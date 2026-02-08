Earlier this month, in the case Mr Richard Johnson v PaperCut Software Pty Ltd, Johnson was terminated after he claimed that a return-to-office directive was a breach of his contract of employment. At his unfair dismissal hearing, he had his application tossed after the Fair Work Commission found that he failed to comply with a workplace directive to work in-office three days per week, which the commission ruled as "lawful and reasonable"

Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, "PaperCut case puts hybrid-work policy back in the spotlight", published in HR Leader on 2 February 2026

To read the full article click here

