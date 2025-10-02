International Arbitration Laws And Regulations Singapore 2025

1. Arbitration Agreements

1.1 What, if any, are the legal requirements of an arbitration agreement under the laws of your jurisdiction?

An arbitration agreement must be in writing.

This means that it must be recorded in any form, regardless of whether it forms part of a written contract.

The legislative statutes governing arbitration in Singapore are the International Arbitration Act 1994 (the "IAA")1 and the Arbitration Act 2001 (the "AA"). Both the IAA and the AA adopt Option 1 of Article 7 of the 2006 Amendments to the 1985 UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration (the "Model Law").

An arbitration agreement is defined as an agreement by the parties to submit to arbitration all or certain disputes that have arisen or that may arise between them in respect of a defined legal relationship, whether contractual or not.

1.2 What other elements ought to be incorporated in an arbitration agreement?

The agreement should be clear as to the matters it covers.

The simpler the better. Convoluted, multi-tiered arbitration agreements often result in undesirable outcomes. For instance, it may result in it being unclear whether the tribunal has jurisdiction over a matter in dispute.

If parties have agreed to use a specific arbitral institution, they should consider using the sample agreement provided by the institution, although some of such sample agreements are too generic and if they are, the parties should supplement them.

In our view, a comprehensive (yet simple) arbitration agreement should include the following:

The arbitral institution that will administer the arbitration (where applicable).

Arbitral rules that will apply to the arbitration.

Seat of the arbitration.

Number of arbitrators (either one or three).

Language of the arbitration.

Venue, which may be different from the seat.

The law that governs the arbitration agreement. This is particularly important where multiple jurisdictions are involved in the transaction or matter.

Exclusions or other modifications to chosen arbitral rules, if applicable. For instance, many institutions now contemplate "expedited procedure rules" that may apply in some instances to claims of up to a certain amount, typically providing for a single arbitrator and an abridged timeline. If the parties wish for such expedited procedure rules not to apply, they should also state so in the arbitration agreement.

Finally, while not essential, the parties could include express provisions regarding court proceedings commenced under the rules of the seat of the arbitration. For example, if the seat of the arbitration is Singapore, parties may want to opt for any court proceedings commenced under the IAA in relation to the arbitration to be commenced, heard and adjudicated before the Singapore International Commercial Court (the "SICC").

1.3 What has been the approach of the national courts to the enforcement of arbitration agreements?

Singapore is a pro-arbitration jurisdiction and courts will generally enforce agreements to arbitrate so long as they are capable of being performed.

If a party to an arbitration agreement commences proceedings before the Singapore courts in breach of the arbitration agreement, any other party to the arbitration agreement may apply for a stay of the court proceedings in favour of arbitration.

Under the IAA, international arbitration agreements must be enforced (i.e. the application for a stay of proceedings must be granted) unless the arbitration agreement is null and void, inoperative or incapable of being performed.

Under the AA, the court has broader discretion to allow the court proceedings to continue despite a domestic arbitration agreement. However, the court will generally enforce the arbitration agreement if:

there is no sufficient reason why the matter should not be referred to arbitration in accordance with the arbitration agreement; and the party seeking to enforce the arbitration agreement was (when proceedings in court were commenced), and remains, ready and willing to do all things necessary to the proper conduct of the arbitration.

If a party to an arbitration agreement commences proceedings before the courts of a foreign jurisdiction, and the arbitration agreement provides for the arbitration to be seated in Singapore, the Singapore courts have the power to grant an anti-suit injunction to restrain foreign proceedings.

In determining whether an anti-suit injunction should be granted to restrain foreign court proceedings, the court will first consider whether the proceedings have been commenced in breach of the arbitration agreement – i.e. whether the dispute in the foreign jurisdiction falls within the scope of the arbitration agreement between the parties.

If the proceedings were commenced in breach of the arbitration agreement, the court will generally grant an anti-suit injunction unless there are strong reasons not to do so, provided that the application was brought promptly such that the foreign proceedings have not been allowed to reach an advanced stage.

2. Governing Legislation

2.1 What legislation governs the enforcement of arbitration proceedings in your jurisdiction?

The principal legislation governing the enforcement of arbitration agreements is the IAA (in respect of international arbitrations) and the AA (in respect of domestic arbitrations).

2.2 Does the same arbitration law govern both domestic and international arbitration proceedings? If not, how do they differ?

No. International arbitration proceedings are governed by the IAA whereas domestic arbitration proceedings are governed by the AA.

Given its position as a global and regional commercial, financial and legal hub, many international arbitrations have their seat in Singapore.

For the purposes of the IAA, an arbitration agreement is international if:

one of the parties had at the time of the agreement a place of business outside Singapore; the place of arbitration is outside the state in which the parties have their places of business; the place where a substantial part of the commercial obligations is to be performed is outside the state in which the parties have their places of business; the place with which the subject-matter of the dispute is most closely connected is outside the state in which the parties have their places of business; or the parties have expressly agreed that the subject-matter of the dispute is in relation to more than one country.

In addition, section 5(1) of the IAA provides that the IAA may apply to domestic arbitrations if the parties to the arbitration agreement agree in writing that the IAA or the Model Law is to apply to the arbitration.

The primary difference between international arbitrations (governed by the IAA) and domestic arbitrations (governed by the AA) is that the courts have more oversight over the latter. Some key differences are as follows:

Enforcement of arbitration agreements – Under the IAA, the court must stay proceedings brought in breach of an arbitration agreement unless it is null and void, inoperable or incapable of being performed.Under the AA, the court retains the discretion to allow court proceedings to continue if, for instance, it is of the view that there are sufficient reasons why the dispute should not be referred to arbitration. Determinations on preliminary points of law – Under the AA, questions of law may be referred to the Singapore courts with the consent of all parties and with the permission of the arbitral tribunal, if the question of law is one that would substantially affect the rights of the parties to the arbitration.Under the IAA, the courts do not have this power. Appeals – Under the IAA, the court may only hear appeals on the tribunal's ruling on its own jurisdiction.Under the AA, certain decisions on points of law or findings of fact may be appealed to the courts of Singapore. Powers in support of arbitral proceedings –The IAA grants an arbitral tribunal broad powers, and the tribunal can generally grant the same kind of relief that can be granted by the High Court of Singapore. The court will only exercise its powers in support of arbitration if the tribunal lacks the power to do so or is unable for the time being to act effectively.On the other hand, the AA grants limited powers to a domestic arbitral tribunal. For example, a domestic arbitral tribunal is not empowered to grant interim injunctions, and such relief must be sought from the court.

2.3 Is the law governing international arbitration based on the UNCITRAL Model Law? Are there significant differences between the two?

Yes, the IAA expressly incorporates the Model Law and gives the same the force of law in Singapore, subject to very few amendments contained in the IAA itself.

Some of these amendments are as follows:

Expanded definition of "international arbitration" – The IAA expands the definition of "international arbitration" contained in Article 1(3) of the Model law, and includes: where at least one of the parties has its place of business outside Singapore at the time the arbitration agreement was concluded; where the place of arbitration, the place where a substantial part of the parties' obligations are to be performed, or the place to which the subject matter of the dispute is more closely connected, falls outside the country in which the parties have their place of business; and where the parties have expressly agreed that the subject matter of the arbitration agreement relates to more than one country. Additional grounds for setting aside – The IAA adds two grounds for setting aside an award: (i) where the award was procured by fraud or corruption; or (ii) where the award was made in breach of the rules of natural justice, provided this breach prejudiced the rights of a party. Default rules for appointment of arbitrators – The IAA departs from the default rules in the Model Law, by providing that the default number of arbitrators is a single arbitrator, as opposed to three arbitrators.Where the arbitration is to be heard by three arbitrators, the claimant (or claimants) must appoint an arbitrator on or before sending their request for arbitration. The respondent (or respondents) must appoint an arbitrator within 30 days of receiving the request for arbitration. Exclusion of Part VIII of the Model Law – The IAA gives the Model Law the force of law in Singapore, except for Chapter VIII on recognition and enforcement of awards. However, the courts in Singapore have recognised that, notwithstanding the exclusion of Chapter VIII, the basis for refusing enforcement of a Singapore arbitration award under section 19 of the IAA includes the grounds contained in Article 36(1) of the Model Law, whereas the grounds for refusing enforcement of a foreign award are set out in the New York Convention.

