How do I get a divorce in Queensland?

If you've reached the stage in your marriage where you're considering filing for divorce, you're not alone.

Marriage breakdowns are considered one of the most stressful life events a person can go through, and for good reason.

Separating from your partner often involves a complicated division of property, finances, and custody.

The good news is that the QLD divorce application process is simple. Keep in mind that filing for divorce only dissolves your marriage, nothing more.

You will still need to make arrangements for finances and children, which we generally recommend sorting out during the mandatory 12 months separation.

That way, upon filing, you can move forward with the next chapter of your life, with no loose threads.

In the following article, our Brisbane Family Lawyers cover how to file, fill out, and finalise your divorce application QLD form.

Divorce Application QLD : What You Should Know

Applying for divorce in Queensland is no different from filing for divorce in any other state or territory in Australia, with the exception of Western Australia, which uses a separate but similar system.

This is because divorce law is governed federally under the Family Law Act 1975.

Therefore, the rules about separation time, residency, documentation, and court procedure apply across Australia.

Australia-wide, the court grants no-fault divorce, which means you do not need to explain why the marriage ended, or assign blame, but you must demonstrate that the marriage has irretrievably broken down.

What does differ between states is mostly practical things— for example, which local registry you use, how you handle logistics (mailing, serving documents, local support services), and where to seek legal help locally.

We highly recommend that you seek legal advice from a trusted Queensland family lawyer.

How the Divorce Application Online QLD Process Works

The following is a step-by-step guide to application for divorce QLD :

Confirm you meet the criteria (residency + separation period + valid marriage certificate). Decide whether you will be doing a sole or joint application for divorce QLD. Complete the application and lodge it (in most cases, online via the relevant court portal). If applying alone: arrange to serve the papers to your spouse and submit proof of service to court. You will need to pay the divorce application fee QLD. The court reviews the application — and if all is in order, grants a divorce order (subject to any hearing requirements, especially if there are children under 18). The divorce becomes final one month and one day after the order is made. After that, you're legally divorced.

The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia has more detailed information about how to apply for divorce, and well as necessary resources like divorce application form download QLD.

Where to File or Finalise Divorce Application QLD Australia

Your QLD divorce application form goes through the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

The court maintains registries in multiple Queensland cities, including Harry Gibbs Commonwealth Law Courts Building in Brisbane, plus regional registries in Cairns Court Registry, Townsville Court Registry and Rockhampton Court Registry, along with others across the state.

That being said, you won't necessarily need to visit a registry in person.

The court uses the online Commonwealth Courts Portal to allow people to submit their divorce applications electronically.

This means whether you're in Brisbane or a remote part of Queensland, you can lodge your application from home.

Regional residents often benefit the most from e‑filing and electronic hearings, avoiding travel to large urban registries.

The total time from application to final divorce tends to be several months in uncomplicated cases, including in joint divorce application QLD.

Common Questions About Online Divorce Application QLD

1. Do I have to attend court in Brisbane?

Due to changes made this year, you do not always need to attend court, though a hearing will still be set.

There are exceptions, for example when there are children under 18, or when the divorce has been filed solely.

Even when a hearing is scheduled, the fact it's by phone means you don't have to travel to Brisbane, which is handy if you live regionally or far from the registry.

2. Can I file online if I live regionally?

Yes. The divorce application can be lodged online through the "Commonwealth Courts Portal"— the same system used across Australia.

That means whether you're in Brisbane, regional Queensland, or a rural area, you can submit your application digitally, from home.

If needed (for sole applications) you'll still have to serve documents to your spouse, but the filing process itself doesn't require you to attend a registry in person.

3. How long does the divorce take in Queensland?

The time varies depending on workload, whether you filed jointly or solely, and whether there are complications.

Many divorces are finalised in about 4–6 months if everything goes smoothly.

Delays can occur if there are disputes over separation dates, difficulties serving documents, children under 18, or if there is a heavy court backlog.

The official waiting period after a divorce order is made is one month and one day, before the divorce becomes final.

Helpful QLD Resources and Court Contacts

Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (FCFCOA) : your go‑to court for divorce and family‑law matters. The national website lists all registry locations.

your go‑to court for divorce and family‑law matters. The national website lists all registry locations. Family Dispute Resolution (mediation) services : before applying for parenting or financial orders, mediation or dispute resolution is often required or recommended.

before applying for parenting or financial orders, mediation or dispute resolution is often required or recommended. Legal Aid Queensland : provides legal information, support and, in some cases, legal representation for those unable to afford private lawyers, including in family law and domestic violence contexts.

provides legal information, support and, in some cases, legal representation for those unable to afford private lawyers, including in family law and domestic violence contexts. DVConnect (Womensline / Mensline) : free, 24/7 helpline for people impacted by domestic or family violence in Queensland. They can help with crisis counselling, safety planning, emergency accommodation, referrals and more.

Call 1800 811 811.

free, 24/7 helpline for people impacted by domestic or family violence in Queensland. They can help with crisis counselling, safety planning, emergency accommodation, referrals and more. Call 1800 811 811. Relationships Australia Queensland : offers mediation, counselling, "Family Dispute Resolution" (FDR) and other support for families navigating separation, parenting issues, conflict or desire for healthy communication.

offers mediation, counselling, "Family Dispute Resolution" (FDR) and other support for families navigating separation, parenting issues, conflict or desire for healthy communication. Family Relationship Advice Line : a national service accessible from QLD, providing free advice and support on family separation, parenting, and relationships.

Phone: 1800 050 321.

a national service accessible from QLD, providing free advice and support on family separation, parenting, and relationships. Phone: 1800 050 321. Legal Aid & courts' DV support services : if you face domestic or family violence, Legal Aid Queensland and the court‑system run services that can help with protection orders, legal advice, support for court appearances, and referral to counselling or emergency support.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.