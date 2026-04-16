Will I Lose My Job If Charged With A Criminal Offence In Qld?

Being charged with a criminal offence can affect more than your court case. It can impact your job, professional licence, and reputation. In Queensland, many professions have laws that require you to tell your regulator if you are charged or convicted.

Ashworth Lawyers is a leading Brisbane criminal defence law firm representing clients across Queensland in serious criminal matters. Our Brisbane criminal lawyers provide strategic representation in cases involving sexual offences, drug charges, fraud, money laundering, organised crime, and violent offences.

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Being charged with a criminal offence can affect more than your court case. It can impact your job, professional licence, and reputation. In Queensland, many professions have laws that require you to tell your regulator if you are charged or convicted.

If you fail to report as required, you could face disciplinary action, suspension, or permanent loss of registration, even before your case is finalised.

Do I have to tell my employer if I am charged with a criminal offence?

It depends on your profession. In most regulated or licensed roles, you must report any criminal charge or conviction to your professional body. The specific requirements and time limits vary between regulators.

What should a health practitioner do if charged with a criminal offence?

If you are a health practitioner, such as doctors, nurses, and psychologists and are charged with a criminal offence, under section 130 of the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law (Qld), you must notify AHPRA within 7 days if you are charged with a ‘scheduled medicine offence’, or an offence punishable by 12 months imprisonment or more, or found guilty of any offence that carries a term of imprisonment.

Failure to notify can lead to disciplinary action.

View AHPRA law →

What should a lawyer do if charged with a criminal offence?

Lawyers in Queensland must notify the Queensland Law Society within 7 days if they are charged with a serious offence (as defined in the Legal Profession Act 2007 (Qld).

Following a conviction or other show-cause event, the lawyer may be required to provide a show-cause statement explaining why they remain fit and proper to hold a practising certificate.

The Society may amend, suspend, or cancel a practising certificate if it forms a reasonable belief that the practitioner is no longer fit and proper or if immediate action is necessary to protect the public interest.

See QLS policy →

What should an engineer do do if charged with a criminal offence?

Registered professional engineers in Queensland must notify the Board of Professional Engineers of Queensland (BPEQ) within 21 days of any disciplinary event involving another registration or membership body, such as Engineers Australia or an overseas licensing authority (Professional Engineers Act 2002 (Qld) s 32A).

While there is no express legal duty to report a criminal charge, the Board may still review an engineer’s registration if a conviction or serious finding raises questions about their professional conduct or fitness to practise.

See BPEQ Act →

What should a security licence holder do if charged with a criminal offence?

Under sections 12A and 12B of the Security Providers Act 1993 (Qld), the Commissioner of Police can notify the chief executive if a licence holder’s criminal history changes, including when they are charged with or convicted of an offence.

The chief executive may then use this information to decide whether the person is still an appropriate person to hold a licence. A conviction, or even a pending charge for a disqualifying offence, can result in the licence being suspended, refused, or not renewed. When assessing this, the Department must consider the type of offence, when it occurred, and its relevance to security work.

Examples of disqualifying offences under the Security Providers Act 1993 (Qld) include serious crimes such as assault, rape or sexual offences, fraud, stealing, burglary, extortion, and offences involving violence, coercive control, or dishonesty listed in Schedule 1 of the Act.

What should a blue card holder do if charged with a criminal offence?

Blue Card holders in Queensland must tell Blue Card Services within 7 days if they are charged with or convicted of any offence. Under the Working with Children (Risk Management and Screening) Act 2000 (Qld), being charged with a serious or disqualifying offence, such as child exploitation, sexual offences, assault, kidnapping, murder, or serious drug offences, results in the automatic suspension of your Blue Card.

If convicted, your card will be cancelled, and you may be permanently disqualified from working with children. Working while suspended or disqualified is a criminal offence carrying penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment.

See Blue Card law →

What should a company director do if charged with a criminal offence?

Under section 206B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), a person is automatically disqualified from managing corporations if they are convicted of certain offences, including those involving dishonesty, fraud, or corporate misconduct, or any indictable offence punishable by more than 12 months’ imprisonment.

The disqualification lasts for five years from the date of conviction, or from the person’s release from prison if a sentence is served.

A disqualified person can apply to the court for leave to manage a company under section 206G. The application is heard in the Supreme Court of Queensland.

See Corporations Act →

Can I be suspended from my job before my case goes to court?

Yes. Some regulators have the power to suspend your registration as soon as a charge is laid, particularly for serious or dishonesty offences.

For example:

AHPRA can refer matters to a tribunal for urgent action.

QLS can immediately suspend a practising certificate.

Blue Card Services automatically suspends for disqualifying offences.

This can happen even if you have not yet been found guilty.

What if I forget to report the charge to my employer?

Failing to report when required can itself be treated as unprofessional or dishonest conduct. Even if your charge is later withdrawn, the failure to notify may still lead to disciplinary action. Early advice is critical to help protect your job.

What can I do to protect my job?

If you are charged, it is critical to:

get legal advice before you speak to your employer or regulator

make sure your notification is accurate and within the deadline

avoid making public statements about the case

start preparing submissions with a lawyer to your regulator if needed

We understand that being charged with a criminal offence can have consequences far beyond the charge itself, affecting your career, reputation, and family. Our firm has extensive experience assisting clients from a wide range of professions across Queensland with both disciplinary and criminal matters. Obtaining early legal advice can make a significant difference in protecting your job and your future.

Frequently asked questions

Can I keep working while my charge is before the court? In some cases yes, but some regulators may impose conditions or temporary suspension until your case is resolved.

Will every conviction end my career? - Not always. Regulators assess the seriousness of the offence and whether you remain fit to practise.

Can I appeal a disciplinary decision? - Most disciplinary decisions can be reviewed by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) within strict time limits.

Choosing the best criminal defence lawyer in Brisbane

Our criminal defence lawyers appear daily in Brisbane and Queensland courts for serious criminal offences. We are available for a confidential discussion about your case. No booking required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.