2.4 To what extent are there mandatory rules governing international arbitration proceedings sited in your jurisdiction?

Certain aspects of the IAA are expressed in mandatory terms, meaning neither the parties nor the tribunal can derogate from them. The IAA expressly provides that the parties are free to adopt institutional rules only to the extent that they are not inconsistent with those parts of the IAA or the Model Law that are mandatory.

There is no exhaustive list as to which parts of the IAA or the Model Law are considered "mandatory", and it would be a question of statutory interpretation to determine whether any specific provision was intended to have mandatory effect.

Importantly, no inconsistency arises simply because the rules chosen by the parties provide for something on which the IAA or the Model Law is silent. Likewise, no inconsistency arises simply because the IAA or the Model Law provides for something on which the rules chosen by the parties are silent.

There are clear provisions that are not mandatory, generally expressed as provisions that apply "unless the parties have otherwise agreed".

Some key provisions that are generally understood to be mandatory are:

that an arbitration agreement must be in writing; the arbitrator's duty to treat the parties with equality; the exclusion of liability for an arbitrator's negligence or any mistake in law, fact or procedure; that the Limitation Act 1959 (the "Limitation Act") and the Foreign Limitation Periods Act 2012 (the "Foreign Limitation Periods Act") apply to arbitration proceedings seated in Singapore. Any arbitration agreement that provides that, for the purposes of limitation, the cause of action will not accrue until after an award is made shall have no effect, and the cause of action will be deemed to have accrued as if no such agreement was in place; and that a dispute may not be determined by arbitration if it is contrary to public policy to do so. Case law has explained that a dispute must be arbitrable under the public policy of Singapore (as the law of the seat) and under the public policy of the law of the arbitration agreement (where this law is not Singapore law).

3. Jurisdiction

3.1 Are there any subject matters that may not be referred to arbitration under the governing law of your jurisdiction? What is the general approach used in determining whether or not a dispute is "arbitrable"?

Section 11(1) of the IAA provides that any dispute is arbitrable if the subject matter of the dispute falls within the scope of an arbitration agreement. However, a dispute is considered non-arbitrable if the subject matter of the dispute is of such a nature as to make it contrary to public policy for that dispute to be resolved by arbitration.

However, the IAA provides for a presumption of arbitrability if the subject matter of the dispute falls within the scope of an arbitration agreement. Similarly, in the judgment of Larsen Oil and Gas Pte Ltd v Petroprod Ltd (in official liquidation in the Cayman Islands and in compulsory liquidation in Singapore) [2011] 3 SLR 414, the Singapore Court of Appeal has found that there is "ordinarily a presumption of arbitrability where the words of an arbitration clause are wide enough to embrace a dispute, unless it is shown that parliament intended to preclude the use of arbitration for the particular type of dispute in question (as evidenced by the statute's text or legislative history), or that there is an inherent conflict between arbitration and the public policy considerations involved in that particular type of dispute".

Recent case law has also made clear that, at the pre-award stage, the issue of arbitrability falls to be determined under: (i) Singapore law (as the law of the seat); and (ii) the law governing the arbitration agreement, if this law is not Singapore law.

For example, where the arbitration agreement provides for Singapore as the seat of the arbitration but the arbitration agreement is governed by a foreign law, a dispute may not be referred to arbitration unless the public policy of both jurisdictions permits such a referral.

This also means that where it is against the public policy of Singapore to allow a certain dispute to be resolved by way of arbitration, the dispute is not arbitrable even if the arbitration agreement is governed by a law that would permit its resolution by arbitration.

Generally, disputes relating to the rights of specific parties that are of a commercial nature are arbitrable. Disputes that would affect the rights of non-parties, or have a broader public dimension, may be non-arbitrable. The list of matters that may not be resolved by way of arbitration under Singapore law is not closed, but is understood to include the following:

citizenship or legitimacy of marriage issues; validity of registration of trade marks or patents issues; grants of statutory licences; winding-up of companies; bankruptcies of debtors; regulatory legislation relating to anti-trust issues; trade practices issues; consumer protection issues; or environmental protection and planning issues.

3.2 Is an arbitral tribunal permitted to rule on the question of its own jurisdiction?

Yes. An arbitral tribunal in Singapore is statutorily endowed with the power to rule on the question of its own jurisdiction.

Under the IAA, the arbitral tribunal's decision may be appealed to the Singapore courts if:

the tribunal determines, as a preliminary issue, that it has jurisdiction; or the tribunal determines, at any point in the proceedings, that it does not have jurisdiction.

3.3 What is the approach of the national courts in your jurisdiction towards a party who commences court proceedings in apparent breach of an arbitration agreement?

The powers of the Singapore courts differ in relation to international and domestic arbitrations.

Under the IAA, the courts must order a stay of domestic court proceedings if they are commenced in breach of an operable arbitration agreement. Under the AA, the courts have some discretion as to whether a stay of proceedings should be granted. However, the court will ordinarily stay domestic proceedings in favour of arbitration.

In relation to proceedings commenced in foreign jurisdictions, the courts of Singapore will generally grant an injunction to restrain proceedings commenced in breach of an arbitration agreement if:

the proceedings have, prima facie, been commenced in breach of an arbitration agreement; and there are no strong reasons to allow the court proceedings to continue, such as the subject matter of the dispute being incapable of resolution by way of arbitration because it would be contrary to public policy to do so. In this regard, the relevant public policy would be the policy of the law governing the arbitration agreement and the law of the seat.

3.4 Under what circumstances can a national court address the issue of the jurisdiction and competence of an arbitral tribunal? What is the standard of review in respect of a tribunal's decision as to its own jurisdiction?

The courts of Singapore address the issue of jurisdiction and competence at three junctures:

at the pre-award stage, if a party appeals a tribunal's ruling that (i) it has jurisdiction, as a preliminary issue, or (ii) it has no jurisdiction, at any stage of the proceedings; during proceedings to set-aside an award arising out of a Singapore-seated arbitration; and during proceedings to resist enforcement of an arbitral award.

At each of these junctures, the court will look at the issue de novo.

3.5 Under what, if any, circumstances does the national law of your jurisdiction allow an arbitral tribunal to assume jurisdiction over individuals or entities which are not themselves party to an agreement to arbitrate?

Singapore law recognises that the tribunal's jurisdiction derives solely from the parties' agreement to arbitrate.

Accordingly, an arbitral tribunal may only assume jurisdiction over parties to the arbitration agreement, unless the non-party expressly consents to the tribunal's jurisdiction.

3.6 What laws or rules prescribe limitation periods for the commencement of arbitrations in your jurisdiction and what is the typical length of such periods? Do the national courts of your jurisdiction consider such rules procedural or substantive, i.e., what choice of law rules govern the application of limitation periods?

The Limitation Act and the Foreign Limitation Periods Act both apply for the commencement of arbitration proceedings.

Under the Limitation Act, claims in contract or in tort must generally be brought within six years from the date the cause of action arose. The Limitation Act creates a procedural, as opposed to substantive, time bar.

The Foreign Limitation Periods Act provides that where a foreign law applies to any matter, the limitation period applicable under that foreign law would apply to the proceedings in question. The issue of whether this time bar is procedural or substantive will likely depend on the foreign law being applied.

