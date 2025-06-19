Arbitration World: The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC)–Part 1 (Podcast)

Joan Lim-Casanova is joined by Vivekananda Neelakantan (Registrar of the SIAC) to discuss some of the key features of arbitration...

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.

This publication is issued by K&L Gates Straits Law LLC, a Singapore law firm with full Singapore law and representation capacity, and to whom any Singapore law queries should be addressed. K&L Gates Straits Law is the Singapore office of K&L Gates, a fully integrated global law firm with lawyers located on five continents.

Joan Lim-Casanova is joined by Vivekananda Neelakantan (Registrar of the SIAC) to discuss some of the key features of arbitration under the SIAC Arbitration Rules 2025, including the recent amendments to the Rules.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.