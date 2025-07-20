Justice for Colin Burling: Lawyers For Police Accountability Stand Up In Mental Health Interventions

Lawyers For Police Accountability: Colin Burling, a 45-year-old man, tragically lost his life after being restrained by NSW Police during a welfare check at his apartment in inner Sydney. Paramedics initiated the check at 2 am due to concerns over Burling's mental health.

Initially cooperative, Burling grew distressed as police and paramedics attempted to assist him. The situation quickly escalated: four officers pinned him to the ground and handcuffed him in preparation for sedation. Disturbing footage captured by his partner shows Burling pleading for help, emphasising that he posed no threat. He went into cardiac arrest shortly after and died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Public Outcry and Systemic Concerns

Burling's death has sparked a wave of public anger and renewed scrutiny of how NSW Police respond to mental health crises. The viral video has intensified concerns that officers escalate rather than de-escalate these encounters, often with fatal outcomes.

Community outrage has been amplified by politicians and advocates alike.

Sadly, Burling's case is not an isolated incident. NSW Police have previously used excessive force during welfare checks, including a notorious case in Western Sydney where officers were found guilty of assaulting a mentally ill woman.

Greens MP Sue Higginson called for urgent reforms following this case, stating:

"This case is horrifying and involved police officers taunting a naked and mentally ill woman and bragging about violently assaulting her to their friends. What will it take for the Premier Chris Minns and Police Minister Yasmin Catley to accept that there is a serious cultural problem within the NSW police.

Legal Pathways for Justice: How Our Lawyers For Police Accountability Can Help

At O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors, we've spent decades fighting for justice on behalf of individuals harmed by police misconduc. Our civil solicitors offer:

Civil claims for excessive force, false arrest, and unlawful imprisonment

Wrongful death actions for families of individuals who died in custody

for families of individuals who died in custody Specialist legal support for LGBTQ+ communities and people with mental health concerns

for LGBTQ+ communities and people with mental health concerns "No win, no fee" arrangements in appropriate civil matters

Our legal team works closely with families and survivors to secure compensation, reform, and recognition.

Track Record in Police Misconduct and Mental Health Cases

O'Brien Solicitors has a strong history of holding police accountable where mental health and discrimination intersect. We've successfully sued the State of NSW on behalf of clients subjected to assault, battery, and false imprisonment during mental health-related arrests.

Our case studies reflect our deep commitment to defending the rights of vulnerable individuals, whether they've been unlawfully detained, physically assaulted, or subjected to discriminatory treatment by law enforcement.

Why Independent Oversight and Legal Action Matter

While Burling's death is currently under investigation, legal accountability often lags without pressure. That's where civil action becomes crucial.

Through coronial inquests and civil claims,O'Brien Solicitors:

Support grieving families navigating complex legal systems

Demand transparency and fair compensation

Push for broader reform in how police handle mental health emergencies

Real change starts with real consequences.

If You Need Help, You're Not Alone, Contact our Lawyers For Police Accountability

If you or a loved one has been harmed during a police interaction, especially one involving mental health, you may have a right to legal recourse.

Our team provides compassionate, expert advice to help you explore your options.

We fight for justice and demand accountability, because lives like Colin's should never be lost in silence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.