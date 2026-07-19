Terminating A Contract Legally: When Can You Walk Away In Queensland?

Terminating a contract legally in Australia requires more than a commercial decision.

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Article Summary

Terminating a contract legally in Australia requires more than a commercial decision.

A party can only walk away where a recognised legal basis exists: an express contractual right, a sufficiently serious breach or repudiation at common law, or a statutory right such as those under the Australian Consumer Law.

This article explains when you can terminate a contract, how the law distinguishes between minor and serious breaches, and what constitutes repudiation.

It also outlines strict compliance requirements for termination clauses, notice provisions, and cooling-off rights in Queensland.

The article further explains the legal effect of termination, including the distinction between future obligations and accrued rights, and the concept of election between termination and affirmation.

It highlights the risks of getting termination wrong, including wrongful termination being treated as repudiation and exposing the terminating party to damages.

Practical guidance on terminating a contract properly, including a step-by-step process and common pitfalls to avoid.

This guide provides a complete legal framework for determining when and how to terminate a contract lawfully in Queensland and Australia, ensuring compliance with contract terms, common law principles, and statutory obligations while minimising legal risk.

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Terminating a Contract Legally in Queensland

Terminating a contract legally and walking away is not simply a commercial decision.

It is a legal step that must meet defined thresholds under Australian law.

A party can only terminate where a recognised legal basis exists.

There are three primary pathways.

The first is an express contractual right.

The second is a sufficiently serious breach or repudiation at common law.

The third is a statutory right, such as those arising under consumer protection legislation.

Each pathway has its own requirements.

Misunderstanding those requirements creates significant risk.

A party that terminates without a valid basis may itself be in breach.

That consequence often exposes the party terminating a contract legally to damages.

Understanding when termination is legally available is therefore critical.

The following infographic provides a clear decision-making framework for when a contract can be legally terminated under Australian law.

In this article, our commercial litigation lawyers will explain in more detail below.

Understanding Terminating a Contract Legally

Contract termination has a specific legal meaning and effect. It is not simply the end of a commercial relationship, but a legal step that alters the parties’ rights and obligations in a defined way.

Understanding what termination does and does not do is essential before considering when it can be exercised.

Read more here – Breach of Contract

What Termination Actually Does

Termination of a contract brings the parties’ future obligations to an end.

It does not unwind the contract from the beginning.

Rights that have already accrued before termination remain enforceable.

This distinction is fundamental to how termination operates in practice.

Termination works prospectively.

It releases both parties from any further performance after the termination date.

It does not erase obligations or entitlements that have already arisen.

This ensures that contractual rights already earned are preserved.

The High Court explained the effect of termination for breach in McDonald v Dennys Lascelles Ltd (1933) 48 CLR 457:

When a party … elects to treat the contract as no longer binding … the contract is not rescinded from the beginning. Both parties are discharged from further performance … but rights already acquired and causes of action already accrued remain unaffected. … But where a contract is terminated for breach … the contract is determined so far as it is executory only and the party in default is liable for damages for its breach.

This makes it clear that termination affects only future performance.

It does not undo the legal consequences of what has already occurred.

A party may still enforce accrued rights, including rights to payment or damages.

This is often misunderstood in practice.

Termination does not wipe the slate clean.

It draws a line between past obligations, which remain enforceable, and future obligations, which are discharged.

The same general termination principles can become more complicated where the contract is a commercial lease. For tenants, the question is not only whether they can walk away from a contract, but whether they can lawfully exit a commercial lease early in Queensland without triggering further rent, damages or guarantor exposure.

Where Termination Rights Come From

A right to terminate does not arise automatically. It must be grounded in a recognised legal source. Before taking any step to end a contract, it is necessary to identify whether that right arises from the contract, the common law, or statute.

When Can You Legally Terminate a Contract in Australia? (Quick Reference Guide)

The table below summarises the key legal pathways for terminating a contract legally in Australia and the requirements that must be satisfied in each case.

Situation Can You Terminate? Legal Basis Key Requirement Contract includes termination clause Yes Contract Follow clause strictly (notice, timing, method) Serious breach of contract Yes Common law Breach must deprive substantial benefit Minor or technical breach No Common law Damages only, not termination Repudiation (refusal or inability to perform) Yes Common law Clear intention not to be bound Cooling-off period applies Yes Statute Must act within time limit Consumer law major failure Yes Statute Goods/services must meet “major failure” test No legal basis No N/A Termination likely unlawful



A party cannot terminate a contract simply because it no longer wishes to perform.

