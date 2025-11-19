ARTICLE
19 November 2025

The Legal 500: International Arbitration Comparative Guide 2025

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
The 10th Edition of The Legal 500: International Arbitration Comparative Guide was launched recently. Duane Morris & Selvam's Managing Director Sarbjit Singh Chopra and Directors Ramiro Rodriguez, Priyank Srivastava and Daniel Soo have contributed their expert insights to the Singapore chapter.
Singapore Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Sarbjit Singh Chopra,Ramiro Rodriguez,Daniel Soo
+1 Authors
Sarbjit Singh Chopra’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
They shared in-depth analysis on key aspects of international arbitration in Singapore, covering topics such as arbitration agreements, governing legislation, local courts' powers, interim measures, and procedural rules.

Explore our perspectives on emerging trends shaping arbitration practice in Singapore and recent developments addressing current challenges in the field.

Click HERE to access the full Singapore chapter.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Sarbjit Singh Chopra
Sarbjit Singh Chopra
Photo of Ramiro Rodriguez
Ramiro Rodriguez
Photo of Priyank Srivastava
Priyank Srivastava
Photo of Daniel Soo
Daniel Soo