However, in the context of arbitration, the Singapore courts have made clear that claims that are time-barred by statute are generally inadmissible, but not extinguished. Accordingly, the tribunal retains jurisdiction to hear time-barred claims, and the tribunal's decision to admit a claim that is time-barred may not be reviewed on the grounds that the tribunal lacked the jurisdiction to do so.

3.7 What is the effect in your jurisdiction of pending insolvency proceedings affecting one or more of the parties to ongoing arbitration proceedings?

The Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018 (the "IRDA") applies to the insolvency of companies incorporated in Singapore. There are three main types of insolvency proceedings under the IRDA: (i) schemes of arrangement; (ii) judicial management; and (iii) winding up.

The provisions set out in the IRDA are applicable to insolvency proceedings commenced after 30 July 2020. Proceedings commenced before that date would be subject to similar provisions in the Companies Act, which are not materially different for the purposes of their impact on arbitral proceedings.

An automatic moratorium comes into force upon the making of an application for a scheme of arrangement or judicial management. During the automatic moratorium period, legal proceedings (including arbitration proceedings) may not be commenced or continued without leave of court.

The court may also order that proceedings against a company be restrained when an application to wind up the company is presented, but before the company is actually wound up.

When an application for a scheme of arrangement is decided by the court, the court is empowered to make a further order to restrain the commencement or continuance of proceedings against the company and will usually grant such an order if a party requests the same.

Where a winding up or judicial management order is granted, no proceedings may be commenced or continued against the company without the leave of, and subject to the conditions imposed by, the court or judicial manager, as the case may be.

Accordingly, in the event that insolvency proceedings under the IRDA are commenced against a party to the arbitration, the said arbitration will likely have to be stayed unless leave of court or, where relevant, the consent of the judicial manager is given.

However, these restrictions arise out of the IRDA, and not the IAA. As such, they would not be applicable to insolvency proceedings in foreign jurisdictions even if the arbitration is seated in Singapore. The nature and effect of those foreign proceedings on a Singapore-seated arbitration would depend on the law of that jurisdiction and applicable international treaties.

4. Choice of Law Rules

4.1 How is the law applicable to the substance of a dispute determined?

Singapore law does not prescribe specific choice of law rules that would be applicable to arbitration proceedings. For example, there is no provision that stipulates that a Singapore-seated arbitration must apply Singapore law, or even Singapore choice of law rules. Accordingly, the appropriate choice of law analysis falls to be determined by the arbitral tribunal itself unless the parties agree otherwise.

The Arbitration Rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre ("SIAC") (7th Edition, 1 January 2025) ("SIAC Rules 2025") (which came into effect on 1 January 2025) expressly provide that the tribunal must apply the law or rules of law chosen by the parties as applicable to the substance of the dispute. Failing such choice by the parties, the tribunal will apply the law or rules of law it determines to be appropriate.

4.2 In what circumstances will mandatory laws (of the seat or of another jurisdiction) prevail over the law chosen by the parties?

With respect to the substance of the dispute, the parties' choice of law will prevail over the law of the seat.

However, Singapore law may be applicable, in a jurisdictional sense, to determine whether the subject matter of the dispute is capable of resolution by way of arbitration. As such, even if the subject matter of the dispute is arbitrable under the law chosen by the parties, a Singapore-seated tribunal would lack jurisdiction if the matter is not arbitrable under Singapore law.

4.3 What choice of law rules govern the formation, validity, and legality of arbitration agreements?

The formation, validity and legality of arbitration agreements will be determined by the law of the arbitration agreement itself. This law may be different from the law of the contract or the law of the seat of the arbitration.

If the parties have not expressly identified the law governing the arbitration agreement, the starting point under Singapore law is that the law governing the arbitration agreement is the same as the law governing the contract itself, unless this presumption is displaced by other indicia. For example, this presumption may be displaced where the law of the seat chosen by the parties is materially different from the law governing the agreement, or where the law governing the arbitration agreement would have the effect of rendering the arbitration agreement invalid.

5. Selection of Arbitral Tribunal

5.1 Are there any limits to the parties' autonomy to select arbitrators?

No, Singapore law does not impose any limits on the parties' autonomy to select arbitrators.

5.2 If the parties' chosen method for selecting arbitrators fails, is there a default procedure?

Yes. Under the IAA the default number of arbitrators is a sole arbitrator. Where the parties fail to agree on an arbitrator, the arbitrator is to be appointed by the President of the SIAC Court of Arbitration.

Where there are only two parties to the arbitration, but the parties have agreed to appoint three arbitrators, each party must appoint one arbitrator, and the parties must by agreement appoint the third arbitrator.

Where the parties fail to agree on the appointment of the third arbitrator within 30 days after one party requests the other to do so, the third arbitrator shall be appointed by the President of the SIAC Court of Arbitration.

Where there are more than two parties, and the parties have agreed to appoint three arbitrators but fail to agree on the procedure for their appointment:

the claimant(s) shall appoint one arbitrator on or before sending its request for arbitration; the respondent(s) shall appoint one arbitrator within 30 days of receiving its request for arbitration; and the two party-appointed arbitrators shall, by agreement, appoint the presiding arbitrator within 60 days after the respondent receives the request for arbitration.

If either party fails to appoint an arbitrator as set out above, then, upon the request of a party, all three arbitrators will be appointed by the President of the SIAC Court of Arbitration, who shall designate one of them to be the presiding arbitrator.

If the two party-appointed arbitrators fail to appoint a presiding arbitrator as set out above, then, upon the request of a party, the presiding arbitrator shall be appointed by the President of the SIAC Court of Arbitration.

5.3 Can a court intervene in the selection of arbitrators? If so, how?

No, this power has been delegated to the President of the SIAC Court of Arbitration under section 8(2) of the IAA.

However, and pursuant to section 8(3) of the IAA, the Chief Justice of Singapore may, if he or she thinks fit, appoint any other person to exercise the powers of the President of the SIAC Court of Arbitration conferred by section 8(2) of the IAA.

5.4 What are the requirements (if any) imposed by law or issued by arbitration institutions within your jurisdiction as to arbitrator independence, neutrality and/or impartiality and for disclosure of potential conflicts of interest for arbitrators?

For international arbitrations, the IAA requires that a prospective arbitrator disclose any circumstances likely to give rise to justifiable doubts as to his impartiality or independence when they are approached in connection with their possible appointment. This obligation continues throughout the arbitral proceedings and any such circumstances must be disclosed without delay.

The IAA also requires that the parties be treated with equality and be given a full opportunity to present their case.

For domestic arbitrations, the AA imposes similar duties.

The SIAC Rules 2025 provide that an arbitrator must be and remain independent and impartial. Prior to their appointment, a prospective arbitrator must disclose in writing to the Registrar of the SIAC any circumstances that may give rise to justifiable doubts as to their impartiality or independence, and indicate if they do not possess any qualifications agreed by the parties. After their appointment, arbitrators have a continuing obligation to immediately disclose in writing to the Registrar, the parties and the other arbitrators (if any) any circumstances that may give rise to justifiable doubts as to their impartiality or independence.

The SIAC also applies a Code of Ethics for arbitrators, which further supplements the above requirements.

6. Procedural Rules

6.1 Are there laws or rules governing the procedure of arbitration in your jurisdiction? If so, do those laws or rules apply to all arbitral proceedings sited in your jurisdiction?

No, the parties are generally free to decide on the applicable procedure for an arbitration seated in Singapore, and the arbitrator is given broad latitude to determine issues of procedure.

In respect of domestic arbitrations, the AA provides certain default provisions for the filing of statements of claim and defence, the conduct of hearings and written proceedings, and the consolidation of arbitral proceedings. However, the parties are free to depart from this procedure by agreement.

6.2 In arbitration proceedings conducted in your jurisdiction, are there any particular procedural steps that are required by law?