The right to terminate must arise from a recognised legal source.

In Australian law, those sources fall into three categories.

The first is the contract itself.

Many contracts contain express termination clauses.

These clauses define when a party may end the agreement and the steps required to do so.

The second source is the common law.

A contract may be terminated for serious breach or repudiation even where no express clause exists.

This requires a legal assessment of the nature of the obligation and the consequences of the breach.

In Koompahtoo Local Aboriginal Land Council v Sanpine Pty Ltd (2007) 233 CLR 115, the High Court explained:

Repudiation … is a conclusion which depends upon the nature of the contract, the term in question, and the gravity and consequences of the breach.

The third source is statute.

Legislation may confer rights to terminate or cancel in defined circumstances.

The Australian Consumer Law is a common example, providing rights to reject goods or terminate services for major failures.

These sources often overlap.

A party may have both contractual and common law rights available.

Equally, reliance on the wrong pathway may result in an invalid termination.

Termination Under the Contract: Express Rights to Walk Away

The most straightforward basis for termination is an express contractual right.

Where the contract itself defines when and how termination may occur, those provisions govern the process and must be followed strictly.

Termination Clauses

Contracts frequently include clauses that specify when termination is permitted.

These clauses provide the clearest pathway to ending a contract.

They typically operate by reference to defined events.

Common triggers include nonpayment, delay in performance, insolvency, or failure to meet contractual milestones.

The scope of the right depends entirely on the wording used.

Some clauses allow immediate termination upon the occurrence of an event.

Others require notice and an opportunity to remedy the breach before termination can occur.

This makes careful construction essential.

Termination clauses are interpreted according to their language and commercial context.

They are not applied loosely or by approximation.

Where a contract prescribes a process for termination, that process must be followed strictly.

This includes requirements relating to notice, timing, and the identification of the triggering event.

Failure to comply with those requirements may render the termination ineffective.

The High Court has emphasised that contractual rights must be exercised in accordance with their terms.

In Laurinda Pty Ltd v Capalaba Park Shopping Centre Pty Ltd (1989) 166 CLR 623, the High Court emphasised that contractual rights of termination must be exercised strictly in accordance with the contract. The Court stated at 634:

the question is whether the lessor has exercised the right of re-entry in accordance with the terms of the lease.

This principle reflects a broader rule of contractual enforcement.

A right to terminate is not informal or discretionary.

It is a legal right, subject to the contract itself.

Even minor departures from the agreed procedure may invalidate the termination.

This is a common source of dispute.

Parties often assume that identifying a breach is sufficient.

In many cases, the real issue is whether the contractual mechanism has been followed correctly.

A failure to comply with the clause may convert an attempted termination into a repudiation by the party terminating a contract legally.

That risk makes strict compliance essential in practice.

Termination for Convenience

Some contracts permit termination without breach.

These are commonly referred to as termination-for-convenience clauses.

They allow one or both parties to bring the contract to an end even where no default has occurred.

The operation of these clauses depends entirely on their wording.

They typically require a specified period of notice.

They may also include provisions dealing with payment, compensation, or the allocation of costs following termination.

These clauses are a form of commercial risk allocation.

They allow parties to manage uncertainty by preserving an exit right.

At the same time, they may shift financial risk to the party terminating a contract legally through compensation mechanisms.

Courts generally give effect to clearly drafted termination for convenience clauses according to their terms, subject to any applicable statutory restrictions, implied obligations, or sector-specific rules.

The key issue in practice is not whether termination is justified, but whether the clause has been properly invoked.

Notice Requirements

Where a contract prescribes a notice requirement, it must be followed precisely.

This is a strict requirement.

The validity of a termination often turns on compliance with procedural steps rather than the existence of a substantive right.

Notice provisions typically address three elements.

The first is timing.

A contract may require notice to be given within a specified period or after a defined event.

The second is a method.

The contract may prescribe how notice must be delivered, such as by email, post, or personal service.

The third is content.

The notice must clearly identify the basis for termination and comply with any contractual requirements as to form.

Failure in any of these respects may invalidate the termination.

This is because termination is not effective unless exercised in accordance with the contract.

Strict adherence to notice requirements is essential to ensure that termination is legally effective.

Termination for Breach of Contract

In the absence of an express contractual right, termination may still be available at common law.

However, the threshold is high. Not every breach justifies termination, and careful legal analysis is required to determine whether that threshold is met.

