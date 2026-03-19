NSW Housing Pattern Book: fast-track pathway now live for low-rise

What's new

On 16 July 2025, the NSW Government launched the Housing Pattern Book (Pattern Book) and a new Pattern Book Development Code in the State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) 2008 (Codes SEPP 2008). The initiative provides a ten-day approval pathway for eligible sites, using selected residential housing designs.

Designs available now

The Pattern Book provides eight (8) selected designs for:

semi-detached or dual occupancy homes

terraces

manor homes

row homes

(mid-rise apartment buildings up to 6 storeys will be in a separate pattern book due late 2025)

(Pattern Book Designs)

Each Pattern Book Design normally costs $1,000, but is subsidised to $1 during the six-month launch period of the Pattern Book, currently listed as subsidised until 31 January 2026 on the official shop.

Legislation Amendments (in brief)

Codes SEPP 2008 now includes Part 3BA – Pattern Book Development Code ( Code );

); Environmental Planning & Assessment Regulation 2021 (EP&A Regulation 2021) now includes s131A, requiring a design verification statement from an accredited designer with Complying Development Certificate (CDC) applications using a pattern.

These amendments mean that proposed developments using the Pattern Book Designs can be approved via a CDC by an accredited certifier within a reduced timeframe, rather than through the usual development application to council.

Key Requirements to use a Pattern Book

The Code sets out the following requirements for using the Pattern Book:

Location: the proposed development is in a low and mid-rising housing residential area, e.g. land within 800m walking distance of nominated town centres and nominated train/light rail stations in the following regions: Greater Sydney, Central Coast, Lower Huner and Newcastle or Illawarra-Shoalhaven. (See Chapter 6 of the State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) 2021)

Zoning: the proposed development must be on land in Zone R1 General Residential, Zone R2 Low Density Residential or Zone R3 Medium Density Residential.

Lot Size: the proposed development is compliant with the minimum lot size requirements for the relevant development type under the applicable environmental planning instruments.

Usage of the Pattern Book Design: the proposed development must be carried out "in accordance with the development standards, location requirements, technical drawing set and technical information specified in the pattern identified".

Sensitive Land: the proposed development is not permitted on specified sensitive land, including bush fire prone land, land in a heritage conservation area or containing a heritage item, flood controlled lots, battle-axe lots, sites for a secondary development or group home, unsewered land, and significantly contaminated land etc. See clause 3BA.6 of the Code for a complete list.

The Pattern Book and the recent amendments to the EP&A Regulation and Codes SEPP do not render previously impermissible developments permissible.

With each purchase of a Pattern Book Design, the NSW Government provides a complimentary Landscape Pattern to guide garden design, aimed at maximising biodiversity and responding to the site's local climate.

Coming Late-2025: Mid-Rise Pattern Book

The NSW Government plans to release a mid-rise Pattern Book (up to six storeys), featuring designs for:

compact apartments,

infill apartments,

corner lot apartments,

greenfield area developments.

For advice on development pathways, including use of the Housing Pattern Book, please contact our Local Government and Planning team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.