No. Generally, procedural steps may be determined by agreement of the parties, or by the arbitral tribunal in the absence of such agreement.

However, practitioners must be mindful of procedural requirements that may affect the enforceability of awards issued by Singapore-seated tribunals in other jurisdictions (such as Indonesia and Vietnam). Such jurisdictions may require certain procedural steps to be followed in the arbitration or following the arbitration.

6.3 Are there any particular rules that govern the conduct of counsel from your jurisdiction in arbitral proceedings sited in your jurisdiction? If so: (i) do those same rules also govern the conduct of counsel from your jurisdiction in arbitral proceedings sited elsewhere; and (ii) do those same rules also govern the conduct of counsel from countries other than your jurisdiction in arbitral proceedings sited in your jurisdiction?

The requirements of the Legal Professional (Professional Conduct) Rules 2015 are applicable to Singapore-qualified counsel in arbitral proceedings governed by the IAA or the AA. These are the same ethical rules that govern the conduct of counsel in proceedings before the Singapore courts.

However, these rules do not apply to foreign counsel acting in a Singapore-seated arbitration.

Beyond national legislation, the SIAC also applies a Code of Ethics for arbitrators which further supplements the above requirements.

6.4 What powers and duties does the national law of your jurisdiction impose upon arbitrators?

Powers

The IAA grants broad powers to an arbitral tribunal seated in Singapore, including the power to grant any remedy or relief that could be granted by the High Court in civil proceedings.

Unless the parties have agreed to the contrary, the tribunal has the power to administer oaths or take affirmations of witnesses, and to adopt inquisitorial processes.

The tribunal also has the power to decide its own procedure and conduct the arbitration as it deems appropriate, unless the parties have agreed otherwise.

The IAA also expressly empowers a tribunal to make orders or give directions to any party for:

security for costs; discovery of documents and discovery of facts; giving of evidence by affidavit; the preservation, interim custody or sale of any property that is or forms part of the subject matter of the dispute; the taking of samples, making of observations or carrying out of experiments on any property that forms part of the dispute; the preservation and interim custody of any evidence for the purposes of the proceedings; securing the amount in dispute; preventing the dissipation of assets; an interim injunction or any other interim measure; and enforcing any obligation of confidentiality.

However, the arbitral tribunal does not have powers to enforce its orders and/or directions. A party may make an application to the High Court of Singapore to enforce the tribunal's orders and/or directions as if they were orders of the High Court.

Duties

In contrast, the formal duties of a tribunal are relatively narrow in scope. These include the continuing duty to declare conflicts of interest, to treat the parties with equality, and to provide each party the opportunity to present its case.

6.5 Are there rules restricting the appearance of lawyers from other jurisdictions in legal matters in your jurisdiction and, if so, is it clear that such restrictions do not apply to arbitration proceedings sited in your jurisdiction?

Yes, only Singapore-qualified lawyers practising in Singapore law practices have rights of appearance before the courts of Singapore. This restriction includes proceedings in the High Court in support of a Singapore-seated arbitration. Foreign counsel may apply to be admitted on an ad hoc basis where the issues of law require special expertise, but such applications are rarely granted.

In some circumstances, registered foreign lawyers may appear before the SICC, if the matter has no connection to Singapore or relates to issues of foreign law.

The IAA creates an express exception for arbitrators and counsel appearing in arbitrations governed by the IAA or the AA. As such, there is no restriction on foreign counsel appearing in Singapore-seated arbitrations.

6.6 To what extent are there laws or rules in your jurisdiction providing for arbitrator immunity?

The IAA expressly excludes an arbitrator's liability for: (i) negligence in respect of any act or omission done in the capacity of an arbitrator; and (ii) any mistake in law, fact or procedure made in the course of arbitral proceedings or in the making of an arbitral award.

6.7 Do the national courts have jurisdiction to deal with procedural issues arising during an arbitration?

The Singapore courts have limited powers to interfere with the conduct of an arbitration, particularly in relation to procedural issues.

Generally, the courts' jurisdiction over procedural matters only arises in an application to set aside an award on the basis of a breach of natural justice, but even then courts will give a wide margin of discretion to the tribunal. Parties who form the view that a tribunal has acted in breach of natural justice are expected to raise their concerns directly with the tribunal, and the courts will look unfavourably at applications to set aside awards if the dissatisfied party has kept silent during the course of the arbitration, and merely reserved its position.

However, if the tribunal is not empowered, or is unable for the time being to act, the courts may exercise their powers in support of arbitration, including by ordering the preservation and custody of property and evidence, securing the amount in dispute, preventing the dissipation of assets or enforcing any obligation of confidentiality.

7. Preliminary Relief and Interim Measures

7.1 Is an arbitral tribunal in your jurisdiction permitted to award preliminary or interim relief? If so, what types of relief? Must an arbitral tribunal seek the assistance of a court to do so?

Yes, a tribunal is empowered to make orders to grant an interim injunction or any other form of interim relief, and to award any relief that may be granted by the High Court in civil proceedings.

The tribunal may grant this relief without the assistance of a court, although the enforcement of the tribunal's order would require the court's assistance. If the court grants permission to enforce the tribunal's order as if it were an order of court, then non-compliance with such an order may give rise to criminal liability for contempt of court.

7.2 Is a court entitled to grant preliminary or interim relief in proceedings subject to arbitration? In what circumstances? Can a party's request to a court for relief have any effect on the jurisdiction of the arbitration tribunal?

The court may grant interim measures in support of an ongoing arbitration, including the following:

the preservation, interim custody or sale of any property that is or forms part of the subject matter of the dispute; the taking of samples, making of observations or carrying out of experiments on any property that forms part of the dispute; the preservation and interim custody of any evidence for the purposes of the proceedings; securing the amount in dispute; preventing the dissipation of assets; an interim injunction or any other interim measure; and enforcing any obligation of confidentiality.

However, the court may not grant this relief unless the tribunal is not empowered to do so, or the tribunal is unable, for the time being, to act effectively.

The court's exercise of this power would not affect the jurisdiction of the tribunal. Any relief granted by the court in support of an arbitration will cease to have effect if the tribunal (provided it has the power to do so) makes an order expressly relating to the same subject matter.

7.3 In practice, what is the approach of the national courts to requests for interim relief by parties to arbitration agreements?

Courts in Singapore will generally grant interim relief in support of an arbitration if the tribunal is unable to do so.

7.4 Under what circumstances will a national court of your jurisdiction issue an anti-suit injunction in aid of an arbitration?

Singapore is a pro-arbitration jurisdiction and the Singapore courts will readily hold parties to their agreement to arbitrate, provided the said agreement is operable.

The threshold for granting an anti-suit injunction is relatively low where the parties are seeking to enforce an arbitration agreement. A court will ordinarily grant anti-suit relief if:

the party seeking the injunction can show, on a prima facie basis, that the foreign proceedings have been commenced in breach of a valid arbitration agreement; and there are no strong reasons for refusing the grant of an injunction, provided that the application was brought promptly.

7.5 Does the law of your jurisdiction allow for the national court and/or arbitral tribunal to order security for costs?

Under the IAA, security for costs in an arbitration may only be granted by the tribunal itself.

The tribunal may not make an order for security of costs solely on the basis that the claimant is located, or has its central management and control, outside Singapore. In practice, security for costs is sparingly granted.

The courts, however, may grant an order for security for costs in the context of an application to stay Singapore proceedings in favour of arbitration, as the court may grant such a stay subject to any conditions it deems appropriate. Strictly speaking, this would not be an order made in relation to the arbitral proceedings, but an order made in the court proceedings where the stay is sought.

7.6 What is the approach of national courts to the enforcement of preliminary relief and interim measures ordered by arbitral tribunals in your jurisdiction and in other jurisdictions?

