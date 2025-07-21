ARTICLE
21 July 2025

Demystifying Australia's National Anti-Corruption Commission (Video)

In our latest episode of Conversation with Podcast, we have Kylie Kilgour, Deputy Commissioner at the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NAAC).
In our latest episode of Conversation with Podcast, we have Kylie Kilgour, Deputy Commissioner at the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NAAC).

Kylie provides an in-depth overview of the Commission's early operations and the ongoing challenges in tackling corruption across the public sector. Covering key topics such as inter-agency collaboration, referral trends and legacy case management, corruption prevention strategies, and insights from the Commonwealth Integrity Survey.

Originally published 15 July 2025.