Essential Terms vs Intermediate Terms

Not every breach of contract gives rise to a right to terminate.

The law distinguishes between different types of contractual terms.

The classification of a term determines the consequences of its breach.

An essential term, often described as a condition, is a term that goes to the root of the contract.

A breach of an essential term entitles the innocent party to terminate, regardless of the seriousness of the consequences.

An intermediate term, by contrast, does not automatically justify termination.

Whether termination is available depends on the seriousness of the breach and its impact on the contract.

The High Court clarified that, for intermediate terms, the right to terminate depends on whether the breach is sufficiently serious in its consequences, having regard to the nature of the contract and the benefit expected.

This confirms that the right to terminate for breach is not determined by labels alone.

It requires an evaluative judgment.

The court must consider the contract, the obligation, and the practical effect of the breach.

In many cases, this is a fact-sensitive inquiry.

A breach that appears minor in isolation may justify termination if its consequences are sufficiently serious.

Conversely, a technical breach may not justify termination if it does not substantially deprive the innocent party of the benefit of the contract.

This distinction is central to termination disputes.

It explains why the same type of breach may lead to different outcomes depending on the context.

It also highlights the risk of premature termination.

A party that incorrectly characterises a breach as sufficiently serious may itself be in breach if it purports to terminate without a valid legal basis.

Serious Breach

Where a term is not essential, termination depends on the seriousness of the breach.

This is often described as the substantial deprivation test.

The question is whether the breach deprives the innocent party of a substantial part of the benefit for which it contracted.

This requires an evaluative assessment.

The court considers the nature of the contract, the importance of the obligation, and the practical consequences of the breach.

The focus is not on the label attached to the term.

It is on the effect of the breach in the circumstances.

A breach may justify termination where it goes to the root of the contract.

This includes situations where performance is rendered fundamentally different from what was agreed.

Conversely, a breach that causes inconvenience or minor loss will not justify termination.

This distinction is critical.

It explains why termination for breach is often contested.

Repudiation

Repudiation provides a separate basis for termination.

It arises where a party demonstrates an intention not to be bound by the contract.

This may occur through express words or through conduct.

The focus is on whether the party has evinced an unwillingness or inability to perform its obligations.

This is an objective assessment.

The court considers how a reasonable person in the position of the innocent party would interpret the conduct.

In Shevill v Builders Licensing Board (1982) 149 CLR 620, the High Court explained repudiation as conduct evincing an unwillingness or inability to perform. The Court stated:

… if one party, although wishing to perform the contract, proves himself unable to do so, his default in performance will give the other party a right to rescind the contract, if the breach goes “so much to the root of the contract that it makes further commercial performance of the contract impossible”.

Repudiation does not require a complete refusal to perform.

It may arise where a party insists on performing in a manner substantially inconsistent with the contract.

It may also arise from persistent or cumulative breaches.

The key issue is whether the conduct indicates that the contract will not be performed according to its terms.

Read more here – Contract Repudiation: What Exactly Is It?

Election to Terminate

Even where a right to terminate exists, it must be exercised.

Termination is not automatic.

The innocent party must elect whether to terminate or affirm the contract.

This election carries legal consequences.

If the innocent party elects to terminate, the contract is brought to an end for future performance.

If the party instead affirms the contract, it continues on foot.

Delay can be significant.

If the innocent party continues to perform or fails to act within a reasonable time, it may be taken to have affirmed the contract.

Once affirmed, the right to terminate for that breach may be lost.

This makes timing critical.

A party must carefully assess its position before taking steps that may amount to affirmation.

The law therefore requires both a valid basis for termination and a clear election to exercise that right. The following step-by-step infographic outlines the practical process required to terminate a contract lawfully in Australia.

Termination by Agreement

A contract may be brought to an end by agreement between the parties.

This is often referred to as mutual discharge.

It does not depend on breach, repudiation, or a contractual right.

Instead, it reflects a shared decision to end the contractual relationship.

Mutual termination may be express or implied.

In most commercial contexts, it is documented formally.

This reduces uncertainty about what obligations remain and what rights are released.

A common mechanism is a deed of release.

This is a binding agreement in which the parties agree to discharge existing obligations and release each other from claims.

The scope of the release depends on its wording.

Some deeds release all claims arising out of the contract.

Others are limited to specific disputes or liabilities.

Clarity is critical.

Ambiguous release language may give rise to disputes about whether certain rights have been preserved or extinguished.

Careful drafting is therefore essential to ensure that the intended outcome is achieved.

