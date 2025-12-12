Switzerland As A Seat For Investor-State And Commercial Arbitration – As Friendly As It Gets

Humboldt Dispute Resolution Conference "Fast and Furious? The Ever-Evolving International Dispute Resolution Landscape", part of the Berlin Dispute Resolution Days

The Panel "The Arbitrator's Gambit: Conditions Precedent, Conflicts of Interest, Investor Protection, and a Tour de Swiss" moderated by Jake Lowther (SCC) was part of the Humboldt Dispute Resolution Conference 2024: Alumni Edition, and took place during the Berlin Dispute Resolution Days 2024. An international conference program covering topics at the vanguard of ADR and arbitration was delivered by alumni of the International Dispute Resolution (IDR) LL.M. Programme.

