ARTICLE
8 February 2026

Is It Ever Legal For An Employer To Reduce An Employee's Salary?

S
Swaab

Contributor

Swaab logo
Swaab, established in 1981 in Sydney, Australia, is a law firm that focuses on solving problems and maximizing opportunities for various clients, including entrepreneurs, family businesses, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm's core values include commitment, integrity, excellence, generosity of spirit, unity, and innovation. Swaab's lawyers have diverse expertise and prioritize building long-term client relationships based on service and empathy.
Explore Firm Details
Discussion about the legal, ethical, and workplace risks of using blunt, reactive measures to achieve pay equity.
Australia Employment and HR
Michael Byrnes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Michael Byrnes’s articles from Swaab are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Consumer Industries industries

In a recent case in which an organisation cut its male employees' pay by around $10,000 to correct an unintended gender pay gap has sparked urgent discussion about the legal, ethical, and workplace risks of using blunt, reactive measures to achieve pay equity.

Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, "Is it ever legal to reduce an employee's salary?", published in RHRI on 3 February 2026.

To read the full article click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Michael Byrnes
Michael Byrnes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More