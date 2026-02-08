Is It Ever Legal For An Employer To Reduce An Employee's Salary?

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Australia
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Consumer Industries industries
In a recent case in which an organisation cut its male employees' pay by around $10,000 to correct an unintended gender pay gap has sparked urgent discussion about the legal, ethical, and workplace risks of using blunt, reactive measures to achieve pay equity.
Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, "Is it ever legal to reduce an employee's salary?", published in RHRI on 3 February 2026.
To read the full article click here
