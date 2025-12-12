The Ukrainian Bar Association Webinar On Bankruptcy And Arbitration

Bär & Karrer are most popular:
The Ukrainian Bar Association hosted a webinar on Bankruptcy and Arbitration, organized by its Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee. The discussion explored how bankruptcy proceedings affect arbitration across key jurisdictions, including Ukraine, England, Cyprus, and Switzerland.
Speakers examined when and how arbitration can be initiated or continued against insolvent companies, the impact of insolvency on ongoing arbitral proceedings, and the recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards against bankrupt entities.