Any order or direction made by an arbitral tribunal in a Singapore-seated arbitration, including those made by an emergency arbitrator, may be enforced as if they were orders of the High Court.

A party seeking to enforce such an order would have to file an application for permission to enforce it as if it were an order of the High Court, and if permission is granted, may enter judgment on the terms of the order.

The court has discretion as to whether to grant such permission. While the courts have acknowledged that they cannot merely "rubber stamp" the tribunal's orders or directions, a party resisting an enforcement application would have to meet a high threshold before permission is refused.

In exercising this discretion, a court is not empowered to review or set aside the tribunal's decision. However, the court may refuse permission if the enforcement of the order would be in excess of the court's own powers, against public policy (meaning the enforcement would be against basic principles of justice), or an abuse of process.

8. Evidentiary Matters

8.1 What rules of evidence (if any) apply to arbitral proceedings in your jurisdiction?

An arbitral tribunal has broad powers to determine its own procedure, including rules of evidence. Unless the parties have agreed otherwise, the Model Law expressly confers the tribunal with the power to determine the admissibility, relevance, materiality and weight of any evidence.

As such, unless the parties have agreed otherwise, there are neither prescriptive nor proscriptive rules of evidence applicable to Singapore-seated arbitrations.

Parties commonly adopt the International Bar Association Rules on Taking of Evidence for the purposes of arbitral proceedings. However, unless the parties have expressly agreed to their application, or the tribunal determines that they be applicable, these rules would generally only serve as a guideline for the parties.

8.2 What powers does an arbitral tribunal have to order disclosure/discovery and to require the attendance of witnesses?

The IAA expressly grants a tribunal the power to give an order for discovery of documents and discovery of facts. The tribunal may also order the preservation or interim custody of any evidence for the purposes of arbitral proceedings.

8.3 Under what circumstances, if any, can a national court assist arbitral proceedings by ordering disclosure/discovery or requiring the attendance of witnesses?

The IAA expressly empowers the High Court to order the attendance of a witness or the production of documents.

The IAA makes a distinction between an order for discovery and an order for the production of documents. An order for discovery is broader than an order for production, and may include documents leading to a train of inquiry, which may assist a party in the arbitration. Such an order may only be granted by an arbitral tribunal.

In contrast, an order for production is a request for the delivery of specific documents, which the High Court is empowered to grant.

If a witness is in Singapore, the court may also grant an order to compel a witness to give evidence and/or produce specified documents before an arbitral tribunal.

However, the court will not exercise this power if it is, in effect, an order for discovery. The documents sought must be: (i) necessary, relevant and material; and (ii) identified with precision.

8.4 What, if any, laws, regulations or professional rules apply to the production of written and/or oral witness testimony? For example, must witnesses be sworn in before the tribunal and is cross-examination allowed?

Subject to the parties' agreement to the contrary, the tribunal is empowered to determine all issues of evidence, including whether such evidence is given in writing or through oral testimony.

There are neither prescriptive nor proscriptive rules in respect of how evidence is presented, and there is no general requirement that witnesses must be sworn in before the tribunal unless parties agree otherwise. A tribunal is empowered to administer oaths and affirmations of the parties and witnesses, unless the parties have agreed to the contrary.

Cross-examination of witnesses is allowed, although the nature and extent of this cross-examination may be dictated by the tribunal.

8.5 What is the scope of the privilege rules under the law of your jurisdiction? For example, do all communications with outside counsel and/or in-house counsel attract privilege? In what circumstances is privilege deemed to have been waived?

The scope of legal professional privilege in Singapore is set out in the Evidence Act 1893 (the "Evidence Act") and in common law. Common law privilege will apply insofar as it is not inconsistent with the Evidence Act.

Under both the Evidence Act and common law, parties are entitled to legal advice privilege, which protects all communication made between a client and its legal counsel. While the Evidence Act only applies to communications with lawyers in Singapore, common law privilege applies to advice received from foreign counsel.

This privilege applies to communications with outside legal counsel, whether under an express or implied retainer. Advice from in-house counsel may be privileged if: (i) the communication is confidential; (ii) the in-house counsel is legally qualified to render advice under Singapore law; and (iii) the advice was given in the capacity of a legal advisor.

Litigation privilege arises under common law and attaches to every communication (whether confidential or otherwise) that is made or prepared for the purposes of litigation. This privilege arises where the communication was made with a reasonable prospect of litigation, and for the dominant (but not necessarily sole) purpose of litigation. This privilege is not limited to communication with legal counsel and may extend to communications with third parties (including expert witnesses).

The privilege belongs to the client and may only be waived by the client. Such a waiver may occur if the documents are willingly disclosed to outside parties, whether in legal proceedings or otherwise.

Joint privilege may arise where parties are advised by the same legal counsel or have a joint interest in the subject matter of the communication when it is made. Where communications are subject to joint privilege, they are only privileged vis-à-vis third parties, but are not privileged as between the parties which are (or were) jointly advised.

For example, where parties to a shareholder's agreement are advised by the same legal counsel, the advice rendered to both parties would be admissible in a dispute between the same two parties, but would be inadmissible in a dispute against a third party.

Where communications are made between, for example, a company and its shareholders or a trustee and beneficiary, they may have a sufficient "joint interest" to attract privilege.

9. Making an Award

9.1 What, if any, are the legal requirements of an arbitral award? For example, is there any requirement under the law of your jurisdiction that the award contains reasons or that the arbitrators sign every page?

An arbitral award must comply with the requirements of Article 31 of the Model Law, which requires that:

The award must be made in writing and signed by the arbitrator(s). If there is more than one arbitrator, the award must be signed by a majority of arbitrators, and the reasons for which any signature is omitted must be stated. The award must state the reasons on which it is made, unless: (i) the parties have agreed that no reasons need to be stated; or (ii) the award is made on agreed terms following the settlement of the dispute. The award must state the date on which it is made and the place of arbitration. The signed award must be provided to all parties.

9.2 What powers (if any) do arbitral tribunals have to clarify, correct or amend an arbitral award?

A tribunal's power to clarify, correct or amend and arbitral award is set out in the Model Law. However, if the arbitration is governed by specific rules of arbitration, those rules shall apply and are given effect under the IAA, provided they are not inconsistent with any provision of the Model Law or the IAA, from which the parties cannot derogate.

Under the Model Law, an arbitral tribunal may correct any error in computation, clerical or typographical errors, or errors of a similar nature, whether at the request of a party or on its own initiative.

If both parties agree, a tribunal may also give an interpretation of a specific point or part of an award at the request of one of the parties.

A request for correction and/or interpretation by a party must be made within 30 days of the receipt of the award. The tribunal must then determine whether the request for correction is justified, and if so, correct the award within 30 days of the receipt of the request.

Where the tribunal corrects the award on its own initiative, it must do so within 30 days from the date of the award.

Except for the powers set out above, an arbitral tribunal may not vary, amend, correct, review, add to or revoke an award.

10. Challenge of an Award

10.1 On what bases, if any, are parties entitled to challenge an arbitral award made in your jurisdiction?

An arbitral award made in a Singapore-seated arbitration may only be challenged on the limited grounds set out in the IAA read with the Model Law. Importantly, the courts of Singapore may not review the substantive merits of an arbitral award.

These limited grounds are:

where a party to the arbitration agreement was under some incapacity; where the arbitration agreement is invalid under the law governing it (or absent an indication of the governing law of the arbitration agreement, the laws of Singapore); where the award goes beyond the scope of the dispute submitted to arbitration; where the composition of the arbitral tribunal or the arbitral procedure was not done in accordance with the parties' agreement (unless such an agreement was contrary to the Model Law), or absent such agreement, in accordance with the Model Law; where the subject matter of the dispute is non-arbitrable under the laws of Singapore; where the award conflicts with the public policy of Singapore; where the making of the award was induced by fraud or corruption; or where there has been a breach of natural justice in the making of the award, and the rights of a party have been prejudiced by such a breach.

