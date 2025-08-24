The Cut Podcast: Payroll Compliance Isn't Optional

self

In this episode of The Cut, hosted by Simon Cathro, we dive into how payroll compliance has shifted from being just a back-office function to a critical boardroom responsibility.

Our guest, Marcus Zeltzer, co-founder of Yellow Canary, explains how technology is transforming payroll compliance—from reactive clean-up to proactive clarity. Even Australia's largest employers are struggling with complex rules hidden deep inside awards, and Marcus unpacks why compliance is not about intention but interpretation.

You'll also hear how Yellow Canary's audit platform mirrors the Big Four process—only faster, clearer, and without the price tag. From IPO readiness to whistleblowers, discover the surprising triggers that push businesses to take compliance seriously.

Key Discussions

Compliance is now a boardroom issue —not just payroll administration.

—not just payroll administration. How AI is cutting compliance work from months to days , reshaping entitlement audits, litigation, and safe harbour.

, reshaping entitlement audits, litigation, and safe harbour. Why poor records, data gaps, and unclear laws destroy more than money—they destroy trust.

destroy more than money—they destroy trust. What motivates organisations: whistleblowers, IPOs, M&A, and enterprise bargaining.

Timeline Highlights

[00:45] – Marcus' journey: from law school dropout to tech founder

– Marcus' journey: from law school dropout to tech founder [03:59] – The spark for Yellow Canary: wage theft, media, and margins

– The spark for Yellow Canary: wage theft, media, and margins [05:00] – How the platform works and why it's different to the Big Four

– How the platform works and why it's different to the Big Four [06:30] – Go-to-market strategy and early law firm partnerships

– Go-to-market strategy and early law firm partnerships [08:00] – A typical client engagement from start to finish

– A typical client engagement from start to finish [10:00] – Award simulation tool and AI-driven rule accuracy

– Award simulation tool and AI-driven rule accuracy [13:59] – What motivates clients to engage Yellow Canary

– What motivates clients to engage Yellow Canary [17:00] – The future of enterprise bargaining and tech-enabled dispute resolution

– The future of enterprise bargaining and tech-enabled dispute resolution [24:59] – Cutting M&A audit time from five weeks to five days

– Cutting M&A audit time from five weeks to five days [32:30] – What insolvency firms need to know about AI in payroll cases

