We're Holding Institutions Accountable for Injustice

Holding Institutions Accountable for Injustice: At O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors, we don't back down from a fight, especially when powerful institutions harm everyday people. Whether it's a public hospital, the NSW Police, the Catholic Church, or a juvenile detention centre, our civil team is relentless in its pursuit of justice.

Here are four recent case wins where we stood up for our clients and held the system to account.

Four Recent Case Studies – All Holding Institutions Accountable for Injustice:

1. Holding Hospitals Accountable for Preventable Tragedy

When Alex* lost his beloved partner Dave* due to shocking hospital negligence, his heartbreak was compounded by the realisation that Dave's death could have been prevented.

Dave had a well-documented history of mental illness. On the day of his death, he was discharged from hospital without a care plan, while still homeless and heavily medicated. Alex, listed as his carer, wasn't even informed. Just hours later, Dave was found near a cliff. Despite police efforts to intervene, he tragically fell to his death.

Alex, left traumatised after identifying Dave's body, suffered profound emotional distress. Our legal team acted swiftly, bringing a civil claim for nervous shock and loss of companionship.

After rigorous legal work and negotiation, the matter was settled in Alex's favour, providing him with the recognition and support he needed to begin healing.

At O'Brien Solicitors, we believe no family should suffer because of systemic medical failures. We fight to ensure institutions are held accountable for the lives they impact.

2. Taking On the Police: Holding Institutions Accountable for Injustice on Behalf of our clients

Public spaces should be safe for all, but for our client Ryan*, a routine walk to the train station turned into a humiliating ordeal at the hands of NSW Police.

Ryan was targeted, shoved, tripped, and blocked from leaving a public toilet. In a disturbing twist, officers even placed a suspicious item into his belongings without explanation.

Our team quickly filed a civil claim for assault, battery, false imprisonment, and trespass to property. After detailed negotiations, including a counter offer, the State of NSW agreed to settle the matter in Ryan's favour.

This case is a stark reminder that police misconduct has real consequences. If law enforcement abuse their authority, we'll hold them accountable.

3. Holding the Catholic Church Responsible for Historical Abuse

As a child, David* attended a Sydney Catholic school where he was sexually assaulted by a priest — a devastating breach of trust that left long-term emotional and psychological scars.

Years later, David came forward to seek justice. Our firm filed a comprehensive legal claim against the school, including trespass to person, assault, battery, personal injury, and negligence. After mediation, a confidential settlement was reached — acknowledging the trauma David endured.

Historical abuse cases are deeply sensitive. We're committed to helping survivors take action, speak out, and reclaim their dignity through legal redress.

4. Exposing Abuse in Juvenile Detention: Holding Institutions Accountable for Injustice

John*, an Aboriginal teenager with complex mental health needs, was subjected to horrific mistreatment during his time in juvenile detention.

He was regularly placed in solitary confinement, denied basic necessities like food and bedding, and even sexually assaulted by staff. Despite his vulnerability, authorities chose punishment over protection, violating his rights repeatedly.

Our firm pursued extensive civil claims, including false imprisonment, assault and battery, breach of privacy, and negligence. After a long legal battle, the case was resolved in John's favour.

This victory marks an important step toward justice for a young person failed by the system.

At O'Brien Solicitors, we believe vulnerable children and teens deserve support — not abuse — and we'll continue to challenge institutions that inflict harm.

Justice Against Power Is Possible, We'll Prove It

Holding Institutions Accountable for Injustice is what we do, every day. Our team is relentless in the pursuit of justice; no matter how powerful the institution. Hospitals. Police. Churches. Government facilities. When they fail, we act.