Statutory Rights to Terminate or Cancel

Australian Consumer Law – In some circumstances, a party may have a statutory right to terminate a contract.

These rights operate independently of the contract and the common law.

The most significant example is the Australian Consumer Law.

The Australian Consumer Law provides a set of consumer guarantees that apply to goods and services supplied in trade or commerce.

Where those guarantees are not met, a consumer may have a right to cancel the contract.

The availability of termination depends on whether the failure is classified as major.

A major failure occurs where the goods or services are substantially unfit for purpose, unsafe, or significantly different from what was agreed.

In such cases, the consumer is entitled to reject the goods or terminate the services contract.

For goods, consumer remedies for major failure are dealt with principally in ss 259–263 of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth), sch 2 (Australian Consumer Law).

For services, the right to terminate for a major failure is dealt with principally in ss 267–269 of the Australian Consumer Law.

The statutory framework is prescriptive.

It defines both the circumstances in which termination is permitted and the remedies that follow.

These remedies may include refunds, replacement, or compensation.

Statutory rights may override contractual terms.

A contract cannot exclude, restrict, or modify the consumer guarantees in most cases.

This means that even where a contract appears to limit termination rights, statutory protections may still apply.

The interaction between statutory rights and contractual provisions can be complex.

It requires careful analysis of both the legislation and the terms of the agreement.

Failure to recognise a statutory right may lead to an incorrect assessment of whether termination is available.

Cooling-Off Rights (QLD Context)

Some contracts may be terminated under statutory cooling-off regimes.

These rights apply in specific contexts and are strictly defined by legislation.

They allow a party to withdraw from a contract within a prescribed period without needing to establish breach.

The cooling-off period is 5 business days and generally commences when the buyer receives a copy of the contract signed by both parties.

It ends at 5pm on the fifth business day.

Termination must be exercised by written notice.

A statutory penalty of up to 0.25% of the purchase price may apply.

Cooling-off rights also apply to unsolicited consumer agreements.

These include door-to-door sales and certain telemarketing arrangements.

Under s 82 of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth), sch 2 (Australian Consumer Law), a consumer may terminate such an agreement within the prescribed period.

The legislation sets out the form of notice and the consequences of termination.

In consumer credit, withdrawal rights are more limited.

A borrower may generally withdraw from a credit contract by written notice before credit is first provided, but this should not be treated as a general post-signing cooling-off period.

Each of these regimes operates independently.

The availability and scope of the right depends on the specific legislation governing the transaction.

Careful identification of the applicable statute is therefore essential.

Unfair Contract Terms

The unfair contract terms regime provides another statutory pathway that may affect termination rights.

It applies primarily to standard form contracts.

These are contracts where one party has little or no opportunity to negotiate the terms.

The regime extends to both consumer contracts and certain small business contracts.

A term will be unfair if it causes a significant imbalance in the parties’ rights, is not reasonably necessary to protect legitimate interests, and would cause detriment if relied upon.

This is governed by s 24 of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth), sch 2 (Australian Consumer Law).

If a term is found to be unfair, it is void.

It cannot be relied upon or enforced.

Since 9 November 2023, it is also prohibited to propose, use, or rely on an unfair contract term in standard form consumer or small business contracts, and significant civil penalties may apply.

This may directly affect termination rights.

For example, a termination clause that permits one party to terminate unilaterally without a corresponding right for the other party may be vulnerable to challenge.

The contract itself will generally continue to operate without the unfair term.

However, the removal of that term may alter the parties’ rights and obligations.

This creates an additional layer of complexity when assessing whether termination is available.

Consequences of Getting Termination Wrong

Termination is a high-risk legal step. If it is exercised without a proper basis, the consequences can be significant.

The law treats wrongful termination seriously, and the financial exposure can be substantial.

Wrongful Termination = Repudiation

Termination carries significant legal risk.

If a party purports to terminate without a valid legal basis, that conduct may itself constitute repudiation.

This is a well-established principle of Australian contract law.

The consequence is that the party terminating a contract legally may be treated as having breached the contract.

This may entitle the other party to terminate and claim damages.

In Progressive Mailing House Pty Ltd v Tabali Pty Ltd (1985) 157 CLR 17, the High Court explained repudiation as conduct evincing an intention not to be bound. The Court stated at 51:

… if one party renounces his liabilities under it … if he evinces an intention no longer to be bound by the contract or shows that he intends to fulfil the contract only in a manner substantially inconsistent with his obligations and not in any other way …

This principle reflects the seriousness of termination as a legal act.