10.2 Can parties agree to exclude any basis of challenge against an arbitral award that would otherwise apply as a matter of law?

Neither the IAA nor the Model Law clearly state whether any grounds for setting aside an award may be contractually excluded by the parties. At present, there has been no decision by the courts of Singapore as to whether this would be possible.

However, it is unlikely that an agreement to exclude certain grounds for a challenge will be effective given the nature of the grounds set out above. For example, if a party was under an incapacity and could not enter into an arbitration agreement in the first place, it would likely be incapable of agreeing to exclude grounds for setting aside an eventual award.

Similarly, if the arbitration agreement itself is invalid under the applicable law, then any agreement to exclude grounds for setting aside will likely be affected by the same invalidity.

Importantly, the IAA does not provide that any grounds may be excluded. This can be contrasted with section 49(2) of the AA, which allows parties to contractually exclude their right to appeal domestic awards to the courts of Singapore. Accordingly, it appears unlikely that parties can agree to exclude any ground for setting aside an arbitral award.

10.3 Can parties agree to expand the scope of appeal of an arbitral award beyond the grounds available in relevant national laws?

The parties would not be able to expand the scope of the court's powers to hear appeals in relation to arbitral awards made in international arbitrations governed by the IAA. In the context of such arbitrations, the courts of Singapore do not have jurisdiction to hear appeals on arbitral awards, and are limited to hearing appeals on the tribunal's rulings on jurisdiction. It is unlikely that the scope of the court's jurisdiction could be expanded by the parties' agreement.

However, it is open to the parties to agree to arbitral mechanisms for the appeal of an award. While the IAA provides that an arbitral award is final and binding on the parties, this provision does not affect the right of a person to challenge an award "by any available arbitral process of appeal or review". Accordingly, the parties may agree to appeal mechanisms such as those contained in the 2021 ICDR Optional Appellate Arbitration Rules, or the Rules of Arbitration of the Grain and Feed Trade Association ("GAFTA").

10.4 What is the procedure for appealing an arbitral award in your jurisdiction?

An international arbitration award governed by the IAA may not be appealed to the courts in Singapore.

However, parties may appeal a tribunal's ruling on its own jurisdiction. Such an appeal may be made on a preliminary ruling that the tribunal does have jurisdiction, or a ruling (at any stage) that the tribunal does not have jurisdiction.

Such an appeal must be made to the General Division of the High Court within 30 days of receiving notice of the tribunal's ruling. The filing of an appeal does not automatically stay the arbitral proceedings unless the courts order otherwise.

11. Enforcement of an Award

11.1 Has your jurisdiction signed and/or ratified the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards? Has it entered any reservations? What is the relevant national legislation?

Yes, Singapore ratified the New York Convention, and the relevant national legislation is Part 3 of the IAA.

Singapore has made the reciprocity reservation in respect of the New York Convention. This means that the Singapore courts will only enforce awards made in the territory of another contracting state to the New York Convention. For a full list of contracting states to the New York Convention, please refer to .

Notwithstanding this, pursuant to section 46(3) of the AA, arbitral awards made in non-contracting states to the New York Convention can be enforced in accordance with the procedure for enforcement of a domestic arbitral award.

11.2 Has your jurisdiction signed and/or ratified any regional Conventions concerning the recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards?

Singapore has not signed or ratified any such conventions other than the New York Convention.

11.3 What is the approach of the national courts in your jurisdiction towards the recognition and enforcement of arbitration awards in practice? What steps are parties required to take?

Singapore courts are pro-arbitration and will readily enforce arbitration awards unless there is a basis to refuse enforcement under the IAA or the New York Convention.

An arbitral award may be enforced by making an application for leave to enforce the award, either under section 19 of the IAA (for awards in Singapore-seated arbitrations) or section 30 of the IAA (for foreign awards). This application for leave may be made ex parte and must be supported by an affidavit.

The affidavit in support of the application must:

Exhibit the arbitration agreement and original award, or duly authenticated copies of the same. If these documents are not in English, a certified English translation must be provided. This translation must be done by a sworn translator, or by an official or consular agent of the country in which it was made. State the name and usual or last place of residence of the party seeking enforcement, and the party against whom enforcement is sought. If applicable, a statement that the award has not been complied with (in whole or in part) as of the date of the enforcement application.

There is no independent step for recognition of a foreign award if it is made in a country that is party to the New York Convention. An award that is enforceable is automatically found to be final and binding as between the parties.

A party seeking to resist enforcement may resist the application for leave to enforce, or may apply to set aside any enforcement order that is granted.

11.4 What is the effect of an arbitration award in terms of res judicata in your jurisdiction? Does the fact that certain issues have been finally determined by an arbitral tribunal preclude those issues from being re-heard in a national court and, if so, in what circumstances?

Yes, arbitral proceedings give rise to res judicata on issues that have been finally determined by the arbitral tribunal.

Res judicata may arise in three ways:

Issue estoppel arises where the tribunal's decision relates to the same issuebetween the same parties, in which case the courts will not allow the same parties to re-litigate the issue. These issues may be issues of law or fact. Cause of action estoppel arises where the tribunal has made a decision on a specific cause of action between the same parties. This estoppel prevents a party from asserting that a cause of action exists where it has been dismissed by an arbitral tribunal; or from denying that a cause of action exists where it has been recognised by an arbitral tribunal. The extended doctrine of res judicata relates to an abuse of process. This doctrine relates to arguments that were not, but could and should have been, raised to the arbitral tribunal. This doctrine may apply even if the parties or the causes of action raised in subsequent proceedings are different. The application of this doctrine is a fact-sensitive enquiry, but the overarching consideration is preventing an abuse of the court's process. A key consideration would be whether the subsequent proceedings are a collateral attack on the tribunal's decision, making it unjust to relitigate the issue.

However, Singapore courts have rejected the applicability of res judicata in the context of applications to refuse enforcement of an award. Res judicata would not arise in respect to the tribunal's decision on its own jurisdiction.

For example, where the tribunal has determined that an arbitration agreement was valid and operable, a party seeking to resist enforcement will not be barred by the doctrine of res judicata from raising validity of the arbitration agreement as a ground for refusing enforcement. The courts will review this question de novo.

Put simply, this is because if the arbitration agreement was invalid, the arbitrator would not have had the jurisdiction to determine the issue at all.

11.5 What is the standard for refusing enforcement of an arbitral award on the grounds of public policy?

The standard for refusing enforcement of an arbitral award on the basis of public policy is a high one. The courts have suggested that the standard for refusing enforcement on the grounds of public policy would be the same as the standard applied in setting aside applications on that ground.

The court will generally not disturb the finality of an arbitral award without good reason, and will have to be satisfied that some form of reprehensible or unconscionable conduct of sufficient gravity had contributed, in a material way, to procuring the award.

For example, the courts have recognised that fraud (including procedural fraud) would be a basis to refuse enforcement of an award, even if that award had not been set aside on that basis. However, strong and cogent evidence would have to be adduced in support of the allegation, and the courts will not make an inference of fraud.

12. Confidentiality

12.1 Are arbitral proceedings sited in your jurisdiction confidential? In what circumstances, if any, are proceedings not protected by confidentiality? What, if any, law governs confidentiality?

The Singapore courts have recognised that there is an implied obligation of confidentiality in respect of arbitral proceedings. This is a common law rule, which generally co-exists with confidentiality requirements of the rules applicable to the arbitration, but will generally apply where there is no express agreement as to confidentiality.

However, the scope of the common law obligation of confidentiality is not uniform, will depend on the context of each case, and may attach differently to different types of documents and proceedings. For example, a recent decision has recognised that arbitrators' deliberations are confidential, even if there is no statutory provision that protects them from disclosure.

