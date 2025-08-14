ARTICLE
14 August 2025

Podcast Series Episode 6: Actions For Damages Following Anti-competitive Practices

BL
Bernitsas Law

Contributor

Bernitsas Law logo

Bernitsas Law is a market leader in the provision of commercial law services in Greece and one of the largest firms in the country. We count industry frontrunners, listed and private companies, supranational, global and national entities and corporations, and small and medium sized enterprises from all the major industry sectors among our clients.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Senior Associates Fotini Karra and Ioanna Stamou discuss how compensation for anti-trust infringements...
Greece Antitrust/Competition Law
Bernitsas Law

In this episode, Senior Associates Fotini Karra and Ioanna Stamou discuss how compensation for anti-trust infringements is claimed under the EU Damages Directive and the Greek Damages Act, focusing especially on follow-on damages.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
Authors
Photo of Bernitsas Law
Bernitsas Law
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More