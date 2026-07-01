Priorities And Actions To Build Climate Resilience In The Northern Territory

The Northern Territory Government has unveiled its Climate Resilience Plan, establishing five strategic priorities to guide energy transition, emissions reduction, and climate adaptation across the territory.

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Earlier this month, the Northern Territory Government launched its Northern Territory Climate Resilience Plan (Plan), setting out the priorities and actions it will implement to support energy transition, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and strengthen resilience to climate change in the territory.

Strategic priorities

The Plan sets out the Northern Territory Government’s five priorities along with a suite of actions which are intended to be implemented to deliver them:

Priority one – delivering a secure and reliable energy transition for the territory and Australia

Deliver secure and reliable energy for Territorians at the lowest sustainable cost while supporting Australia’s and the region’s energy transition through low emissions gas, electricity reforms, and investing in renewable energy where it makes economic sense

Priority two – supporting new and existing investment in emissions reduction

Enable and attract investment in industry‑led emissions reduction to support long‑term economic growth and net zero ambitions

Priority three – promoting emissions abatement and offset opportunities

Develop and support emissions abatement and offset activities as investable industries that create economic opportunity while reducing emissions

Priority four – managing climate risks to territory infrastructure and services

Build the resilience of the Northern Territory’s infrastructure and essential services to climate impacts through improved climate-appropriate planning, design and investment

Priority five – building capacity for climate resilience across the territory

Strengthening the Northern Territory’s capacity to identify, assess and respond to climate-related risks and opportunities through improved knowledge and decision making.

It is understood that the Government will report publicly on the Plan’s implementation, and will review in three years.

Potential reforms on the agenda

The Plan focuses on facilitating investment (including for agriculture and mining along with new industries such as critical minerals and renewables), supporting industry compliance with existing emissions frameworks (including to access finance, grants and other opportunities to invest in low-emissions technology) and enhancing climate resilience in the Territory.

However, there are some actions listed which indicate legislative and policy reforms may be on the agenda including:

Potential legislative reforms

A comprehensive regulatory framework for onshore carbon capture and storage ( CCS ) industries.

) industries. Climate risks considerations for proposals assessed under the Environment Protection Act 2009 (NT).

Potential policy reforms

Modernising the Territory’s electricity system to deliver secure and reliable electricity at the lowest sustainable cost by unlocking coordinated public and private investment in diverse and low emissions technologies.

Planning considerations to ensure that urban and regional growth and renewal facilitate climate resilience and lowers emissions, for example through flood and fire-safe planning, infill development and smart design.

Climate risk assessments to inform and prioritise adaptation planning.

Developing and publishing information and guidance to assist communities and businesses to better identify and address climate change opportunities and risks.

Building longer-term thinking around climate opportunities and risk management into government decision-making.

Whats next

While no specific legislative or policy reforms have been proposed at this stage, proponents with existing or proposed projects in the Northern Territory should monitor the government’s implementation of the Plan and be ready to consider the potential implications for project development, planning, approvals and investment decisions as and when the reforms become known.

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