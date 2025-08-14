In this episode, Senior Associates Fotini Karra and Ioanna Stamou discuss how compensation for anti-trust infringements is claimed under the EU Damages Directive and the Greek Damages Act, focusing especially on follow-on damages.The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
14 August 2025
Podcast Series Episode 6: Actions For Damages Following Anti-competitive Practices