Termination is not simply a commercial decision.

It is a legal conclusion that must be justified.

A party that terminates without proper grounds risks reversing the position.

Instead of enforcing its rights, it may expose itself to liability.

This is a common source of dispute.

It often arises where a party assumes that a breach justifies termination without properly assessing its legal character.

The safer approach is to carefully analyse the available basis for termination before taking that step.

Damages Exposure

Wrongful termination may expose the party terminating a contract legally to substantial damages.

The most common measure is loss of bargain damages.

These are assessed by reference to the position the innocent party would have been in had the contract been performed according to its terms.

That may include lost profits, wasted expenditure, replacement costs, or the value of contractual benefits that have been lost.

The amount will depend on the nature of the contract and the evidence available.

In commercial contracts, damages may be significant where the remaining term of the contract had substantial value.

A wrongful termination may also trigger ongoing liabilities.

These may include accrued payment obligations, liability for earlier breaches, and contractual rights that continue despite termination.

The party terminating a contract legally may also remain exposed to interest, costs, or claims for non-performance that occurred before the purported termination.

This is why a mistaken termination can be more costly than remaining in the contract while rights are properly assessed.

The legal and commercial exposure may be immediate and substantial.

Surviving Obligations

Termination does not necessarily end every contractual obligation.

Some obligations survive because, on their proper construction, they are intended to continue after the contract ends.

This is common in commercial agreements.

Confidentiality obligations frequently survive termination.

So do indemnities, dispute resolution clauses, restraints in appropriate contexts, and provisions dealing with accrued payment rights.

Whether an obligation survives depends on the wording of the contract and the nature of the obligation.

The fact that a contract has been terminated does not mean the parties are released from every continuing responsibility.

This is an important practical point.

A party may validly terminate the contract and still remain bound by post termination obligations.

Failure to recognise those continuing duties may create fresh breaches and further exposure.

Practical Timeline: From Breach to Lawful Termination

The first step is to identify the breach.

The conduct said to justify termination must be clearly identified and linked to a contractual obligation, a common law right, or a statutory right.

The second step is to review the contract.

The agreement should be checked for express termination rights, notice requirements, cure periods, dispute resolution steps, and clauses that may affect election or waiver.

The third step is to check the termination clause.

If the contract provides an express right to terminate, the precise trigger, wording, and procedure must be examined carefully.

The fourth step is to issue a compliant notice.

Any notice should comply exactly with the contract as to timing, method of service, and content.

The fifth step is to allow any remedy period.

Where the contract requires the defaulting party to be given time to remedy the breach, that period must be observed before termination is attempted.

The sixth step is to elect to terminate.

Once a valid basis exists and the contractual process has been followed, the innocent party must decide whether to terminate or affirm the contract.

The seventh step is to communicate clearly.

Termination should be communicated in clear and unequivocal terms so that the legal position is certain and the risk of later dispute is reduced.

Key Risks and Common Misconceptions

Many disputes arise not from complex legal principles, but from common misunderstandings about when termination is permitted.

The following are the most frequent errors made in practice.

“I Can Just Walk Away”

A common assumption is that a party can simply walk away from a contract if it no longer suits them.

That assumption is usually incorrect.

Contractual obligations are legally binding.

They cannot be avoided without a recognised legal basis for termination.

Absent an express right, a serious breach, or a statutory entitlement, walking away will generally constitute a breach of contract.

This creates immediate legal exposure.

The other party may accept that conduct as repudiation and seek damages.

The risk is often underestimated.

Commercial inconvenience, financial pressure, or a change in circumstances do not, of themselves, justify termination.

The law requires a defined legal threshold to be met.

Any Breach Justifies Termination

Another common misconception is that any breach of contract allows termination.

That is not the case.

Most breaches only give rise to a right to damages.

They do not justify bringing the contract to an end.

Termination is only available where the breach is sufficiently serious.

This may occur where an essential term is breached or where the consequences of the breach substantially deprive the innocent party of the benefit of the contract.

In many cases, the distinction is not obvious.

A breach that appears significant in commercial terms may not meet the legal threshold.

Conversely, a seemingly technical breach may justify termination if its consequences are serious enough.

This creates a risk of mischaracterisation.

A party that treats a non-terminating breach as sufficient may itself be in breach if it purports to terminate.

Ignoring Notice Requirements

Failure to comply with contractual notice requirements is one of the most common causes of invalid termination.

