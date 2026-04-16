What Happens At My First Court Date?

Facing a first court appearance can feel overwhelming. If you have received a Notice to Appear (NTA) for a criminal charge in Queensland, it is important to know what to expect on the day. This guide explains where to go, how to prepare, and what will happen in court.

Ashworth Lawyers is a leading Brisbane criminal defence law firm representing clients across Queensland in serious criminal matters. Our Brisbane criminal lawyers provide strategic representation in cases involving sexual offences, drug charges, fraud, money laundering, organised crime, and violent offences.

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Facing a first court appearance can feel overwhelming. If you have received a Notice to Appear (NTA) for a criminal charge in Queensland, it is important to know what to expect on the day. This guide explains where to go, how to prepare, and what will happen in court.

What time do I need to arrive at court?

Plan to arrive early. For Brisbane Magistrates Court, doors open at 8:30am and court usually starts shortly after 9:00am. We generally recommend arriving by 8:45am to allow time for security checks and to find your courtroom.

The time your matter is heard depends on how many other cases are listed that day. In most cases, a first appearance is brief and can be finalised within the morning, though waiting times vary.

Where do I go for my first court appearance in Brisbane?

All criminal charges in Brisbane Central start at Brisbane Magistrates Court, 240 Roma Street, Brisbane City (next block from the Police Headquarters).

Your matter will usually be heard in Court 1. The courthouse is single level. After you pass through security screening, turn right and Court 1 is at the end. You can take a seat in the public area and your lawyer will meet you there.

It is important not to confuse this with the Magistrates Court at 363 George Street, which is another building. Some later court dates may be listed there, but your first appearance will be at 240 Roma Street unless otherwise notified.

Where can I park near Brisbane Magistrates Court?

Parking near the court can be challenging, so allow plenty of time if you are driving. Options include:

The Barracks Car Park – 61 Petrie Terrace (2 hours free visitor parking, then paid rates)

179 Turbot Street Car Park (Secure Parking)

Cornerstone Roma Street Car Park (Parkland Crescent)

143 Turbot Street (Wilson Parking)

There are also metered street parking spaces on nearby side streets. These fill quickly in the morning so arrive early if you intend to use street parking near the courts. Public transport is often the easiest option. Roma Street Station (train and bus interchange) is opposite the courthouse.

What happens when I go through security at court?

When entering, you will pass through security screening. Avoid bringing sharp objects or anything that may delay entry.

What happens during my first appearance in court?

Your lawyer will arrive early to speak with the prosecutor before your matter is called. You will not usually be required to speak unless advised.

If your lawyer has asked you to bring original documents, or if you have paperwork you wish to provide, please bring these with you on the day.

What do I have to do after my court appearance?

In most cases, you will be required to sign a bail undertaking at the registry once your matter is mentioned in court. Court staff usually take around 30 minutes to prepare this document. Your lawyer will guide you where to wait.

You should also provide a copy of the signed undertaking to your lawyer for their records.

What should I wear to court in Queensland?

The Magistrates Coury does not require formal clothing, but you should dress neatly and respectfully.

Suitable options include trousers with a collared or button-up shirt. If that is not available, a clean t-shirt and tidy shorts are acceptable.

Avoid loud colours, large logos, or distracting patterns. Plain or subtle styles such as checkered are best. You should also choose closed shoes. If you are attending superior courts, such as the District Court or Supreme Court, then more formality is recommended.

What happens at a first court appearance?

Your first appearance is often only the start of the process. Depending on your circumstances, several things may occur:

Adjournment – Many first appearances are adjourned so that your lawyer can obtain more information or evidence from the prosecutor, or for negotiations.

Plea and sentencing – If you plead guilty, the Magistrate may sentence you on the day or defer sentencing to allow for reports (such as character or background reports) to be obtained.

How do I prepare for court?

The way you present yourself in court matters. A few simple steps can help:

Turn off your mobile phone and avoid chewing gum or unnecessary talking in court

Be respectful. If asked to speak, address the Magistrate as “Your Honour”

Bring all documents your lawyer has requested

Allow plenty of time for travel, parking, and security checks so you are not rushed

What if I am late or cannot attend my court date?

If you are running late or cannot attend for any reason, contact your lawyer immediately.

Failing to appear may result in a warrant being issued for your arrest. In some cases, your criminal lawyer may be able to ask the Magistrate that any warrant ‘lie on the file,’ meaning it is not immediately enforced. For this to be possible, your lawyer will need prompt communication from you about the reason for the delay. This may allow the matter to be adjourned so you can attend on another day instead of being arrested.

Are you facing serious charges?

Ashworth Lawyers appear daily in Brisbane Magistrates Court and across Queensland. If you have been charged and need advice or representation, call (07) 3012 6531 or fill in a Quick Enquiry form to speak with our experienced criminal defence lawyers.

Frequently asked questions

What is the Qp9?

A Qp9 is the police summary of your charges. It sets out the alleged facts and is provided to your lawyer before you decide whether to plead guilty or not guilty. It is often the most important document at an early stage. Your lawyer will request it for you and provide to you a copy once available.

Do I need a lawyer at my first court date?

If you are charged with a serious offence, it is important to retain a criminal defence lawyer as early as possible. Bail conditions, the impact of any conviction on employment and visa, and any media attention, are often immediate concerns for clients. Our experienced Brisbane criminal lawyers can help you:

Request the evidence – obtain the police Qp9 or full brief of evidence so you know the allegations against you.

Negotiate charges – speak with the prosecution to clarify, reduce, or in some cases have charges withdrawn.

Explain the process – guide you through what will happen in court, what the Magistrate may ask, and what documents you need.

Provide strategic advice – assess whether to plead guilty or not guilty, and outline the best defence options available.

Make bail applications – argue for your release on bail and challenge onerous conditions.

Prepare submissions – present arguments to minimise penalties or avoid a conviction being recorded.

Appear in court on your behalf – speak for you so that you do not have to address the Magistrate directly.

Protect your rights – ensure police and prosecutors comply with their obligations under the criminal law process.

Manage long-term impacts – advise on how a conviction could affect your job, travel, or professional licences, and work to reduce these risks.

What happens if I plead guilty?

The Magistrate may sentence you immediately or adjourn for further information or reports. Whether a conviction is recorded depends on the offence and your circumstances. Our criminal lawyers regularly argue against the recording of a conviction and can provide advice specific to your case.

Can I avoid a conviction in Qld?

In some cases, yes. For most Qld charges, the court has discretion to order no conviction depending on factors such as whether there is any criminal history and the seriousness of the charge. This is particularly important for professionals concerned about their current or future employment, and any professional licences or registrations.

We have represented professionals such as doctors, accountants, engineers, lawyers, and nurses in Brisbane and across Queensland, in disciplinary and criminal matters. If your job is at risk, early advice gives you the best chance of protecting your future. Read more about the potential impact of criminal charges on employment here ‘Will a criminal charge affect my job’.

Choosing the best criminal defence lawyer in Brisbane

Our criminal defence lawyers appear daily in Brisbane and Queensland courts for serious criminal offences. We are available for a confidential discussion about your case. No booking required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.