The courts have also recognised a non-exhaustive list of exceptions to the obligation of confidentiality, which are:

where there is express or implied consent by the parties to disclosure; where disclosure is permitted by the arbitral tribunal or by the court; where disclosure is reasonably necessary for the protection of a legitimate interest of a party, including enforcement proceedings; and where the interests of justice or public interest require disclosure. This exception includes disclosure to relevant authorities where there are reasonable suspicions of criminal conduct, but does not extend to disclosure to the public at large.

Further, court proceedings relating to applications under the IAA are, by default, to be heard in private, unless the court (on its own motion or on the application of a party) orders otherwise. The IAA also empowers the court to determine what, if any, information may be published in relation to these proceedings. The court may not permit information to be published unless all parties agree, or it is satisfied that the information published may be done in a manner which would not reveal any confidential matter, including the identity of the parties.

Where a court is of the view that the grounds of its decision should be published, parties may request that steps be taken to preserve confidential information, for example, by anonymising the names of the parties.

12.2 Can information disclosed in arbitral proceedings be referred to and/or relied on in subsequent proceedings?

Subject to the exceptions listed above, information disclosed in arbitral proceedings may generally not be used and/or relied on in subsequent proceedings.

13. Remedies / Interests / Costs

13.1 Are there limits on the types of remedies (including damages) that are available in arbitration (e.g., punitive damages)?

Singapore law does not expressly limit the types of remedies that a tribunal may grant, and expressly empowers the tribunal to grant any relief that may be granted by the High Court in civil proceedings.

However, the Singapore courts may set aside or refuse enforcement of an award if the relief granted is contrary to the public policy of Singapore. This may be particularly relevant where the relief granted goes beyond the scope of remedies the High Court could grant in civil proceedings.

For example, punitive damages may not be awarded for breach of contract in Singapore. In theory, a court may refuse to enforce such an award on the ground that doing so would contradict the public policy of Singapore. However, courts have rejected attempts to resist enforcement on the grounds that the tribunal's award for damages was disproportionate, recognising that the principle of proportionality was not part of Singapore public policy.

13.2 What, if any, interest is available, and how is the rate of interest determined?

The IAA gives tribunals broad discretion in respect of the award of interest. The tribunal is expressly empowered to award simple or compound interest, at the rate, and for the period, that the tribunal considers appropriate.

The outer bounds of the tribunal's discretionary power are likely only limited by the scope of the parties' agreement to arbitrate and issues of public policy.

13.3 Are parties entitled to recover fees and/or costs and, if so, on what basis? What is the general practice with regard to shifting fees and costs between the parties?

A tribunal has broad discretion with respect to an award for costs, which may include the tribunal's fees and hearing costs. Where costs are awarded but are not fixed by the tribunal, they are assessable by the Registrar of the SIAC, who may issue a certificate which forms part of the award.

In practice, a tribunal will often award costs to a successful party, provided those costs were reasonably incurred in light of the circumstances of the case. These costs may include legal fees, expert costs and costs of securing the attendance of witnesses. However, no party is entitled to costs as a right, and the tribunal retains the discretion to consider the parties' conduct in the arbitration in determining the appropriate award for costs.

13.4 Is an award subject to tax? If so, in what circumstances and on what basis?

There is no specific provision relating to the taxation of an award. Whether taxes are payable on the award will depend on the tax jurisdiction of the parties.

13.5 Are there any restrictions on third parties, including lawyers, funding claims under the law of your jurisdiction? Are contingency fees legal under the law of your jurisdiction? Are there any "professional" funders active in the market, either for litigation or arbitration?

Singapore has recently allowed both third-party funding and conditional fee arrangements in respect of arbitration.

Third-party funding

Third-party funding in arbitration proceedings and arbitration-related proceedings is governed under the Civil Law Act 1909 and Civil Law (Third-Party Funding) Regulations 2017. Namely, third-party funding is permitted in arbitration proceedings and arbitration-related proceedings before the courts in Singapore, provided that the funding comes from a qualified third-party funder.

In order to qualify, the funder's principal business must be the funding of dispute resolution proceedings to which they are not a party, and must have a paid-up share capital, or manage assets, of not less than S$ 5 million or its equivalent in foreign currency. Several professional third-party funders are now active in the Singapore market.

In addition to the above statutory rules, and if the arbitration proceedings are under the SIAC, the new SIAC Rules 2025 now:

require parties to disclose the existence of any third-party funding agreement and the identity and contact details of the third-party funder in its Notice of Arbitration (in the case of the claimant) or Response to the Notice of Arbitration (in the case of the respondent), or as soon as practicable upon concluding a third-party funding agreement; require a funded party to as soon as practicable notify the tribunal, the parties, and the Registrar of the SIAC of any changes to the third-party funding agreement in respect of which disclosures had previously been made; and (after the constitution of the tribunal) prohibit parties from entering into any third-party funding agreements that may give rise to a conflict of interest with any member of the tribunal.

The tribunal may order the disclosure of information referred to in (i) above and, after considering the views of the parties, may make such orders for disclosure in respect of the third-party funding agreement as it sees fit, including in respect of details of the third-party funder's interest in the outcome of the proceedings and whether the third-party funder has committed to undertake adverse costs liability.

Should any party fail to abide with the above, the tribunal is empowered to take appropriate measures, including issuing an order or award for sanctions, damages or costs, if a party does not comply with the above obligations or orders for disclosure.

The SIAC Rules 2025 also provide guidelines on how such third-party funding agreements are treated. In particular, the disclosure and existence of such agreement shall not, on its own, be taken as an indication of the financial status of a party. Additionally, the tribunal may take into account any third-party funding agreement in apportioning costs under the SIAC Rules 2025.

Conditional fee arrangements

Conditional fee arrangements are permitted under Singapore law in respect of arbitration proceedings or arbitration-related proceedings before Singapore courts.

It must be borne in mind that conditional, but not contingent, fees are allowed. Conditional fees can be described as a "win, more fee", "no win, no fee" or "no win, less fee" arrangement, where the amount of professional fees payable to a lawyer is conditioned on the success of the case.

However, the amount payable to a lawyer may not be tied to the sum of damages recovered. Such contingency fee arrangements remain prohibited for Singapore-qualified lawyers.

Conditional fee arrangements remain subject to stringent safeguards. A lawyer entering into such an arrangement must inform the client (in plain language) of the nature and operation of the agreement, the fact that any "uplift" fee in the event of success would not be recoverable in costs from the opposing side, and that the client remains liable for any adverse costs order. The lawyer must also inform the client of their right to seek independent legal advice on the terms of the conditional fee arrangement, and must obtain a signed and dated acknowledgment that this information has been received and understood.

Further, such an agreement must be in writing, state the basis of calculation of any "uplift", and provide a cooling off-period of five days, during which either party may terminate the agreement.

14. Investor-State Arbitrations

14.1 Has your jurisdiction signed and ratified the Washington Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes Between States and Nationals of Other States (1965) (otherwise known as "ICSID")?

Yes. Singapore ratified the ICSID on 14 October 1968, and it has been given statutory force under the Arbitration (International Investment Disputes) Act 1968.

14.2 How many Bilateral Investment Treaties ("BITs") or other multi-party investment treaties (such as the Energy Charter Treaty) is your jurisdiction party to?

Singapore is a party to 44 Bilateral Investment Treaties/Investment Guarantee Agreements.

Singapore is also a party to 21 Free Trade Agreements (whether bilateral or multi-party) that contain chapters on investment protection.

14.3 Does your jurisdiction have any noteworthy language that it uses in its investment treaties (for example, in relation to "most favoured nation" or exhaustion of local remedies provisions)? If so, what is the intended significance of that language?

Unlike some countries, Singapore does not have a standard or model BIT.

