

These agreements can be registered with Services Australia to secure that the payments are legally made and enforced.

What Happens If My Ex-Partner Makes No Child Support Payments?

If your ex-partner is not paying child support payments, it can be a distressing and challenging situation. However, there are several actions you can take to address this issue:

Contact Services Australia:

Notify Services Australia immediately if your ex-partner is not making the required payments.

They have the authority to enforce child support obligations and can take various actions to recover the unpaid amounts.

Garnishing Wages:

Services Australia can contact the employer of the non-paying parent and arrange for child support payments to be deducted directly from their wages.

Tax Refund Interception:

If the non-paying parent is entitled to a tax refund, Services Australia can intercept the refund and use it to cover the unpaid child support.

Bank Account Deductions:

Services Australia has the power to withdraw unpaid child support directly from the non-paying parent's bank accounts.

Government Benefit Deductions:

If the non-paying parent receives government benefits, Services Australia can deduct the unpaid child support from these payments.

If Other Methods Fail:

Services Australia can initiate court proceedings to recover the unpaid child support. This may include imposing travel bans to prevent the non-paying parent from leaving Australia until the debt is settled.

In such cases, the non-paying parent may be issued a Departure Prohibition Order (DPO) under the Child Support (Registration and Collection) Act 1988. This order legally prevents the parent from travelling overseas until they make satisfactory arrangements to settle their child support debt.

Take Legal Action:

Seek legal advice from our family law experts at Unified Lawyers, we can provide you with tailored guidance and support throughout the entire process.

How to Collect Unpaid Child Support Through Child Support Collect

Services Australia offers a service known as Child Support Collect, which can help enforce and collect child support payments on your behalf.

This service is particularly useful if you are experiencing difficulties in receiving payments from the other parent.

Here are the steps involved in using Child Support Collect:

Registration: Register for Child Support Collect with Services Australia. This involves providing details about the child support agreement or assessment. Enforcement: Services Australia will then take over the responsibility of collecting the child support payments from the non-paying parent. They will use various enforcement methods, such as wage garnishment, tax refund interception, and bank account deductions. Payment Transfer: Once the payments are collected, Services Australia will transfer the funds to you directly, making sure that you receive the financial support your child needs. Monitoring: Services Australia will continue to monitor the payments and take action if any further issues arise.

Using Child Support Collect can alleviate the burden of chasing payments and provide a more reliable and consistent flow of financial support.

How Far Can Child Support Be Backdated in Australia?

In Australia, child support can be backdated to the date when the application for child support was made. However, in some cases, it can be backdated further if there is evidence that the paying parent deliberately avoided their obligations. Make sure you keep records and documentation to support any claims for backdated child support.

Case study example:

If a parent can provide proof that their ex-partner had income or assets they failed to disclose at the time of the initial assessment, the child support agency (Services Australia) may determine that additional backdated payments are owed.

Additionally, if the paying parent had the means to contribute to child support but deliberately misled the agency or the custodial parent about their financial situation, the backdating can reflect the period of deceit.

This ensures that the child receives the financial support they were entitled to, even if it was initially withheld.

Consult with our legal professionals at Unified Lawyers and Services Australia to navigate the complexities of backdating child support, we can make sure all necessary evidence is properly presented, for a successful outcome.

You can additionally read our valuable resource: Child support loopholes Australia

What Happens to Child Support Arrears After the Child Turns 18 in Australia?

Child support obligations typically end when the child turns 18. However, if there are recovering child support arrears in Australia (unpaid child support) at the time the child turns 18, the paying parent is still responsible for settling the outstanding amount.

Services Australia will continue to pursue the collection of these arrears until the debt is fully paid.

You can read more about this in our article resource: When do you stop paying child support?

