Is It Ever Legal For An Employer To Reduce An Employee's Salary?

In a recent case in which an organisation cut its male employees' pay by around $10,000 to correct an unintended gender pay gap has sparked urgent discussion about the legal, ethical, and workplace risks of using blunt, reactive measures to achieve pay equity.

Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, "Is it ever legal to reduce an employee's salary?", published in RHRI on 3 February 2026.

To read the full article click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.