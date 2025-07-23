ARTICLE
23 July 2025

What Happens If One Of Your Agents Gives A Bribe Overseas? (Podcast)

Following new amendments to Australian anti-bribery and corruption laws introduced in September 2024, HSF Kramer Partners Leon Chung, Tania Gray and Eunice Park delve further...
Following new amendments to Australian anti-bribery and corruption laws introduced in September 2024, HSF Kramer Partners Leon Chung, Tania Gray and Eunice Park delve further into the offence and what Australian corporates should do if they find themselves in a foreign bribery situation and practical steps organisations can take to address risks. We are joined by HSF Kramer London Partner Kate Meakin to share practical insights from the United Kingdom's experiences with similar laws.

