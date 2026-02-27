ACCC Releases 2026–27 Enforcement Priorities

Chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Gina Cass-Gottlieb has announced the ACCC's compliance and enforcement priorities for 2026–27.

At the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) annual CEDA address which took place on 19 February 2026, ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb reflected on the last 12 months of ACCC activity and outlined the ACCC's compliance and enforcement priorities for 2026-27. In her remarks, the Chair emphasised the interconnection between competition, consumer protection and productivity. She noted,"competition drives productivity" but "competition alone is not enough. Markets only deliver when people trust them."

Consistent with prior years, Chair Cass‑Gottlieb has emphasised continuing cost of living pressures and complexity in products and services provided to consumers. Consequentially, competition or consumer law concerns involving goods or services which are important to broad segments of Australian consumers will be a focus of ACCC activity. Chair Cass‑Gottlieb emphasised the role of competition and consumer law in developing and maintaining trust in markets. She noted that trust in markets "depends on truthful claims, fair contract terms and safe products".

Consequently, in setting priorities for the year ahead, the ACCC has focused on areas where it considers harm to be most acute. Chair Cass‑Gottlieb noted that the ACCC's consultation process in arriving at its enforcement priorities emphasised high and rising costs of goods and services, conduct undermining trust in digital markets, and restrictions imposed by businesses that limit other businesses' ability to compete.

In her remarks, Chair Cass‑Gottlieb commented on the ACCC's approach to using its full toolkit: compliance activity, market monitoring and transparency measures, and enforcement action, alongside a renewed focus on accountability, including of senior executives where there are indications of poor compliance culture. The ACCC has stated it will "continue to push for high penalties" where there is deliberate conduct causing significant harm to consumers and small businesses, and will focus on "accountability of senior executives" where a poor compliance culture is apparent.

The ACCC's 2026-27 enforcement priorities include:

Competition issues and consumer concerns in the supermarket and retail sectors: consistent with prior years, the ACCC will continue to emphasise compliance and enforcement action to address competition issues and consumer concerns in the supermarket and broader retail sector, including conduct by firms with market power, restrictions that limit price competition, conduct impacting small business, and misleading pricing practices. In her address, Chair Cass‑Gottlieb emphasised that pricing integrity in supermarkets is critical in a period of sustained cost of living pressure, highlighting that "accurate pricing information is fundamental to effective competition" and when discount claims mislead, "consumers cannot make informed choices, businesses that follow the rules may be disadvantaged, and the competitive process is at risk". The ACCC also pointed to its recent sweeps of retailers' Black Friday and Boxing Day sales advertising over the past two years which have revealed misleading "site‑wide/store‑wide" and "up to" discount claims.



In addition to the above, the ACCC has highlighted a focus on combatting unfair contract terms with a focus on issues associated with cancellation terms including automatic renewals and early termination fees; compliance with consumer guarantees, with a focus on the motor vehicle industry; and consumer product safety for young children, with a focus on compliance with button battery, infant sleep and toppling furniture mandatory standards.

Merger reform

Chair Cass-Gottlieb also commented on the ACCC's role under Australia's new merger regime, which came into effect on 1 January 2026. The ACCC's focus for the year ahead is on administering the regime transparently and efficiently, including through timely determinations and reporting on emerging trends as the regime beds down.

Enduring priorities

In line with its established practices, the ACCC reconfirmed its view that certain types of conduct are so harmful that they will be treated as long-term priorities:

Cartel conduct: cartel conduct is at the heart of the ACCC's role as a competition enforcement agency. Chair Cass-Gottlieb confirmed that the ACCC's cartel enforcement program remains strong, noting that there are four cases currently before the courts alleging cartel conduct by corporations and senior executives across a range of sectors including mobile crane hire, fresh produce supply, facility management services, and the Department of Defence.



