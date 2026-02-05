ARTICLE
5 February 2026

Australia's New Mandatory And Suspensory Merger Regime: A Snapshot

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
Australia Antitrust/Competition Law
Ayman Guirguis, James Gray, Jenna Yim
+1 Authors
From 1 January 2026, parties to acquirers of shares or assets in Australia (or affecting Australia) must notify the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) if the acquisition satisfies certain monetary and "control" thresholds. We have prepared a snapshot of:

  • The key revenue and transaction value thresholds;
  • The meanings of the terms used in the new regime - in particular
    • connected entities;
    • control including circumstances where control is deemed.
  • The exemptions from notification;
  • Information and documentary requirements in applications; and
  • Statutory timelines and fees.

Click here to view the snapshot.

Authors
Ayman Guirguis
James Gray
Tess Kane
Jenna Yim
