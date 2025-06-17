Have you ever wanted to delve into the mind of a criminal? To try and figure out why some people commit crimes and other don't? This is the job of a criminal psychologist in Australia, not to excuse criminal behaviour, but to understand it.

Criminal psychologist, or a forensic psychologist, studies the behaviours and motives behind criminal activity by applying psychological principles to analyze criminal behaviours and motivations. Criminal psychologists often join force with law enforcement and attorneys to assess the offenders and victims of criminal cases, evaluate the impact of the criminal activities, providing expert testimony and consultation in court cases.

What is Criminal Psychology and What Does a Criminal Psychologist Do?

Criminal psychology is a specialised branch of psychology that explores the psychological factors underpinning criminal behaviours. It involves examining the thoughts, motivations, intentions, emotions and behavioural patterns of individuals who commit crimes, aiming to understand why certain individuals engage in unlawful conduct while others do not.

Criminal psychologists address complex questions, such as:

What psychological, social, or environmental factors led a person to commit a particular crime?

What is the likelihood that this individual will re-offend?

Were psychological disorders, trauma, or other mental health issues significant factors in their criminal behaviour?

Can the individual's behaviour be modified through psychological intervention, therapy, or rehabilitation?

Their work if focused less on solving crimes and more on preventing them. Key tasks can include criminal profiling, conducting risk assessments to determine the risk posed by an offender re-entering the community and undertaking research to determine changes in policy, policing strategies and treatment programs that may prevent future offending.

They may work in a variety of settings including correctional facilities, research institutions, universities or non-government organisations focusing on crime and justice reform.

How to Become a Criminal Psychologist or Forensic Psychologist

Although the terms criminal psychologist and forensic psychologist are often used interchangeably, they represent distinct areas of expertise within the broader field of psychology.

Criminal psychologists concentrate on understanding the motivation, mindset and behavioural patterns of offenders. They may draw on abnormal psychology, personality theory, and behavioural statistics to interpret the actions of offenders and predict future behaviours. While criminal psychologists may appear in court as expert witnesses, their primary orientation is toward understanding offenders rather than directly assisting legal processes

In contrast, forensic psychologists apply psychological principles directly within legal contexts. Their work involves both criminal and civil law matters, including:

Assessing fitness to stand trial

Determining criminal responsibility (e.g. the presence of mental illness at the time of the offence)

Conducting pre-sentence reports and risk assessments

Providing therapeutic interventions to offenders

Working with victims and families in family court or child protection contexts

Forensic psychologists are frequently called upon to provide objective, impartial expert opinions in court. Their work demands a high degree of professional detachment, especially in high-stakes cases involving trauma, violence, or complex family dynamics.

Educationally, becoming a criminal psychologist and forensic psychologist begin in similar ways, but diverge at the postgraduate level.

In Australia, both careers typically require the completion of:

An APAC-accredited three-year undergraduate psychology degree;

A fourth-year honours degree or equivalent, such as a Graduate Diploma in Psychology (Advanced); and

Provisional registration with the Psychology Board of Australia;

From there, aspiring criminal psychologists may choose to pursue postgraduate studies in clinical psychology, criminology, or research-focused pathways (e.g. a Master of Research or PhD in criminal behaviour). While there is no formal "criminal psychology" endorsement in Australia, practitioners often carve out a niche in academic research, corrections or mental health services related to offending behaviour.

To become a forensic psychologist, however, students must complete a postgraduate degree specifically in forensic psychology. After gaining general registration as a psychologist, they must also complete a two-year registrar program to obtain area of practice endorsement in forensic psychology.

Fact vs Fiction: What's It Really Like To Be A Criminal Psychologist?

Television shows like 'Criminal Minds' and 'Mindhunter' have popularised the image of the criminal psychologist as a brilliant profiler who cracks cases through dramatic confrontations and instinctive insight. While these portrayals are entertaining, they're very misleading.

In reality, criminal psychologists are highly trained professionals whose work is grounded in empirical research, psychological theory, and structured assessment, not gut feelings or near psychic insight.

Rather than attending crime scenes or police raids, most criminal psychologists spend their days analysing offender histories, reviewing police report, and conducting clinical interviews in a typical office setting. Their focus is on understanding the underlying cognitive, emotional and social factors that contribute to criminal behaviour.

That said, the work is far from boring. Each offender presents a unique puzzle, shaped by personality, mental health, past trauma and social context. Criminal psychologists play a vital role in helping the justice system and public policy experts understand why crimes occur, which can shape decisions around sentencing, treatment and rehabilitation.

Criminal Psychologist Salary

The amount a criminal psychologist makes in Australia varies depending on experience and jurisdictions. The average salary for an entry level 1 to 3 years criminal or forensic psychologist is about $70,000 per annum. The annual salary for someone with 3 to 6 years' experience ranges from $70,000 to $91,000. In contrast, the annual salary for a senior with 8 plus years' experience ranges between $120,000 and $130,000.

The average salary ranges between $70,000 to $117,000 per annum.

The salary range offered in Victoria for forensic psychologists in Correctional facilities range from $113,000 to $137,000 per annum.