Contracts frequently prescribe detailed procedures for termination.

These may include requirements as to timing, method of service, and the content of the notice.

Strict compliance is required.

Even minor departures may render the termination ineffective.

This is often overlooked in practice.

Parties may focus on the existence of a breach without giving sufficient attention to the contractual mechanism for termination.

That approach is legally flawed.

A valid basis for termination is not enough.

The contractual process must also be followed.

Failure to do so may result in the termination being invalid, with the party terminating a contract legally exposed to liability for repudiation.

Jurisdictional and Unsettled Issues

The law of contract termination in Australia is well established in principle.

However, its application continues to evolve in important areas.

One area of ongoing development is the unfair contract terms regime.

Recent legislative changes have expanded its application and introduced penalties for the use of unfair terms.

This has increased scrutiny of termination clauses in standard form contracts.

The boundary between contractual rights and statutory protections is also becoming more complex.

Statutory rights under the Australian Consumer Law may operate alongside, or override, contractual provisions.

This creates potential overlap.

A party may have multiple avenues to terminate, but each must be analysed separately.

The interaction between these rights is not always straightforward.

Sector specific differences also remain significant.

Construction contracts, commercial leases, finance agreements, and consumer transactions are each governed by different statutory and regulatory frameworks.

These frameworks may affect both the availability of termination and the procedure required to exercise it.

As a result, termination rights are not uniform.

They depend on the nature of the contract and the legal context in which it operates.

Careful attention to jurisdiction and subject matter is therefore essential.

Terminating a Contract Legally – Key Takeaways

A party can only walk away from a contract where a recognised legal pathway exists.

Those pathways are an express contractual right, a sufficiently serious breach or repudiation, or a statutory right.

Each pathway carries specific requirements that must be satisfied.

Termination is not a matter of choice.

It is a legal step that must be justified.

Getting that step wrong can have significant consequences.

An invalid termination may itself amount to a breach.

This can expose the party terminating a contract to damages and ongoing liability.

Understanding the legal thresholds for termination is therefore critical.

It ensures that termination is exercised lawfully and reduces the risk of unintended consequences.

Frequently Asked Questions: Terminating a Contract Legally

The following answers address common questions about terminating a contract under Australian law.

They summarise the key principles discussed above and provide practical guidance on how those principles apply in real situations.

Can I legally walk away from a contract in Australia?

You can only walk away if a legal basis exists. This usually means a valid termination clause, a serious breach or repudiation, or a statutory right such as under the Australian Consumer Law. Simply deciding not to continue is not enough and may amount to breach.

What is the difference between breach and termination?

A breach occurs when a party fails to perform a contractual obligation. Termination is the legal step of ending the contract. Not all breaches justify termination. Only sufficiently serious breaches or those falling within contractual or statutory rights allow termination.

What is a serious breach of contract?

A serious breach is one that deprives the innocent party of a substantial benefit of the contract. It is assessed by looking at the contract, the obligation breached, and the consequences. Minor or technical breaches usually do not justify termination.

What is repudiation in contract law?

Repudiation occurs where a party shows an intention not to be bound by the contract. This may be through words or conduct. It includes refusing to perform or insisting on performing in a way inconsistent with the contract.

Can I terminate a contract without a termination clause?

Yes, but only in limited circumstances. You may terminate at common law if there is a serious breach or repudiation. Otherwise, you must rely on statutory rights. Without one of these, termination may be unlawful.

What happens if I terminate a contract incorrectly?

Wrongful termination may itself be a breach of contract. The other party may treat your conduct as repudiation and claim damages. This can expose you to significant financial liability, including loss of bargain damages.

Do I have to give notice before terminating a contract legally?

Often yes. Many contracts require formal notice before termination. The notice must comply strictly with the contract’s requirements, including timing, method, and content. Failure to comply may invalidate the termination.

What is a cooling-off period in Queensland?

A cooling-off period allows a party to cancel certain contracts within a short timeframe. This commonly applies to residential property contracts and unsolicited consumer agreements. The right is governed by specific legislation and usually involves strict time limits.

Can a contract be terminated by agreement?

Yes. Parties can mutually agree to end a contract at any time. This is often documented in a deed of release. The terms of the release determine which obligations and claims are discharged.

Do obligations continue after termination?

Some obligations may continue after termination. These commonly include confidentiality, indemnities, and dispute resolution clauses. Whether they survive depends on the wording of the contract and the nature of the obligation.

Originally published April 28, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.