Episode 51: ASIC Observations And Lessons For Future Climate Reporting (Podcast)

As the first wave of disclosures has wrapped up, attention has turned to the next climate reporting cycles - particularly for June and September year-end companies. The question now is: what lessons can organisations take forward?

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In Part 2 of our climate reporting series, we build on the themes from Episode 50 and shift the focus to what comes next.

As the first wave of disclosures has wrapped up, attention has turned to the next climate reporting cycles - particularly for June and September year-end companies. The question now is: what lessons can organisations take forward?

In this episode, we unpack key takeaways from the first round of sustainability reporting and explore how they can be applied in practice for future reporters. We also take a closer look at ASIC’s early observations and share our perspective on what these mean, and how companies can consider them going forward.

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