Enforcement Of Judgments In Civil And Commercial Matters

While the foreign judgments that may be recognised or enforced under the CCAA are not limited to money judgments, there are several exceptions to recognition or enforcement as set out at sections 9 and 10 of the CCAA, such as:

a complete and certified copy of the foreign judgment (including the reasons, if any, for the decision of the court which gave the judgment);

the exclusive choice of court agreement applicable to the dispute in relation to which the foreign judgment was obtained, a certified copy of that agreement or any other evidence of the existence of that agreement;

where the foreign judgment was given by default, the original or a certified copy of a document showing that the party in default was notified of (1) the document by which the proceedings were instituted, or (2) an equivalent document;

any other documents necessary to establish: (1) that the foreign judgment has effect in the State of origin, (2) where the foreign judgment or part of the foreign judgment is to be enforced, that the judgment or that part (as the case may be) is enforceable in the State of origin, and (3) any matter that could affect the Court's decision whether or not to recognise or recognise enforce the foreign judgment.

The affidavit must also state, to the best of the information or belief of the deponent (see Order 37, Rule 2(2) of the ROC):

that the judgment, the whole or part of which is to be recognised or recognised and enforced, is a foreign judgment within the meaning of section 2(1) of the CCAA;

where the foreign judgment or part of the foreign judgment is to be recognised, that the judgment or that part (as the case may be) has effect in the State of origin;

where the foreign judgment or part of the foreign judgment is to be enforced, that the judgment or that part (as the case may be) is enforceable in the State of origin;

that the exclusive choice of court agreement, applicable to the dispute in relation to which the foreign judgment was obtained, was concluded in a civil or commercial matter;

that (1) at the date of the application, the foreign judgment, or the part of the foreign judgment to be recognised or recognised and enforced, has not been satisfied or the amount in respect of which, at the date of the application, the foreign judgment, or (2) the part of the foreign judgment to be recognised or recognised and enforced, remains unsatisfied;

that the foreign judgment does not relate to a matter mentioned in section 9 or 10 of the CCAA to which the CCAA does not apply;

that there are no circumstances under Part 3 of the CCAA in which the Court must refuse to recognise or enforce the foreign judgment;

whether there are any circumstances under Part 3 of the CCAA in which the Court may refuse to recognise or enforce the foreign judgment; and

where there are circumstances in which the Court may refuse to recognise or enforce the foreign judgment, each reason why the Court should nevertheless recognise or enforce the judgment.

Once the order for recognition or recognition and enforcement is granted, the judgment creditor must draw up the court order, which must state (1) that any party, to the case or proceedings in which the foreign judgment or judicial settlement was obtained, may apply to set aside the court order, (2) the period within which the party must file the application to set aside the court order (which is 28 days after the date on which the court order and the copy of the foreign judgment were served on that party, unless otherwise stated by the Court), and (3) that the court order will not take effect until the expiration of that period: Order 37, Rule 6(3) of the ROC.

Thereafter and within 28 days after the date on which the court order is made, serve the court order, together with a copy of the foreign judgment, personally on every party to the case or proceedings in which the foreign judgment was obtained: Order 37, Rule 6(2) of the ROC. Within 14 days after service, the judgment creditor must file and serve an affidavit of service on that party of the court order and the copy of the foreign judgment: Order 37, Rule 6(5) of the ROC.

Once recognised, the foreign judgment can be enforced with the same tools available to any other local judgment issued by the Singapore courts.