New Minimum Wage Rates Gain Effect In Australia Today

The Australian Government, through the Fair Work Ombudsman has increased the National Minimum Wage and Minimum Award Wages rates effective 1st July 2026. The Fair Work Commission reviews both the National Minimum Wage and minimum pay rates under awards (Annual wage review) every year. Most changes begin on the first full pay period on or after 1 July.

The increased and revised National Minimum Wage rates for the year 2026 have been introduced through the Annual Wage Review 2026 and the current rates are as follows:

Previous Rates (2025) Current Rates (2026) Weekly Rates $ 948.00 $ 1,004.90 Hourly Rates $ 24.95 $ 26.44

The Minimum Wages rate doesn’t apply to employees who are bound by awards1 or enterprise agreements2 Minimum Award Wages apply to the employees bound by awards and the rates of minimum award wages for the year 2026 have increased by 4.75% pertaining to certain conditions as follows:

Weekly Rates Hourly Rates Ongoing Employment $ 1,004.90 $ 26.44 Entry Level Employment $978.10 $25.74

Key Takeaways:

Effective 1st July 2026, the Minimum Wages rates for the year 2026 stand increased from $ 948.00 per week / $ 24.95 per hour to $ 1,004.90 per week / $ 26.44 per hour. The Minimum Award Wages have been increased by 4.75% whereby employees under ongoing employment will be paid a minimum of $ 1,004.90 per week / $ 26.44 per hour and entry level employees will be paid a minimum of $978.10 per week/ $25.74 per hour. National Training Wage rate for trainees have increased and the minimum wage for trainees will depend on wage level for the traineeship they’re doing, highest year of school they’ve completed and number of years they’ve been out of school. Some employees have a different minimum wage depending on their employment type, age or work capacity. For more information about pay for these employees, visit:

Apprentice and trainee pay rates 3

Junior pay rates 4

Employees with disability pay rates5.

Compliance Action Points for Employers:

Ensure that all workers are paid as per the revised statutory rates.

Update payroll systems immediately to reflect the new rates effective 1st July 2026.

Review and align employment contracts and wage structures with the revised structure.

Monitor compliance across all worker categories including younger workers and apprentices

The penalty for failing to pay the national minimum wage to employees is as follows:

For a serious contravention – Fine Upto 600 penalty units, or

Otherwise – Fine Upto 60 penalty units

Did you know?

Employers must be aware that failure to comply with the minimum wage requirement will result in penalties and enforcement actions. For instance, Hotel operators penalised $104,000 for deliberately underpaying staff more than $320,0006.

How Komrisk can help:

Komrisk is a SaaS-based, automated compliance management tool that helps organizations track regulatory obligations, manage tasks and reduce legal risk through a centralized dashboard. It aids businesses by sending automated alerts, providing real-time compliance tracking, creating audit trails and offering legal updates, thus mitigating non-compliance risks. Komrisk will push such revisions as captured in this blogpost into your compliance ecosystems once you subscribe to it.

Source: Fair Work Ombudsman (https://www.fairwork.gov.au/about-us/workplace-laws/annual-wage-review/annual-wage-review-2026)

Footnotes

1. An award is a legal document that outlines the wages and conditions of employment for employees that are covered by it within a particular industry or occupation. Other known term: modern award

2. An enterprise agreement sets out minimum employment conditions and can apply to one business or a group of businesses

3. https://www.fairwork.gov.au/pay-and-wages/minimum-wages/apprentice-and-trainee-pay-rates

4. https://www.fairwork.gov.au/pay-and-wages/minimum-wages/junior-pay-rates

5. https://www.fairwork.gov.au/pay-and-wages/minimum-wages/employees-with-disability-pay-rates