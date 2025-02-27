ARTICLE
27 February 2025

Hungarian Competition Authority Clears Google In Lyric Card Investigation

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
The Hungarian Competition Authority (HCA) has announced the closure of its competition supervision proceeding against Google, initially launched in June 2021.
Hungary Antitrust/Competition Law
Anikó Keller (Szecskay Attorneys At Law) and Viktor Halupka
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Hungarian Competition Authority (HCA) has announced the closure of its competition supervision proceeding against Google, initially launched in June 2021. The investigation examined whether the company abused its dominant market position through its lyric card service, which displays song lyrics directly within search results. The key question was whether this feature unfairly promoted Google's own service over competitors, potentially distorting market competition.

Following an in-depth analysis, the HCA found no evidence of antitrust violations. The investigation assessed the impact of the lyric card's introduction and operation, concluding that Google's service was designed to provide accurate answers efficiently while reducing users' search time. The HCA did not establish a causal link between the introduction of the lyric card and a decline in traffic to competing websites. On the contrary, some competitors actually experienced increased revenue and visitor numbers during the analyzed period.

The HCA also highlighted that direct answer features—such as weather panels, currency converters, and unit converters—are increasingly prevalent in general search services. These developments align with consumer preferences for quicker and more convenient access to information.

While acknowledging that dominant companies like Google bear heightened responsibility for their market behavior, the HCA emphasized that this obligation does not prevent them from enhancing their services. The investigation found no evidence of consumer harm or anti-competitive effects directly linked to Google's lyric card service.

As a result, the HCA concluded that no infringement of antitrust law had occurred and terminated the proceeding. The case highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing technological innovation with fair competition, particularly in digital markets dominated by large tech companies.

The case highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing technological innovation with fair competition...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anikó Keller (Szecskay Attorneys At Law)
Anikó Keller (Szecskay Attorneys At Law)
Person photo placeholder
Viktor Halupka
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More