Demystifying Australia's National Anti-Corruption Commission (Video)

In our latest episode of Conversation with Podcast, we have Kylie Kilgour, Deputy Commissioner at the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NAAC).
Kylie provides an in-depth overview of the Commission's early operations and the ongoing challenges in tackling corruption across the public sector. Covering key topics such as inter-agency collaboration, referral trends and legacy case management, corruption prevention strategies, and insights from the Commonwealth Integrity Survey.
Originally published 15 July 2025.
