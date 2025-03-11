ARTICLE
11 March 2025

Australia's Competition And Consumer Regulator Releases Guidance On Transitional Arrangements For New Merger Control Regime And Announces Enforcement Priorities

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) released guidance on transitional arrangements for the country's new mandatory merger control regime.
Australia Antitrust/Competition Law
Peter McDonald
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) released guidance on transitional arrangements for the country's new mandatory merger control regime. Businesses can use the new regime voluntarily from July 1, 2025 before the system takes full effect from January 1, 2026 (see our alert on key elements and staged introduction of the regime).

The transitional guidance indicates how businesses can engage with the ACCC on mergers throughout this year, including whether informal clearances received during 2025 will mean those acquisitions are exempt from the obligation to notify in 2026.

The ACCC notes that its guidance may be progressively updated to ensure that it addresses new questions as they emerge.

Separately, ACCC chair, Gina Cass-Gottlieb, announced the agency's compliance and enforcement priorities for 2025-2026 at her annual keynote speech. We touch on some of the key competition law priorities.

There were few surprises, with a continued focus on cartels (existing and possibly new investigations and litigation), the supermarket and now broader retail sectors, essential services, Australia's proposed digital platform regulation and implementation of the new mandatory merger control regime.

The ACCC expects important actions ahead on anticompetitive agreements, misuse of market power and cartel conduct, following on from its record imposition of fines and penalties in 2004 (AUD100m, around USD64m).

On cartels, Cass-Gottlieb said that the agency has a strong cartel enforcement program with "several well-advanced investigations spanning a range of important sectors of the economy." She notes the agency will conduct each cartel investigation to pursue either civil or criminal cases, depending on the most effective approach.

There will be a focus on supermarkets (where the top two players account for 67% of the national market). Oversight will now also include broader retail entities with market power. The ACCC intends to use the AUD30m (around USD19m) of government funds allocated to it in October 2024 for investigations and enforcement in this sector. Anticompetitive conduct that may increase consumer prices or treat suppliers unfairly will be pursued. The funding will also be used to target misleading pricing practices.

Cass-Gottlieb touched on the ACCC's priority of promoting competition in essential services with a continued focus on telecommunications, electricity and gas, including its monitoring and regulatory functions.

Noting the critical importance of digital platforms in the Australian economy, the ACCC will continue to treat compliance and enforcement in this sector as a priority. It will continue to work with government on the proposal released in December 2024 for the implementation of a new digital competition regime.

Finally, Cass-Gottlieb touches on the successful implementation of the new merger control regime as a key objective. Public consultation on draft process and analytical guidelines is expected before the end of March and business input is encouraged.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Peter McDonald
Peter McDonald
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More