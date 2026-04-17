Sovereign Citizen Gobbledygook Never Wins

It’s not uncommon for a sovereign citizen to tell the cop who pulls them over that they’re not the driver at all – just a traveller in a vehicle. They tell the judge they’re not the “legal person” who was charged, but they’re really a “living person” who is immune from laws.

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Spurious legal arguments frame the world of the sovereign citizen

It’s not uncommon for a sovereign citizen to tell the cop who pulls them over that they’re not the driver at all – just a traveller in a vehicle. They tell the judge they’re not the “legal person” who was charged, but they’re really a “living person” who is immune from laws.

They argue a tax bill or fine doesn’t have to be paid, because governments and legal systems have been illegitimate and tyrannical since the Magna Carta.

What is a sovereign citizen?

Welcome to the bizarre ideology of the sovereign citizen, a disparate group of people who have adopted mantras of what is called “pseudolaw”, which is being spread by self-proclaimed gurus who are cashing in from people who pay to hear and follow their anti-government tirades.

They could be regarded as harmless eccentrics who annoy police and court officials with their incessant gobbledygook arguments, challenging the authority of law, police and governments.

But there are growing numbers of sovereign citizens, who are clogging up courts while representing themselves with parroted spurious legal arguments. (Please see Lawfare, ABC News In-depth, 18 August 2025.)

The movement originated in the United States with racist and religious beliefs, but grew in Australia during the Covid-19 epidemic lockdowns, when notions of an illegitimate government spread through the internet.

Numbers of followers are hard to find, as they are a loose movement with no formal group membership or leaders.

Studies have concluded they are now beyond a nuisance, and some warn they are escalating into a national security challenge for many countries around the world, including Australia.

Do sovereign citizens ever win in court?

The most important thing – and I’ll put this in capital letters as they do in their testimonies – SOVEREIGN CITIZEN ARGUMENTS DON’T WIN IN COURT AND MIGHT LAND YOU IN JAIL.

The reality is that if you are in legal strife, you need a real lawyer.

The Lowy Institute investigated the movement and found sovereign citizens view police and courts as agents of illegitimate governments.

Defiance of police and courts are regarded as legitimate resistance to what they call “the tyranny of state control.” (Please see The global sovereign citizen movement, Lowy Institute, 8 February 2026.)

Are sovereign citizens violent?

Some sovereign citizens are associated with far-right extremists, fringe Christian groups, anti-vaxxers and men’s rights groups. Some are ardent believers in conspiracy theories. Some resort to guns. Dezi Freeman was a sovereign citizen who allegedly murdered two police officers.

The Lowy report found one in four NSW judges has received death threats. Threats against the judiciary in Victoria increased fourfold between 2023 and 2025. (Please see ‘Beyond a nuisance’: Why the government is being urged to tackle sovereign citizens online, SBS News, 9 February 2026.)

The report urged the government to list sovereign citizen groups as designated terrorist entities and to create a global database to monitor their leaders and influencers.

The Australian Federal Police have warned these groups have a potential for violence, fixation and harassment. The AFP is alert to their activity, particularly where violence is being advocated.

Impact of sovereign citizen movement on Australian courts

The NSW Judicial Commission said magistrates bear the brunt of increasing numbers of pseudolaw advocates.

The commission has had to provide judges, magistrates and court officers with advice on how to handle sovereign citizens. (Please Handbook for Judicial Officers – Sovereign Citizens: ideology, impacts and judicial responses, Judicial Commission of NSW, 25 June 2025.)

The NSW Judicial Commission said that in 2023, NSW magistrate Mark Douglass reported NSW Local Courts had dealt with more than 300 cases in a six month period, and it is likely to be more than that number now. (Please see Handbook for Judicial Officers – What do judicial officers need to know about sovereign citizens, Judicial Commission of NSW, 25 June 2025.)

Pseudolegal arguments have never won in an Australian court

University of NSW law professor Harry Hobbs trawled through legal cases and found no pseudolegal argument had ever won in a court in Australia, nor the United States, Canada, New Zealand or the UK. (Please see How sovereign citizen claims fail but keep clogging courts, UNSW, 11 June 2025.)

“Pseudolaw does not work. It makes things worse for those who try it,” Hobbs said. A man who challenged a $90 parking fine argued all the way to the Supreme Court and ended up with a conviction, a court fine, and legal costs totalling $5085.

Professor David Heilpern at Southern Cross University, a former magistrate, went undercover to a sovereign citizen lecture by one of its gurus, who claimed adherents had succeeded in getting charges dismissed.

Heilpern investigated and found these claimed court successes did not exist. He describes the movement as a “cult” that, despite its complete failure in court, keeps finding followers who want to believe. (Please see The sovereign citizen ‘workshops’ clogging up Australian courts, The Saturday Paper, 7 February 2026.)

The NSW Law Society cited an example from a NSW court, where a man accused of two speeding fines totalling $330 refused to acknowledge his name and rejected the court’s jurisdiction over him. (Please see Higgins v R [2025] NSWDC 256.)

How courts are managing sovereign citizens and pseudolaw

The Law Society article by Wendy Yang outlined ways different courts have tackled the frustrations of being confronted with pseudolaw. (Please see Sovereign citizens and the law: the impact of pseudo law on the legal system, LSJ Online, 4 August 2025.)

The WA Supreme Court ended up sending two defendants to jail for 30 days for contempt of court.

South Australia rosters additional security and support staff to work whenever a sovereign citizen appears before a court.

Geoff Baldwin

Criminal law

Stacks Champion

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.