What accountants, book-keepers and their staff should be looking at

When a business tips into insolvency, it rarely happens overnight.

More often, the warning signs have been flashing for months, sometimes years, but no one has joined the dots.

As accountants and advisors, you and your staff are in the box seat. You see the books, the BAS, the payroll data, the creditor balances, often before anyone else does. That means you are in a unique position to spot trouble early, raise the flag, and give your clients a fighting chance to turn things around.

The courts have long recognised a set of indicators of insolvency (ASIC v Plymin [2003] VSC 123). These same indicators are what liquidators and judges rely on when deciding whether a company was insolvent.

Here is a practical version of that checklist for you and your team. If you tick three or more boxes, it is time to act.

Early Warning Signs Checklist

Financial Health

Accounts are late or messy each quarter

Ongoing trading losses showing up

Working capital shrinking or negative

Liquidity ratios below 1 (if available)

No budgets or cash-flow forecasts in place

Books need constant "clean-up" before BAS or tax lodgements

Cash-Flow & Payments

BAS, PAYG or super consistently behind

Payment arrangements with ATO or major suppliers becoming routine or defaulting

Trade creditors' balances creeping up month by month

Payments made in minimum amounts or rounded figures

Overdraft always maxed out or constant requests for new loans (including related parties)

Inability to raise further equity capital

Dishonoured payments appearing

Creditors & External Pressures

Suppliers switching to COD or pre-payment

Statutory demands, legal threats, or debt-collector letters arriving

Bank tightening limits, reviewing facilities, or mentioning covenants

Key customers slowing payments or reducing orders

People & Culture

Director or shareholder disputes happening

High staff turnover or key people leaving

Management avoiding financial discussions or "hoping things improve"

Maintenance, training, or IT upgrades put on hold

Soft Signs

Clients slow to send information or avoiding calls

Meetings regularly cancelled or pushed back

Clients appear stressed, defensive, or distracted

Large personal drawings while the business is under cash pressure

Why This Matters

Catching these signs early is critical. Once statutory demands are served, the ATO issues Director Penalty Notices, or, once the cash has truly run out, the choices narrow fast.

By raising these red flags early, you give the business time to act. That might mean preparing proper forecasts, negotiating with creditors, or looking at Small Business Restructuring (SBR) or voluntary administration while there is still a viable business to save.

Early intervention can mean the difference between:

Saving jobs vs closing the doors

Minimising directors' exposure through DPNs or insolvent trading claims

Keeping a client (and retaining future fees) vs losing them entirely when the business fails

Directors staying in control through a restructure vs losing control to a liquidator.

The Takeaway

Your role, and your staff's role, goes beyond preparing numbers. It is about recognising when the numbers are telling a story, asking the right questions, and guiding clients towards the help they need.

If you are ticking multiple boxes, take it as a prompt to pause, reflect, and start a conversation with your client about the options available.

Worrells works with accountants every day to help businesses act early and get the best outcome possible, whether that is a Small Business Restructure, voluntary administration, or just a plan to get back on track.

If you are seeing these warning signs in your clients, talk to us.

The earlier we are involved, the more options we have to keep businesses trading and protect directors from unnecessary risk.