However, Singapore's investment protection agreements typically adopt similar language to those employed by most developed economies in their BITs. Singapore's BITs will generally include provisions relating to most favoured nation treatment, full protection and security, expropriation, and fair and equitable treatment.

14.4 What is the approach of the national courts in your jurisdiction towards the defence of state immunity regarding jurisdiction and execution?

Pursuant to the State Immunity Act 1979 (the "SIA"), states are immune from the jurisdiction of the Singapore courts unless an exception to state immunity applies.

Singapore law distinguishes between the court's adjudicative jurisdiction over states (i.e. the jurisdiction to determine claims involving a state) and their enforcement jurisdiction (i.e. the power to enforce against the property of a state). These are separate aspects of state immunity and are subject to different exceptions.

Pursuant to the SIA, a state is not immune from jurisdiction in respect of proceedings relating to an arbitration, provided that:

the state has agreed in writing to submit a dispute that has arisen, or may arise, to arbitration; and the arbitration agreement does not provide that the state shall be immune from the court's jurisdiction.

However, a party cannot enforce an arbitral award against the property of a state unless:

the state has expressly consented (including by way of a prior agreement) to such enforcement; or the state's property is used, or is intended to be used, for commercial purposes.

A property is considered to be used for commercial purposes where it is used in respect of a contract for the supply of goods and services, the provision of a loan or other financial obligation, or any other activity that is not made in the exercise of a state's sovereign authority.

In practice, the courts have applied exceptions to state immunity without fear or favour.

For example, the courts have granted an injunction against a state party despite the state's assertion of immunity. In doing so, the courts upheld an express contractual waiver of immunity notwithstanding the state's argument that the contract was void, which was a point in issue in the arbitration proceedings.

Similarly, the courts have granted orders for security for costs against sovereign states, acknowledging that this is a function of their "adjudicative jurisdiction" as opposed to their "enforcement jurisdiction".

In the context of investor-state arbitrations, the Singapore courts have rejected arguments by a state to resist enforcement of an arbitral award based on state immunity, where the state argued that the "investment" that was the subject of the dispute fell outside the scope of the BIT, and therefore outside the scope of the state's submission to arbitration. The court rejected this argument on the basis that it was an issue that had already been determined by the tribunal, and there was no basis on which the court could review the merits of the tribunal's substantive determination on the issue.

15. General

15.1 Are there noteworthy trends or current issues affecting the use of arbitration in your jurisdiction (such as pending or proposed legislation)? Are there any trends regarding the types of dispute commonly being referred to arbitration?

From a regulatory perspective, the most important development is within the area of litigation funding, as highlighted above.

Singapore continues to position itself as an international arbitration hub, with many of the arbitrations being between non-Singaporean parties and in respect of agreements that have no direct connection with Singapore.

In particular, the SIAC Model Clause allows for the addition of an option for all court proceedings commenced under the IAA in connection with an arbitration to be commenced before, and determined by, the SICC. This would grant more flexibility to the parties as to the counsel that may argue the case and the type of costs that may be ordered in connection with the court proceedings.

15.2 What, if any, recent steps have institutions in your jurisdiction taken to address current issues in arbitration (such as time and costs)?

There is an overarching principle in Rule 3.5 of the SIAC Rules 2025 that, in all matters not expressly provided for in the SIAC Rules 2025, the SIAC Court, the President, the Vice President, the Registrar, the SIAC Secretariat and any emergency arbitrator and tribunal shall act in the spirit of the SIAC Rules 2025 and shall endeavour to ensure the fairness of the proceedings, the expeditious and cost-effective conduct of the arbitration proportionate to the complexity of the claim and the amount in dispute, and the enforceability of the award. For the sake of clarity as to costs, there is also a clear schedule of fees setting out (among others) the relevant case filing fee, administration fee and arbitrator's fee.

To address cost-effectiveness, the SIAC has recently implemented (via its new SIAC Rules 2025) a "Streamlined Procedure". The Streamlined Procedure is tailored to ensure a cost-effective and quick resolution for low-value disputes, such as setting as a default rule that: (a) the arbitration shall be decided on the basis of written submissions and any accompanying documentary evidence, and no party shall be entitled to make requests for document production and/or file any fact or expert witness evidence; and (b) the final award shall be made within three months from the date of the constitution of the tribunal.

Any arbitration pursuant to the SIAC Rules 2025 will be conducted in accordance with the Streamlined Procedure if either of the following criteria is fulfilled: (1) where the parties have agreed to the application of the Streamlined Procedure prior to the constitution of the tribunal; or (2) the amount in dispute in the arbitration does not exceed the equivalent amount of S$ 1 million prior to the constitution of the tribunal, unless the President determines upon application of a party that the Streamlined Procedure shall not apply to the arbitration. The parties may also agree to exclude the application of the Streamlined Procedure by agreement in writing.

In addition to the above, the SIAC also allows for arbitral proceedings to be conducted under an "Expedited Procedure". Under the Expedited Procedure, arbitration proceedings will generally follow an abridged timeline, with the final award to be made within six months from the date of the constitution of the tribunal (unless the Registrar of the SIAC extends the time for making such final award).

This Expedited Procedure is permitted if any of the following criteria is fulfilled: (1) where, at the time of the application, the amount in dispute does not exceed the equivalent amount of S$ 10 million but exceeds the equivalent amount of S$ 1 million; (2) where, at the time of the application, the amount in dispute does not exceed the equivalent amount of S$ 1 million and the President has determined under the SIAC Rules 2025 that the Streamlined Procedure shall not apply to the arbitration; or (3) the circumstances of the case warrant the application of the Expedited Procedure.

Singapore courts have upheld the validity of SIAC arbitrations conducted by a single arbitrator pursuant to the Expedited Procedure, even if the arbitration agreement provided for the tribunal is to be constituted by three arbitrators. This is on the basis that by submitting to the SIAC Rules 2025, the parties likewise agreed to the possibility that the Expedited Procedure could apply.

In addition, the SIAC Rules 2025 generally contain clear rules around emergency relief and the appointment of an emergency arbitrator. In our experience, the appointment of the emergency arbitrator is affected very quickly, and emergency arbitrators likewise proceed in an expeditious manner. In fact, the new SIAC Rules 2025 has further refined the mechanism for emergency arbitrators, now allowing parties to apply for an emergency arbitrator for emergency interim relief prior to the filing of a Notice of Arbitration.

15.3 What is the approach of the national courts in your jurisdiction towards the conduct of remote or virtual arbitration hearings as an effective substitute to in-person arbitration hearings? How (if at all) has that approach evolved since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Remote or virtual hearings have been utilised by both the courts and Singapore-seated arbitral tribunals for a relatively long time. There is no restriction on a tribunal's discretion to hold hearings by way of virtual conferencing. In particular, the new SIAC Rules 2025 now expressly permit remote or hybrid hearings, reflecting the continued popularity of such formats following the COVID-19 pandemic.

From a time and costs perspective, particularly where the parties, tribunal and witnesses are located in disparate locations, virtual hearings are often preferred, particularly for procedural or administrative hearings.

While this approach has been relatively commonplace for some years in respect of arbitral proceedings, it gained widespread adoption in the courts during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. As both advocates and tribunals have gained comfort with the prospect of virtual hearings, its adoption has continued such that it may be difficult to justify the use of physical hearings unless strictly necessary.

In light of the above, physical hearings are more commonly reserved for evidentiary hearings, as both parties and tribunals may maintain a preference for cross-examinations to be conducted in person.

Footnote

1. The Ministry of Law recently issued a consultation paper concerning proposed amendments to the IAA. The consultation period closed on 2 May 2025 and the consultation paper may be found at (Hyperlink). Some of the issues regarding the IAA discussed in this chapter would change if the proposals in the said consultation paper are enacted.

Originally published by ICLG.