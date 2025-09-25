UPCOMING WEBINAR: New Online Child Safety Rules: Stay Compliant, Avoid Risk

Date: 7 October 2025

Time: 10:00 AM UTC

Duration: 45 min

Language: English

Format: Online

🖥️ Is your UK business across the new child safety rules for online services? Failing to comply could expose you to heavy penalties and even criminal action. Join us for our free webinar, New Online Child Safety Rules: Stay Compliant, Avoid Risk, with LegalVision's Harmanjot Kaur (Senior Associate).

You'll learn: 📜 An overview of the new child safety rules ⚖️ Their impact and implications for your business ✅ Practical steps to avoid penalties 🔗 How the rules align with your GDPR obligations

Event Details: 📅 When: Tuesday, 7 October, 11 am BST

📽 Register here: https://go.legalvision.co.uk/new-online-child-safety-rules-stay-compliant-avoid-risk-mondaq.html

❓ Can't make it? Register anyway, and we'll send you the recording

#onlinesafety #childsafety #dataprotection