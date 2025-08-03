Fighting for Justice: This Month, We're Fighting for Hannah Thomas

Welcome to July's edition of Fighting for Justice!: This month, our team has been deeply involved in the high-profile case of Hannah Thomas, a story that has captured the nation's attention. We've issued several media releases to keep the press informed on our stance and actions. In this edition, we've provided a brief update on the case's progress so far.

Additionally, our civil lawyers have been active in community initiatives, and we take a closer look at two disturbing cases of alleged police misconduct in Sydney.

Got thoughts on our recent updates?

Hannah Thomas: Our Client's Legal Battle

Hannah Thomas, former Greens candidate, is taking a bold stand following her serious injury at the hands of NSW Police.

After a peaceful protest, our client was brutally injured and is now demanding an apology from Federal Minister Tony Burke and Sky News for their defamatory comments. The public claims suggested she acted unlawfully during the protest, which Thomas vehemently denies.

O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors are standing by her, not only in defending charges but also in holding those who defamed her accountable. This case highlights the dangerous consequences of premature media and political commentary. Stay tuned for updates on this high-stakes legal battle.

Read more about Hannah Thomas' Defamation Case

Investigating Possible Civil Action for Hannah Thomas Following Sydney Protest

Our civil lawyers at O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors are also intensifying our efforts to pursue justice for Hannah Thomas. Body-worn footage has revealed disturbing evidence of excessive police force, including Thomas being punched in the face.

Peter O'Brien and our team are exploring potential civil claims for assault, battery, and false imprisonment. As we stand firm for Ms. Thomas, our team is also tackling the broader issue of police accountability during protests, representing a pivotal moment in defending civil liberties in Australia.

Learn more about Civil Action for Hannah Thomas

Ongoing Legal Fight for Hannah Thomas: Police Brutality Update

Despite the overwhelming evidence showing unjustified police violence, the state continues to press charges.

At the beginning of the case, NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden stated that after reviewing the video of Ms. Thomas' arrest, he found no indication of misconduct by the officers. However, a critical incident has since been declared, and the case will now be investigated by an independent police oversight body.

This case has sparked national attention on the use of excessive force by law enforcement during protests. What are your thoughts on the case?

Stay updated on the latest in Hannah Thomas' case

We Don't Just Give Great Advice, Our Lawyers Also Give Blood!

At O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors, our commitment to helping our community extends far beyond the courtroom. This month, three of our dedicated solicitors, Anavi Arya, Brooke Collins, and Megan Kirk, rolled up their sleeves and donated blood to save lives with the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood.

This act of service reflects our broader culture of giving back to the community, whether through pro bono work or small personal contributions. We believe that every drop counts, and our team is proud to make a real impact in times of need.

See More

We Explore Two Disturbing Cases of Police Misconduct in Sydney

Shocking Police Assault in Sydney Against Mentally Ill Woman

In a disturbing case of police misconduct, two Sydney officers have pleaded guilty to assaulting a vulnerable woman during a welfare check. This disturbing incident, where officers stomped on and pepper-sprayed the woman, has once again raised questions about police conduct during mental health interventions.

At O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors, we advocate for justice on behalf of victims of police brutality. Unfortunately, incidents like this occur far too often.

Read more on this shocking police misconduct

Police Accountability in Mental Health Interventions

The tragic death of Colin Burling highlights yet another failure in NSW Police's handling of mental health crises. As new details unfold, we remain steadfast in demanding justice for the unlawful use of force during welfare checks that resulted in the tragic loss of life.

This case underscores the need for reform in how law enforcement handles vulnerable individuals, especially those facing mental health challenges.

👉 Learn more

Want to subscribe to our monthly newsletter? We'd love you to join us! Get our legal updates sent straight to your inbox.

Subscribe here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.