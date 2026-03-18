Careless vs Dangerous Driving in Victoria: Key Differences Explained

Understanding the difference between careless and dangerous driving in Victoria is imperative for any driver charged with a traffic offence. Even though both offences involve unsafe driving, Victorian law treats them differently in terms of severity, proof requirements, and penalties. This blog post provides a legal breakdown under Victorian legislation to explain the key differences between the two.

What Is Careless Driving in Victoria?

Careless driving occurs when a driver operates a vehicle without the care and attention that a reasonable driver would exercise in similar circumstances. A person is guilty of careless driving if their driving falls below the expected standard of a competent driver.

Legal Definition Under the Road Safety Act

Under section 65 of the Road Safety Act 1986 (Vic), a person who drives a motor vehicle on a highway carelessly is guilty of an offence.

Objective Test for Careless Driving

The test for careless driving determines whether a reasonable and prudent driver would have acted differently in the same situation. The court compares the driver's actions to those of a hypothetical reasonable driver in the same circumstances. The test focuses on the driver's actions, not intent, to determine whether the defendant's actions fell short of safe driving standards.

Common Examples of Careless Driving

Minor collisions

Failing to maintain proper control of a vehicle

Being distracted by a mobile phone while driving

Driving too fast for the weather or road conditions

Momentary inattention and failing to keep a proper lookout

What Is Dangerous Driving in Victoria?

Dangerous driving involves a driver operating a vehicle in a manner or at a speed that poses a danger to others on the road. The prosecution must prove that the manner of driving was inherently unsafe, not merely the result of momentary inattention.

Legal Definition and Test

Under section 64 of the Road Safety Act 1986 (Vic), a person must not drive a motor vehicle at a speed or in a manner dangerous to the public. The test assesses the driver's speed, traffic conditions, and road conditions to determine whether they breached proper speed management or control.

Elements the Prosecution Must Prove

The prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused was driving at a dangerous speed or in a manner that falls far below the standard of care expected from a prudent driver. Evidence typically includes witness accounts, crash reconstruction, and expert analysis.

Examples of Dangerous Driving Behaviour

Reckless overtaking

Excessive speed

Racing

Ignoring traffic controls

Deliberate risk-taking

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Operating a vehicle on unsafe or unfit roads

Careless vs Dangerous Driving: Key Legal Differences

Although both careless and dangerous driving are serious traffic offences, the differences lie in the degree of negligence, the level of risk to others, and the penalties.

Definition and Severity Comparison

Legal Differences Careless Driving Dangerous Driving Legal Definition A person who drives a motor vehicle on a highway carelessly is guilty of an offence. A person must not drive a motor vehicle at a speed or in a manner dangerous to the public. Standard of Driving Driving that falls below the expected safety level of a reasonable driver Driving that falls far below expected standards and poses a serious risk to others Severity Usually heard in the Magistrates' Court of Victoria More serious cases (e.g. involving death) are heard in the County Court

Nature of Risk and Conduct

If a driver's conduct falls below the standards of a "careful and competent driver" and creates a risk of collision, the offence is usually one of careless driving. When a driver's conduct is reckless and creates a risk of serious injury and death, it may amount to dangerous driving.

How Police Choose Charges

Police assess road conditions, evidence, speed, and harm and injuries caused to determine whether the vehicle was driven carelessly or negligently, posing danger to others on the road, before laying charges.

Penalties and Consequences in Victoria

If charged with careless driving and found guilty, the penalties imposed depend on the severity of the offence and the harm caused.

Careless Driving Penalties

Penalty Units and Fines

Up to 12 penalty units for the first offence and 25 penalty units for subsequent offences for driving a motor vehicle on a highway carelessly.

A maximum penalty of 6 penalty units for the first offence and 12 penalty units for subsequent offences for driving a vehicle, other than a motor vehicle, on a highway carelessly.

Demerit Points and Licence Action

Might not automatically result in licence suspension or disqualification, but under Section 28 of the Road Safety Act 1986 (Vic), the court has a discretion to order a period of licence suspension in cases of careless driving.

If found guilty, VicRoads adds three demerit points to the driver's licence from the date the offence happened. The magistrate cannot change this.

Dangerous Driving Penalties

Speed-Related Mandatory Disqualifications

240 penalty units or imprisonment for a term ‌not exceeding 2 years, or both, for driving dangerously.

120 penalty units, imprisonment for 12 months, or both for driving a vehicle other than a motor vehicle.

Cancellation or disqualification of the driver's licence or learner permit for a mandatory minimum period of six months.

Penalty for exceeding the speed limit by 45 km/h or more includes a significant fine and an automatic licence suspension.

What Happens When Harm Occurs?

For serious injuries or severe consequences like death, legalities intensify.

Charges shift from standard traffic offences to indictable matters, requiring legal representation in court.

Dangerous Driving Causing Injury or Death

Level 5 imprisonment (10 years maximum) for causing death

Level 6 imprisonment (5 years maximum) for causing serious injury

Defences and Legal Considerations

Several legal defences apply based on the facts, which include mechanical failure, medical emergency, contributory negligence, and incorrect identification. The prosecution must prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt using expert evidence.

How Our Lawyers Can Help

Legal representatives from Doogue + George Defence Lawyers can help you face serious driving offences. Our early advice and strategic support can help you avoid serious allegations and give you a tactical advantage.

Expert Legal Advice for Driving Offences

Our experienced lawyers can explain the applicable laws, penalties, and defence pathways so you can understand risks and options.

Representation in Court

Our lawyers represent clients in the Magistrates Court or County Court, cross-examines witnesses, tests evidence, and makes sentencing submissions.

Negotiations and Charge Reductions

In some circumstances, our lawyers negotiate to amend charges or reduce penalties to protect licences from long disqualification or a criminal record.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is the Difference Between Careless and Dangerous Driving in Victoria?

In Victoria, careless driving is a traffic offence involving a driver's inability to drive with reasonable care. Dangerous driving‌ is a criminal offence, as it is far below the standard safe driving standards and causes severe injuries, harm or death.

Can Careless Driving Lead to Licence Suspension?

Yes, courts can suspend licences depending on the seriousness of the offence and the risk factors‌.

Is Dangerous Driving a Criminal Offence?

Yes, dangerous driving is a criminal offence and may result in long-term imprisonment for causing death.

What Penalties Apply for First-Time Careless Driving?

A first-time careless driving offence carries a penalty of up to 12 penalty units.

Can Dangerous Driving Charges Be Reduced?

One can reduce or downgrade charges through legal negotiations or by demonstrating "exceptional circumstances".

What Should I Do If I'm Charged With Either Offence?

If you are charged with careless driving or dangerous driving, get legal advice to understand your rights and options by consulting the team at Doogue + George Defence Lawyers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.