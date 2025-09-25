ARTICLE
25 September 2025

UPCOMING WEBINAR: New Online Child Safety Rules: Stay Compliant, Avoid Risk

L
LegalVision

Contributor

LegalVision logo
LegalVision, a commercial law firm founded in 2012, combines legal expertise, technology, and operational skills to revolutionize legal services in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Beginning as an online legal documents business, LegalVision transitioned to an incorporated legal practice in 2014, and in 2019 introduced a membership model offering unlimited access to lawyers. Expanding internationally in 2021 and 2022, LegalVision aims to provide cost-effective, quality legal services to businesses globally.
Explore Firm Details
Join LegalVision for their upcoming webinar.
Australia Compliance
Harmanjot Kaur
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Date: 7 October 2025
Time: 10:00 AM UTC
Duration: 45 min
Language: English
Format: Online

🖥️ Is your UK business across the new child safety rules for online services? Failing to comply could expose you to heavy penalties and even criminal action. Join us for our free webinar, New Online Child Safety Rules: Stay Compliant, Avoid Risk, with LegalVision's Harmanjot Kaur (Senior Associate).

You'll learn:  📜 An overview of the new child safety rules  ⚖️ Their impact and implications for your business  ✅ Practical steps to avoid penalties  🔗 How the rules align with your GDPR obligations

Event Details:  📅 When: Tuesday, 7 October, 11 am BST

📽 Register here: https://go.legalvision.co.uk/new-online-child-safety-rules-stay-compliant-avoid-risk-mondaq.html

❓ Can't make it? Register anyway, and we'll send you the recording

#onlinesafety #childsafety #dataprotection

Authors
Photo of Harmanjot Kaur
Harmanjot Kaur
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More